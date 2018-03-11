|
Stefan Gauss
Germany
Hamburg
Unspecified
My Name is Drayden Fox. I've tried to be a journalist since i was 17. I've written small stories, big stories, good stories and bad stories.
That's me, young faced but old hearted...
To be true, I've done one lousy story too much. I'm down and out. Dead ended in East Sussex in a small village nobody who lives more then five miles away has ever heard the name of: Birkham Stokes.
Probably I'll die here. Maybe even today. It's Saturday, June 8th, 1940. I've just listened to the 6 o'clock news on the BBC. The German invasion has begun. As I'm looking out of the window I can see dozens of parachutes hovering in the sky, maybe two or three miles away in the west. In less than an hour this village will be under German fire.
Sure, the villagers are prepared. We all know that this will happen. fWe were fearing it for months, expecting it for weeks, now kowing it. Since the early morning everyone is on his position. In front of my house the men of the South Sussex Hunt Society have manned an old Vickers machinegun. They look pretty determined, But who knows what will happen,when they really face the enemie. I mean, this time it's fighting Huns, not hens....
But whatever is about to happen in the next hours, I will write this story to the last keystroke on my typewriter...
Now there's the sound of gunfire from the northwest. That's where Mc Gowan, the Captain of the Homeguard and his men try to secure the stream. Yes, that's definitely the sound of a Webley Revolver. So the fighting starts even earlier than I expected. I will take a short walk outside and try to figure out what happens...
Don't mess with Captain Mc Gowan, Fritz!
0710
It seems that it was indeed Captain McGowan who encountered the first German „Fallschirmjaeger“. People say, he managed to shoot two of them...
BBC News reported at 7 o'clock that the Royal Airforce hits the enemy hard, when the German ships approach the shores in southern England.
Here in Birkham Stokes the people definitely are moving closer together. Down the road at our small Bank I saw the irish blooded poucher and revolutionist Reynolds handing his gun to the Tory member and Banker Arthur Pendrake. Than Reynolds rushed down to the Church to fetch some more weapons...
But wait, as I look out my westward window I notice something suspicious. No doubt: three German paratroopers sneaking out of the woods and heading towards the river banks. They seem not to have noticed Sergeant Taylor, who's hiding behind a fortification with his Lancaster Gun. He opens fire, and all three of them fall to the ground. I can't keep from cheering behind my typewriter like a football fan. Meanwhile shooting commences in the North. McGowan's Webley is giving the Huns a hard time!
0812
If BBC is right the Germans still have not managed to bring a single barge to our shores. So it's still only those pesky paratroopers. The brave hunters in front of my door are getting restless. It seems that their MG is jammed. They decide to bring it to Arnold's Garage, maybe James our local mechanic can fix the old World War gun..
Reynolds takes the position of the Hunting Society andput an eye westwards on the Marsh.
I can hear gunfire from the woods in the south. There's a detonation, could be a Gammon bomb. But nothing can be heard from the west, seems like brave Mc Gowan has repulsed the Germans there....
0908
It's getting serious now, BBC says German troop have landed near Dover, Hastings and Brighton. I wonder when the first “Panzer” will roll over our meadows....
Meanwhile fighting seems to commence in the woods south of Birkham Stokes. I saw Earl Thorncroft rushing down there with his mighty Blunderbuss in his arms. More and more Paratroopers seems to arrive there. Also our Hunting Society is said to be in position, though James Arnold is still to fix their Vickers MG. I would love to hear it's hammering noise, since that would mean, there is no coming through for the Huns...
Will Arnold fix the jammed MG before the German paratroopers break through?
to be continued...
Mike
Australia
Greenmount
Western Australia
-
I like it. I do enjoy the stories that evolve while playing CC.
Thanx Mike and sorry everybody for the delay of Part II... (my Computer broke down last week and is not repaired by now, but that's another story...)
1009
BBC reports that though heavily bombarded Dover Castle still stands undamaged and in best shape. The Germans seem to have massive difficulties to bring there troops ashore.
I turn off the radio because the telephone is ringing. It's Sgt. Drake, our local police officer. He wants me to come to the police station as soon as possible. There's an important investigation and he has a few questions. I've heard the rumours before, there seems to be a “Chaplin” in Birkham Stokes, a German operative agent. I can hardly believe that the Germans should have put so much attention on this small village beforehand, but it seems that Sgt. Drake takes the whole thing quite seriously. I promise him to come as soon as possible.
But than shooting commences nearby. German paratroopers seem to try to advance over the bridge. But there's Homeguard Ford with his Lee Enfield and he was waiting for this moment since this war had begun....
In the right hands, the Lee Enfield can be devastating....
And what I hear now sounds like music to my ears. Toc-toc-toc-toc, it's the good old Vickers MG, steady as she goes. Jack Arnold has repaired her right in time, and the German attack from the southern woods surely will come to an end.
1103
Hooray, our Home Fleet has arrived in the Channel, BBC reports, and the German landing is postponed another time.
Looking out of my window, I see Daisy Woods rushing down Bridle Path from her parental farm to the Woods, directly into the heart of the battle. That means trouble! Everybody knows that she's in love with the poucher Reynolds. And Reynolds fights down there in the woods. Fifteen minutes later it's our bartender Betty Tanner who runs in the same direction. I shout out the window: Blimey, Betty, what's up?” “Big trouble at the front, pal, Daisy is getting hysterical, clings to Reynolds' legs, says he's not gonna fight anymore, he's the love of his life and the father to her unborn child and that kind of things, invidious. I think I have to talk to her from woman to woman...” and off she goes.
Drama in the woods, will Betty convince Daisy to let go?
Meanwhile shooting continues at he bridge, Ford really has a job to do there...
1204
Bad news, Ford is injured! Taylor takes his place. And even a group of teachers rushes down the school drive to defend the stream. They seem to have grabbed some acids and build some deGaulle Cocktails... looks more funny than glorious... But it's all bloody serious! I could catch a glimpse on Ford when he limped to the doctor's, he was not at all looking glorious....
And the "Fallshirmjaeger" now pop up everywhere. The major German attack this time is coming from the east. I could hear it through the telephone. Sgt Drake was calling again, telling me to appear at his office at half past one, when suddenly he cried “Bloody hell.... the Huns! Loads of them! Mr. Pendrake, would you please take your gun. I assume the Amazon Shooting Club down Orchard lane is in deep trouble hurry up!... Mr. Fox, I'll call you later...” and up he hungs....
The Amazon Shooting Club is in big trouble...
But there are good news as well, the shouting (and the shooting) in the southern woods has stopped. Seems like Betty has convinced Daisy to fight together with the rest of all our brave citizens against the nazi-invaders....
1311
The BBC news were devastating, German troops seem to have landed in Hythe, Sandgate and Dover, our troops seem to have heavy losses due to German 88s fire....
And even more bad news here in Birkham Stokes. They found James Arnold lying in the courtyard of his garage. Dead. With a small red hole in his head... Snipers! The bastards!
The shooting continues in the west and in the east....who knows for how much longer we can defend this small english village against the fascist hordes...
...to be continued.
