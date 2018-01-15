|
I own several Leader games by DVG, with Hornet Leader: Carrier Air Operations holding a place among the top 3 games in my collection. When I learned about B-17 Flying Fortress Leader, I was pumped. This was a whole new design in the Leader series, not a rehash of a previous Leader game, as many of them appear to be at first glance. And it was getting lots of praise! Nonetheless, I was wary of purchasing it outright, having heard the complaints of a sloppy rulebook and various errata in the first edition. So I restrained myself and waited 6 months for the second edition to print, my anticipation building as time went on. Finally, the second edition arrived in stores and I pulled the trigger.
Wow! There was so much stuff in this game I could hardly fit it all back into the box. I immediately dove into the rulebook, played a campaign, and even designed a custom log sheet and a squad randomizer. I was prepared to spend a lot of time with this game.
The first campaign was fun, to be sure. But it was too easy. I achieved a Great evaluation on my first try, something I’ve achieved maybe only once, or perhaps never in Hornet Leader.
I gave it the benefit of the doubt. Maybe I missed some rules. So I played a another campaign. Again, I shot past the minimum Great rating with a week left in the campaign, despite not scoring any VPs in one of the early weeks of the campaign.
Ok… maybe I could develop some house rules to make the game more challenging. So I ran some numbers, came up with a couple of house rules, and play-tested them in a few campaigns. They succeeded in making the game a bit more challenging, but something else was off. The game was getting boring and repetitive. I felt like I was being taken along for a ride rather than being in control of the narrative. So I started to dig into the game’s mechanics.
The more I dug into the game, the more problems I found, both thematically and mechanically… too many to fix with house rules. The game is so poorly balanced that I felt compelled to write my first ever review of a board game.
First, a quick summary: You are in command of a UK-based squadron of bombers tasked with reducing the capability of the German Luftwaffe during World War II. Each game’s flow is controlled by your chosen campaign’s parameters specifying the time period during the war, the number of Special Option (SO) points you may spend to purchase bomber and fighter groups, what targets are available to attack, and how many Victory Points (VPs) you need to earn an evaluation of Dismal, Poor, Adequate, Good, or Great. Campaigns are divided into weeks and months. Each week, you receive an allotment of SO points to spend on bombs (among other things) to equip your bombers to attack 1 or 2 targets. Each target is located somewhere on a hexagonal map of Western Europe occupied by Luftwaffe Squadrons that will try to shoot you down, potentially destroying enough aircraft in your bomber groups to render them ineffective. As the campaign progresses, your bomber and fighter groups will gain experience points and increase in skill level, granting them better attack capabilities. Just about everything in this game (combat in particular) is determined by dice roll.
The rest of this review will be structured as follows: I will detail some concepts or mechanics in the game, explain the problems I found with them, and then I will provide suggestions for improvement. Disclaimer: I have never designed a board game or any board game variants.
Aircraft
How is it implemented?
Two types of aircraft are at your disposal: bomber groups and fighter groups. There are a total of over 30 groups, comprised of seven different models of bombers and five different models of fighters. The bombers each have different capabilities, including durability, range, and weight capacity. The fighters have similar parameters, although their role is to escort your bombers to their targets, intercepting any bandits along the way. As usual in Leader games, the types of aircraft available in each campaign depend on the time period they were actually in service.
What is wrong with it?
Despite the apparent variety of aircraft, they all feel pretty much the same. This is in stark contrast to other Leader games I have played. In Hornet Leader, an F-14 Tomcat feels different from an A-7 Corsair II, just as in Thunderbolt Apache Leader an Apache helicopter feels very different from an A-10 Warthog, and this is primarily due to the amount and type of munitions they can carry. I found this so fascinating that I often found myself reading about these aircraft on Wikipedia. Not so with B-17FFL. Every bomber group can carry every type of bomb (with the exception of one special type of bomb which can only be carried by B-24s), and fighter groups do not carry any external weapons. Sure, some bombers can carry more bombs than others or fly farther, but it’s not enough to differentiate them. I couldn’t care less whether I’m using a B-17F or a B-24D; they both have the same role every mission and more or less the same capabilities. Seriously, aside from different colorations, the bombers even look nearly identical!
