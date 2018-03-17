|
thomas fernbacker
United States
hicksville
New York
gbacw nut
I've waiting a long time for this one
I have the SDI version with thin counters and TCT style of play, not a fan
As a ACW re-enactor I've done the battle of Cedar Creek for 18 years now so this game means a lot to me.
Early morning surprise attack on the Union forces outside of Middletown, VA - The Battle Of Cedar Creek.
After a third and final battle at Winchester the Confederate forces under Gen'l Early's - AoS, hungry and tired launch a surprise attack on the Union forces resting near Middletown, VA. at Creder Creek.
Acting Union commander Gen'l Wright, AoS places his army in forward positions along Cedar Creek and then has them fortify their positions.
Through the woods and brush the divisions of Kershaw, Gordon, Ramseur and Pegram attack.
Now alerted let the roling begin
First Union forces hit are under command of Gen'l Crook= AWV, because of disorder roles throughout the Union commands, they're hit so hard in this first hour that they cease to exist, all div's, bgd's, units and any attached artillery are off the map and the Confederate steam rolling begins.
Second Union force encountered is Gen'l Emory = XIX Corp and they met with a almost similar fate McMillan div is under attack now and Grover div is barely holding on.
The first initial strike by Gen'l Early divisions has cleared out all Union forces at the first fortification line and now their second fortification line are under pressure from front and left as the Confederates try to envelop that side, closing them in on the artillery at Stickley farm hill, accoss the Cedar Creek.
With all this Confederate attacking going on they are not without their own issues the casualties are mounting and will probably be in no shape to handle Mr. Sheridan counter attack, especially Kershaws, Gordon & Ramseur divisions.
As a follow up plan, since Wharton div has come on the map and Pegram div has not seen any action, they will be thrown forward to defend the Valley Pike just south Middletown.
Some terminology in the above report you may not be use to hearing but it helps this game to work and work well.
And with a very schooled testing team you'll have great resource to bounce questions off of.
See you soon
Steve Herron
United States
Johnson City
Tennessee
Happy to give a to a fellow reenactor from a retired one. Never did Cedar Creek we had the Battle of Blue Springs in Tennessee the same weekend.
Okay Story Time
Before coming back to work in the NYC area, I took a flight down to Dallas, TX. to dropped off some prior consultants property. I knew I was driving back to NYC so I took three weeks off before starting back at my former consulting firm.
Let me tell you it was 16 of the best days I have had enjoying doing this ACW history. From Ft. Smith, AK. to Chickamauga, GA.
Prairie Grove, Elkhorn Tavern, Trail of Tears, (Wilson Creek was closed New Years Day I missed That one), Pittsburg Landing, Corinth, Murfreesboro, Missionary Ridge, Lookout Mountain And Chickamauga.
Need to do Shiloh, Chickamauga & Murfreesboro before I retire this hobby.
I need to go back and them again to especially Elkhorn Tavern, Pittsburg Landing & Chickamauga
