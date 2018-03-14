eerom wrote:

Savory Oliver wrote:

yeah I liked Civ back in the day, but no interest in playing it anymore. My standards around components, artwork, rules, play length, theme integration, how many players you need to have a great game, and lots of interlocking mechanics have changed. One of the reason Civ was so great was the total lack of serious competition.



Rules and theme. In my opinion the beauty of this game(series) is in it's simplicity. Expansion and Stock-Population-Treasury -mechanisms in particular are simply brilliant. As for the theme I am yet to find a game that depicts rise and fall of the civilizations better than this game. Any suggestions on that?Game length is an issue, but people have been trying to create a fast playing "Civ-lite" with the same epic feel for 40 years without success.So, this game got something right from the start although this is not a game you just spontaneously put on a table on a game night.