How can it be improved?
I’m no war historian, but I imagine there is not much that could have been done about this, since it is probably historically accurate that different models of bombers carried all the same types of bombs and fighters only used guns. It’s just unfortunate that this part of the game turned out to be very boring to me.
Stress
How is it implemented?
This game replaces the well-known pilot stress mechanic of the Leader series with the concept of destroyed aircraft. The idea is that a bomber/fighter group is composed of 16 aircraft, and each hit inflicted by an enemy destroys one of those aircraft. Groups suffer negative dice roll modifiers (DRMs) to their attack capabilities when a certain number of aircraft in the group are destroyed, causing the Shaken status.
Even more destroyed aircraft can eventually result in the Unfit status that prevents groups from participating in missions. Once the sixteenth and final aircraft is destroyed, the group is completely destroyed and removed from the game. The more experienced a group, the more losses it can sustain before becoming Shaken or Unfit. Some groups have a replenish ability that replaces one destroyed aircraft after a mission. A group that does not fly a mission during a week replaces 3 destroyed aircraft. Free replacements are granted at the end of each month to be distributed among all your groups.
What is wrong with it?
Let’s not kid ourselves here; this is stress. It is virtually identical to the stress mechanic that fans of the Leader series are all familiar with. Not only is it disingenuous to call it destroyed aircraft, it is thematically nonsensical. A veteran group at half strength should never be as effective as that same veteran group at full strength, yet that can happen in this game. The 3 replaced aircraft per week makes even less sense. You’re telling me that my not flying any missions this week somehow affects the rate at which new aircraft are manufactured, shipped to me, and manned with new crews?
Furthermore, the lack of a proper stress mechanic in this game removes the human element from the experience. Those aren’t drones you’re flying; they’re huge planes operated by soldiers under your command. Every week they undergo the harrowing experience of taking off, flying into enemy territory, getting shot at while trying to hit their target, flying back to base and landing, yet in this game they could (albeit with some very lucky dice rolls) theoretically fly from London to Prague and back every week and never get tired. You don’t get a sense of people risking their lives to undergo these dangerous missions. Why would you even care if a few get shot down?
How can it be improved?
Keep the destroyed aircraft mechanic, but implement it alongside the stress system. It could be a very simple mechanic: for every 2 aircraft destroyed, apply a -1 DRM to all attacks by that group. In other words, a group that is at roughly 90% strength is roughly 90% as effective as the same group at full strength. Also, add an option to spend SO points to replace some aircraft every week. This works thematically because it represents you spending resources to prioritize refitting your squad.
As far as stress goes, make it the same as other Leader games. Attacking a geographically distant, heavily defended target causes lots of stress while attacking a nearby, poorly defended target causes less stress. Crews that don’t fly for a week rest and reduce stress, and so on and so forth.
Combining these two mechanics also provides the opportunity for a fresh third mechanic: the concept of new, less experienced crews manning the newly replaced aircraft alongside the more experienced, surviving crews in the same group. This could be represented by subtracting an experience point from the group for each replaced aircraft, potentially dropping the group into a lower skill level. At the same time, remove one stress for each replaced aircraft, representing the mental freshness of the new crew.
Experience
How is it implemented?
1 XP for flying a mission, 1 XP for destroying a target, 1 XP for destroying a bandit. Some difficult targets offer more XP. Groups promote to a higher skill level after so many XPs are earned.
What is wrong with it?
