LoC represents a simulation of a Warsaw Pact thrust into West Germany in the mid 1980s. The game includes 117 print and play counters (all double-sided), over half of which are informational. Hexes are 40 miles across; the game covers about 1/3rd of the area and units of the old SPI Fulda Gap game.
What surprised me is how balanced the units forces are. Each side has the same number of air and arty units, and their values are identical. There are 19 WP counters (brigade/rgt level) and 15 NATO units. Units are rated for the usual attack/defense/movement factors.
As typical of a Paul Rorhbaugh design, the play mechanics are elegant and chess-like. There are only five pages of rules. There are 12 (not 7) game turns, each with multiple rounds. The # of rounds are determined by playing card draw, and each player's card determines how many activations he can do. Activations allow for a side to either move, rally, assault, use an arty or airstrike or entrench. It will be rare for a playing to be able to do everything, so one has to figure out what are the best combinations of decisions.
There are no zones of control, but in game play terms, they're actually there. A friendly unit must stop when moving adjacent to an enemy unit.
One can't retreat past an enemy unit without taking a step loss, and attempting to move past an enemy unit allows it to take a free assault against the moving unit. A WP unit also is subject to an assault if it moves into the "ZOC" of a unit of the 11th ACR.
One errata of note:hex R13 is rough, despite the difference in color.
Two more games will be in the same system, one on the Luneburg Heath, the other covering the Hof Gap. I look forward to these.
One final thought. I was never a fan of the old SPI Fifth Corps/BAOR system. I wonder if that system could improved by a simple brain transplant of using the LOC rules.
