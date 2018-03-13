|
Mike Hall
United States
Harrisburg
Pennsylvania
With the recent discovery of the location of the U.S.S. Lexington, a solitaire game of V13 seems to be in order. I have played this scenario both solitaire and with an opponent before and it is a good one.Using the 2.02 rules for this scenario. I am using Vassal rather than set up the board and taking pictures.
Here is the run down on the scenario. Looking at the wing displays, I loaded up the IJN bombers with veterans to see how that would go.
End turn 1. The Kates and their escort are going to wave top during turn 2. Vals getting in to position for dive bombing runs. IN2 got a lucky "6" to tally TB2. The Wildcats and SBD assigned to CAP hold their positions by rule.
End turn 2. FE2 tallied IN2 and split, sending FE3 off to attack IN2, both survived cohesion and FE3 forced a dogfight. The combat in O0 amounted to no losses for either, however FE2 could not react because it was a head on attack. The Kates have started aiming and the Vals plod along to their dive over spot.
End turn 3. Direct fire flak from Lexington and Minneapolis open up on M0 and N0, breaking friendly CP1. The dogfight in P0 ends as FE3 is victorious. FE2 broken in air combat vs CP1 which was broken by AA. CP3 executed a head on attack in N4 as FE1 was unable to react. The bombers continue to press on.
End turn 4. Heavy flak takes it's toll on TB1 as it fails to score any hits. Good bit of attrition, the 2 expertes square off in N4, with FE1 getting the better of the fight.
End turn 5. Ferocious AA hit both the torpedo squadron and the dive bombers. The torpedo attack by TB2 didn't fare much better as a 10% was rolled on the bombing table. The Vals attacked and DB1 missed and DB3 rolled 100%. Lexington has taken 7 hits so her flak is suppressed. No air combat as the aircraft in L4 have no tallies on each other, and they all employed free movement to get to that square. The Yorktown awaits it's fate.
End turn 6. Both FE1 and FE3 drop their tallies and tally CP2. CP2 drops it's tally and tallies DB4. The U.S. are the attackers in the air combat as there is an IJN bomber in the combat and that makes the IJN automatically the defender. As this is a multiple squadron/flight combat the IJN declare FE1 as the primary combatant. CP2 took 4 losses as that is the max losses it can take and is removed from play. Neither IJN unit makes it through cohesion so it's just the dive bombers versus flak.
End turn 7. The Vals roll over in to their dives, and take AA from Yorktown and Phelps. U.S. flak disrupts both Val squadrons so their bomb values are halved. Both squadrons failed to hit Yorktown and still have to fly back over more flak.
End turn 10 and game. DB2 and DB4 had to fly through some more flak and the U.S gunners scored some hits. U.S. sored 17 VP due to IJN losses, a lot from flak as the gunners were especially accurate. IJN scored 8 VP for aircraft losses and 12 VP for damage to Lexington, for a total of 20. Subtract U.S. From IJN , +3 a draw. Even with the heavy flak losses, it is hard to stop the IJN from pressing home the attack. The Lexington did take heavy damage, suppressing her AA and stopping air operations.
Here are the final wing displays.