Groups promote way too quickly considering how many missions can be run in a single campaign. Not only are the required XPs to promote too low, but also, XPs are far more plentiful in this game than in other Leader games. Destroying bandits is actually fairly easy because most bomber groups have a very high Air-to-Air (AtA) DRM, even at low levels. Consequently, a single bomber group could potentially rack up lots of XP in a single mission. Pair that with the fact that bomber groups are rarely ever completely destroyed and you’ll find yourself with a squad full of veterans in no time, making the later missions in a campaign trivially easy. There’s even a Renowned Commander you can attach to one of your groups that lowers their promotion level by 2 XP. I once had a bomber group promote twice after a single mission because of this!
How can it be improved?
The obvious solution is to increase the amount of XP to promote, but I would go a step further and omit the XP gained for bandit kills. Each kill already provides enough of a benefit by contributing to the reduction of Luftwaffe Squadrons on the map.
Campaigns and Targets
How is it implemented?
Each campaign designates a specific number of random starting Aircraft Factories and Airfields targets available for attack. These two types of targets are your bread and butter; they appear in every campaign. Destroying Aircraft Factories translates to less Luftwaffe reinforcements at the end of a month, while destroying Airfields translates to the immediate benefit of removing existing Luftwaffe squadrons from the map. New Aircraft Factories are built at the end of a month, while destroyed Airfields are immediately replaced by a new Airfield. Some campaigns specify other types of targets to start with, such as U-Boat pens, ball bearing factories, railroads, etc. Some campaigns also have secondary missions that provide even more targets that can penalize you if you don’t destroy them after a period of time. More targets can also show up in the form of research centers for new German technologies. All of these targets are available to attack each week. Each target’s location is printed on its card; it does not vary from campaign to campaign.
What is wrong with it?
There are too many targets to choose from and too many VPs available throughout a campaign compared to the VPs required to achieve a favorable evaluation.
Let’s address the first claim. On paper, lots of targets to choose from sounds like a good thing: you have to weigh lots of factors to determine which is the optimal target to attack given your squad’s condition and the positioning of Luftwaffe Squadrons on the map. This system worked well in Thunderbolt Apache Leader, where all targets are available to attack at any time. The decision-making in that game comes into play based on the location and penalties inflicted by each target battalion: do you attack the assault battalion that is encroaching on your front lines and costing you precious SO points, or the heavily defended support battalion stationed deep in enemy territory that is providing supplies to the aforementioned assault battalion? B-17 FFL lacks this tension. Few targets inflict penalties, and the ones that do inflict only very mild penalties (e.g. lose 2 SO points per week), so there is little incentive to attack distant, tougher targets when they are worth roughly the same amount of VPs as another target that is closer and softer.
Now, as for the second claim, let’s go back to our comparison with TAL. In that game, campaigns provide a fixed amount of VPs available to earn, so achieving a Great evaluation is as simple as destroying most of the targets while suffering minimal losses yourself. A task that is far easier said than done. In B17-FFL, your two main target types (Aircraft Factories and Airfields) are replaced as they are destroyed, continuously adding to the pool of available VPs. This wouldn’t be a problem if these targets were difficult to destroy, which can certainly be said about many of the targets in the game. But that leads us to the most imbalanced piece in the game: Airfields.
Oh boy… let me tell you about Airfields. They are so obviously the most efficient targets to attack, for many reasons: (1) they are all worth 3-5 VPs (equal to or greater than most targets), (2) 90% of them have beneficial AtG DRMs built in, (3) they grant an additional +2 AtG DRM when using a lightweight bomb type that can be purchased for zero SO points, and (4) half of them are located along the North Sea coast and the English Channel, allowing you to avoid most of the Luftwaffe Squadrons stationed inland that might have otherwise surrounded you. In summary, you have an endless supply of easily destroyed high value targets that do not drain your SO point supply. After a few weeks of exclusively attacking Airfields, you’ll have banked enough SO points to buy a whole new squadron. Now, considering the weak Luftwaffe resistance and zero SO cost, it’s not very difficult to consistently earn 6-8 VPs every week by attacking Airfields exclusively. Each campaign, however, only requires 3-6 VPs per week to achieve a Great evaluation, even when the campaign offers double VPs for certain target types!
