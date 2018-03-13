|
A few days ago, some members of the Long Island Boardgaming Organization (LIBO, for short) played our second game ever of Republic of Rome. Looking back on the LIBO message board, I found this write-up of our first session from last September and thought it might be worthwhile to post it here for anyone curious about how the game plays.
Players:
Bill -- learned the game at WBC over the summer of 2017 and played 3 games that week. Was teaching the game for the first time.
Mindy -- an experienced player who has played at WBC and elsewhere over the years and has a lot of experience with a number of longer AH type games (Dune, Advanced/Mega Civ, History of the World etc.)
Vinny -- played two games of RoR over the summer at WBC
Brian -- first time playing RoR but a very strong and experienced gamer who tends to excel at multiplayer games like Advanced Civ. and many heavy Euros
Andrew -- first time playing RoR but a very strong gamer for whom negotiation and backstabbing games are a particular specialty
Patrick -- first-time playing RoR who is very quick to pick up on strategies and is always a threat in multiplayer games despite his relatively quiet demeanor over the board
The game started peacefully enough with Andrew, Brian, Patrick, Vinny and Mindy sharing offices and perks amongst themselves rather nicely. In fact if it had been a five player game one could have assumed that everyone was being given a fair share of Rome's bounty. Mindy was victimized by an early death of one of her senators while Bill and Andrew had picked up extras from the pool of available senators and by statesman cards respectively. Vinny was given the Pontifex Maximus after we extracted promises of future priesthoods being spread around the table. His generosity lasted exactly 3 turns before he began giving them solely to himself (when he remembered them at all)
Our first major crisis came when (after ignoring the first Punic war on turn 1) we drew the second Punic war as an imminent war on turn 2 along with the leader Hannibal and would have had to fight both Punic Wars at double strength on the next turn if we didn't defeat the first. Although Andrew was already pretty flush with influence, we were sort of forced to elect his senator, Scipio, as field consul to deal with the war (which he did rather effectively) since he could ignore some negative results. This gave him 16 influence on one senator and meant we really couldn't give Scipio anything else without creating a threat to the stability of the Republic so the Second Punic War haunted us for the remainder of the game.
Bill finally got a touch of a political office when he and Brian shared a consulship and both consuls headed off to war. Brian elected to fight the far less risky Syrian war and returned home triumphant. Bill stepped up to the plate (perhaps out of a misguided sense of loyalty to Rome or just because of his magnanimous soul) and went to fight the Gallic War with Julius. The war went poorly for Bill ending in a disaster result which hit Julius' popularity and nearly killed him. Fortunately he was able to win the war as Proconsul the next year.
Having fended off some foreign threats and after using a land bill, some games and a couple of good speech roles to quell the popular unrest the players began to note that the deck was in the final 13 cards and the game could end on any turn. Bill and others began pressing their knights thus giving up votes and future income with the idea that the end could come at any minute and Bill used his new money to bribe one of Andrew's weaker senators away from him. Sadly Bill did not enjoy the extra senator for long as Patrick swiped one of Bill's minor senators later that round and quietly snuck into first place in the influence count. Though Patrick hoped for the game to end that turn, it did not.
In the next forum phase the game was down to the final 7 cards which meant that their would be 6 possible card draws that could end the game this turn. With the odds of the end being near, the skullduggery began in force. Vinny immediately used his enormous war chest (gained mostly from armament concessions, tax corruption and having the Pontifex Maximus) to bribe the 22 influence senator Aemilius Macedonius away from Mindy (who had been earning great influence awards but had a money shortage all game). With the most influential single senator now in his stable and far more money than anyone else at the table Vinny was well in the lead. Andrew had been in a strong position all game and he had temporarily vaulted into first place earlier when he developed a province successfully on the previous turn so he decided to keep his money back defensively for the turn (a decision which he had made before Vinny leaped ahead of him). Bill made a play for one of Patrick's senators but soon discovered that Patrick's war chest was sufficient to nullify his bribes. Brian wound up winning one of Vinny's senators to bring him down a little closer to the pack but Vin still led at the end of the forum phase when, once again, the game did not end (though there were only two cards left).
With Vinny at 42 influence, Brian, Patrick and Andrew all in the low 30 point range, Bill at 27 and Mindy trailing about 12 and only one senator left, it looked like the senate phase could see some shake-ups of power. Mindy and Bill held the consulships and we decided to forgo dealing with the three active wars since the senate had enough cash to pay for them without actually winning one and it was unlikely for us to draw another since there were only two cards left (one of which was the end game card). Attempted prosecutions of Vinny's senators were proposed by the censor (Brian) but nullified by Vinny's vetoes. Before the senate was closed, Patrick decided the time was right and drew a knife on Aemilius Macedonius (the highly influential senator stolen from Mindy by Vinny). Aemilius soon lay in a pool of blood and Patrick was narrowly in first place. Andrew (who was probably waiting for his moment to backstab someone all game) then drew his knife on Patrick but failed in his attempt (though not badly enough to be caught). The senate closed soon after this burst of violence was complete.
The mortality phase of the new year saw one of Brian's minor senators who had recently been granted some tax opportunities die of old age. Andrew decided to make a generous donation to the state earning him enough influence to put him in the lead. Bill then drew the last non end game card and uncovered a fourth war (which is the usual loss condition for the whole republic if at least one of the wars is not defeated before the end of the turn). Since we would not have a senate or combat phase this turn to fight any of these wars we assumed the game was lost for everyone and some players began to discuss their plans for if the game had continued. A rules consultation however noted that the four war loss could not occur on the turn when the end game card is drawn so we played out the final round (with some people having a little extra information unfortunately - although I don't think it affected the outcome). Bill started off the bribes by wresting a minor senator from Andrew, knocking him out of the lead and giving Bill a temporary edge. Patrick responded by stealing a more significant senator (Julius, the triumphant victor of the Gallic War) from Bill. Brian grabbed an extra senator who was vulnerable and jumped into second place. Finally, Vinny attempted to bribe one of Patrick's senators but Patrick fended off the attempt with a significant hidden warchest of his own.
All in all it was a well played game by everyone with enough senator stealing, assassinations, corruption, prosecution, triumphs/disasters in war, broken promises and random deaths to satisfy Julius Caesar himself.
Final Scores
Patrick 50
Brian 36
Andrew 35
Vinny 25
Bill 19
Mindy 12
backstabbing is NOT a specialty of mine.... Its just an unfortunate happenstance that often occurs...
You do realize that you are perhaps the only person on BGG with two microbadges of knives below your avatar (one of which is labelled "backstabber"). The amazing thing is how most people are still surprised when you inevitably turn on them.