How can it be improved?
Cut Airfield VPs in half. Impose stricter penalties (and not just SO point deductions) on more targets. And NO FREE BOMBS! In general, provide more opportunities to make tough decisions and limit or at least slow the number of available VPs added to the pool.
Optional Rules
How is it implemented?
Optional rules include weather effects, varying levels of intel on targets, extra fuel usage by fighter groups engaging bandits, etc. I won’t explain them in detail here other than to say that they grant extra starting SO points at the beginning of a campaign if you decide to use them.
What’s wrong with it?
The SO points granted by using these optional rules make the shorter campaigns trivially easy, and they don’t add much difficulty to longer campaigns either. Using all the optional rules grants up to an additional 58 starting SO points, regardless of the length of the campaign. This is enough to buy several more bomber groups, allowing you to easily attack 2 targets per week and/or allow more bomber groups to rest every week. A significant advantage, to be sure.
How can it be improved?
The obvious answer is that they should have been playtested more, but I think these optional rules should have been included in the standard game to begin with. Optional rules, in my opinion, should exist to provide minor tweaks in difficulty, but these rules add major game mechanics and provide thematic realism that is essential to the atmosphere of the game. A better choice for optional rules would’ve been to stick to the classic ones used in other Leader games, such as reclaiming SO points for unspent bombs or the ability to take more or less bomber groups on a mission than specified by the target card.
Final Thoughts
I wanted to like this game. I really did. I wouldn’t have written such a long review otherwise. But don’t get the wrong idea. This is still a fun game. Shooting down bandits, evading flak, and blowing stuff up is very enjoyable. It’s just not very satisfying. There’s very little challenge once you figure out the optimal strategy. You’ll find yourself not wanting to finish campaigns when your SO points and VPs are both over 100 and you’re running essentially the same mission over and over again. For this reason, B-17 Flying Fortress Leader will be leaving my collection. But I wouldn't hesitate to buy it again if a well-thought out and thoroughly playtested third edition were released in a few years...
I can't be sure that you were playing the campaigns correctly, but seeing that you write, in the campaign sections, that you can simply bomb airfields and stock up on your SO points, it certainly reads as though you've missed something.
As playtester I was most involved with the V2 campaign and the Oil campaign, and I can tell you in those instances that if you ever just focused on, say Airfields, or Oil fields, then your goose was going to get cooked, fast. And then, of course, aircraft are constantly being built and added back to the board. Those constantly have to be addressed. It's a huge juggling act, and I played a dozen or more campaigns and never managed a Great rating.
It's possible your a strategic genius, and it's possible that some of the other campaigns are unbalanced, but from the sound of things I think it's also possible that you're missing some rules niceties as to how the campaigns are run that make it far more challenging.
J. Atkinson
United States
Grant
AL
-
Good review! I like how you pointed out the problems and also suggested fixes to the problems!
...were you just playing the one Airfield campaign? It's somewhat easier.
It just feels like something must have been off with the bandits, though. They're NOT easy to destroy. You can't have fighter protection in the early years of the war, for instance. And unless you destroy aircraft factories as well as airfields, you will be awash in Luftwaffe really fast. Keeping up on keeping them down, and achieving your campaign objectives, is where you run into trouble.
Dan Balaz
United States
ID
-
Howard,
I actually hadn't played the Oil Campaign because it looked incredibly easy. 13 weeks to achieve 50 VPs is only 4 per week. That seems very low, especially with double VPs for oil targets. I started playing it after reading your comment and here are my results after 7 weeks:
Week 1: AF13 and AF15 destroyed, 7 VP
Week 2: AF 23 and O2 both heavy damage
Week 3: O2 heavy damage, AF23 destroyed, 3 VP
Week 4: O2 and O8 destroyed, 12 VP
Week 5: O11 destroyed, AF1 heavy damage, 6 VP
Week 6: AF1 and AF20 destroyed, 7 VP
Week 7: O18 destroyed, AC10 heavy damage, 8 VP
That's 43 VPs, an average of over 6 per week. It was very helpful that the Luftwaffe was concentrated in southwestern France (9 squadrons in hexes 6-9), while most of the targets I attacked were in hexes 11 and 12. I was also able to roll High Intel on a few targets.
At the end of August, I had 16 new Luftwaffe squadrons to allocate. 5 went to the MED theater, 3 to USSR, 1 to reserve, and 7 to the map (Commander Schmidt contributed his -1 with Reserve Focus). I lucked out and drew the Luftwaffe Redeployment event card twice (I went through the whole event deck once and had to reshuffle), so some squadrons that would've been in my way were redeployed into less harmful areas.
As far as bandits being difficult to destroy, let's look at my squad's AtA modifiers after 7 weeks: +4, +5, +2, +5, +4, +2, +4, +4, +4. Those are huge modifiers... how could bandits possibly be difficult to destroy?
-
Mike Adams
United States
Norridge
Illinois
-
2 questions come to mind.
#1 How many Fighter Groups are you sending on each mission?
#2 Are you subtracting the Luftwaffe Squadron defense modifier from your ata rolls?
Dan Balaz
United States
ID
-
1. One or none.
2. The number in the blue box on the bandits? Yes.
-
I see your numbers. I'm just trying to wrap my head around how you're getting those results. Something just doesn't seem right. What about secondary missions? Are you removing bandits too quickly? You have to eliminate six bandits (I think it's six -- I don't have the rule book handy) before you actually remove a squadron from the board, for instance.
Mike Adams
United States
Norridge
Illinois
-
Are you applying the modifier correctly?
This is a mistake I made a few times.
If the modifier on the German Squadron marker is positive you subtract that number from your groups ata modifier and if its a negative # on the German Squadron marker you add that to your groups ata modifier.
Yes it is the # in the blue box.
EDIT:
You remove 1 squadron marker for every 5 bandits destroyed.
-
Dan Balaz
United States
ID
-
There are no secondary missions in the Oil Campaign.
It's actually five bandits to remove one Squadron. I moved the track up one for every bandit destroyed, and one for each supply point of Airfields destroyed.
Dan Balaz
United States
ID
-
Mike, I did apply the modifier as you state.
Mike Adams
United States
Norridge
Illinois
-
You do not move the bandits destroyed counter when destroying aircraft factories
EDIT:
Meant Airfields not Factories
-
Dan Balaz
United States
ID
-
Rule 9.4.4: IF an Airfield Target is destroyed, slide the Bandit Destroyed counter forward by the number of Supply Points on the Target card.
-
-
Mike Adams
United States
Norridge
Illinois
-
You don't move the bandit destroyed track for destroyed airfields
EDIT:
You are correct, my mistake
-
Mike Adams
United States
Norridge
Illinois
-
Have you watched any of the play through videos on this game just to compare it to when you play?
I found 2 things I was doing wrong this way.
Dan Balaz
United States
ID
-
Yes, I have watched Dean's overview video several times.
I only ever use M30s for Airfields and M43s (and perhaps 1 Incendiary bomb) for non-Airfields, if that helps explain anything.
Mike Adams
United States
Norridge
Illinois
-
Re: B-17 Flying Fortress Leader: A Harsh Critique of a Game I Wanted to Love (my first ever review)
That's pretty much the load outs I use to with the exception being I put 1 load point of incendiaries on half my bomber groups.
EDIT:
2 load points, 1 counter
-
Mike Adams
United States
Norridge
Illinois
-
How many times are you using each group during the week?
Each group can only be used once each week.
Dan Balaz
United States
ID
-
Once per week, which is why I keep 8 bomber groups in my squad.
Mike Adams
United States
Norridge
Illinois
-
At this point Im at a loss for ideas.
I could just keep tossing things out at you but that would prob frustrate one of us sooner or later.
Im pretty sure however that there is a disconnect here somewhere, just where?
-
Granted I have not played the game as much as you, nor went through any crunching of the numbers, but like others I am at a loss on how you are able to rack up so many VPs to the point of considering the game easy.
Don’t get me wrong: some of the points you make in your detailed review do resonate with my experience (the application of the loss mechanism being one), but I cannot help share Mike’s feeling.
Perhaps you could post an AAR of a full week to let us compare to what we do?
But of course I can understand if you are not willing to, given that your copy will be up for sale sooner than later.
Thanks for the review anyhow.
Jim Lederer
United States
Farmington Hills
Michigan
-
Wow, that's a really well-written review!
The variant suggestions are interesting, and worth considering. I've printed it out and stuck it in my game box to consider along with my next play.
I've only played one campaign (The Air War Begins) so far, so I can't really comment on your perception of difficulty being too low. It took me about 10 hours to play over the course of several days. I achieved a "good" rating with a score of 63. My 9 squadrons had experience levels of green, regular, skilled, 2xVet, 4xAce.
My original wargame was Luftwaffe so I was very excited for this game, and it did not disappoint me in terms of the number of interesting decisions to be made, and I felt like it was more "realistic" than e.g. Hornet Leader where you would have these imaginary mixed flights with 5 different types of aircraft on the same mission :-) although I still really enjoy Hornet Leader :-) It feels more realistic than the original Tiger Leader version did - thankfully the upgrade kit improved that game.
Dan Balaz
United States
ID
-
What I can remember off the top of my head from the Oil Campaign (any campaign, really) is that the AtG DRMs can get way too high.
For example, I believe one of the Airfields I attacked in the first week required 11 hits to destroy and provided a +2 AtG. I had rolled Medium Intel on this target for +0 AtG and +0 Flak. This was on a clear day (+1 AtG) and all my bombers were equipped with M30s (+2 AtG on dispersed targets, 8/10 hit values). I believe I had taken 3 bombers with a total tonnage capacity of 20 (6, 6, 8).
So ignoring my bomber's skill levels for now, I'm working with a +5 AtG. That means that I have 10 bombs that each have a 60% chance of scoring two hits. Can you see where this is going? Barring some very bad rolls, I can't not destroy the target or at least inflict heavy damage.
As for non-Airfield targets, I only use M43s. Their hit values are 5/7, which means they are actually even more effective on non-Airfields than M30s are on Airfields. Even a modest +1 AtG from a bomber group or clear weather gives me a 50% chance of two hits per bomb. Throw in a +2 AtG from High Intel and you're practically guaranteed to destroy the target.
-
-
Lawrence Davis
United States
Indiana
-
Well, about time somebody else didn't think this was the GREATest game ever.
My couple of campaigns were very difficult however Dan and I didn't think the game was easy by any stretch. I had major problems with the Fiddly-ness of the game though. I totally agree with you about the Bombers' seeming all the same too, and the same thing with the bombs. As a matter of fact I didn't see a reason for having to use bombs with this game at all because there where no real difference in what ever you carried. Should have just had "attack numbers" on the cards and saved the trouble with loading "bombs". I was also upset with stuff like the Flight Path indicators. While obviously Thematic, they hardly served any purpose and took up too much space on the map.
The rulebook was the worst I may have ever come across and while it has been redone, I wouldn't bother trying to fool with it. Anyway, my game is currently waiting for me to offer it to the secondary market as I would never play this game again.
Shocking considering how many GREAT DVG games I own too!
ted raicer
United States
Unspecified
-
Very different from my own experience and opinion, except I agree that the 1942 scenarios are much easier than those that force you deep into Germany.
But to each his own. The game as it stands is my favorite in the Leader series and I would make no changes to it.
|