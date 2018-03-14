|
mark taylor



13th March 1883, Katpul Fort, Khalabar Province, NWF.
We returned empty handed from our mission yesterday to the hilltop village of Tanat at the head of the Mahadra valley.
I, Major Abercrombie-Fitch had been given command of the rather grandly named 'Mahadra Field Force' by my seniors in an effort to seize one Randi Lal, the self styled Khazi of Khalabar and leader of the insurrection currently sweeping the frontier. Intelligence had been received that he was in Tanat raising dissent in this part of the province.
My 'Field Force' consisted of no more than 2 Companies of the 3rd Foot, a troop from the Derwent Horse and a Gatling gun. The only troops to hand as the Frontier was aflame from end to end!
My Force entered the valley by the track from Katpul, which travelled between two hills before reaching the base of a larger mountain where it turned sharp right along the mountain base towards my objective before disappearing out of sight in the 85 degree haze. Prime ambush terrain, but then again what wasn't in this Godforsaken land?
I deployed the Derwent horse onto the hill to our right to try and spy out what lay ahead and deployed a half company from A Company onto the hill to our left. The remainder of the Force moved along the trail.
No sooner had we moved than shots rang out from a large party of Pathans in scrub to our front left and I am distressed to say that B Company lost nearly a whole section to this accurate surprise. The remainder of B Company returned a ragged fire. I could see more groups of natives joining this group and so I deployed the troops of A Company on the hill on our left to fire into the enemy and pushed a half Company from B onto the mountain on our front to fire on their other flank. Soon enough we had given them what for and all 4 groups melted away.
Carrying on around the trail I pushed the Derwent's out in front along the trail and again they stirred up a nest of 100/120 hostiles in scrub ahead of them. They dismounted and engaged them in carbine fire whilst the half Company from B on the mountain to our front circled the rim and poured down volley fire onto the hapless natives causing them to rout away.
However, to our rear appeared another group of 40 Pathans only 100 yards from our limbered Gatling! Thankfully A company spotted them as they followed along the trail and wiped them out before they could cause harm.
Now before me I could see Tanat, atop its hill a full 400 yards across the plain between us.
I could see natives moving within the village, another large group to our right along the plain and a larger group in the plain to our left.
I deployed my troops in line, A Company on left Gatling in the middle and B Company on the right. I pushed the Derwent Horse out left along the plain to harry those natives there.
As the Cavalry did their duty a sudden cry erupted from the village and a group of nearly 200 natives charged out across the plain toward B Company. Volley fire seemed to leave them untouched and they collided with the rightmost half Company. A dreadful melee entailed and another of our sections was destroyed before the enemy routed away leaving nigh on 120 bodies around our positions.
The Derwent's had by now discovered another route into the village and was coming under fire from natives within as was my firing line. Something needed to be done!
A group of hostiles was seen on the trail leading directly from our positions into the village and I directed the Gatling on them. That was enough and they fled.
Ad they did I pushed young McVey and a half Company up the trail at the double into the village and after a brief crash of a volley at the nearest natives, that was it. I could see natives streaming away Northwards from the farside of the village and amongst them, I hate to recount was Lal. McVey having been within touching distance of the scoundrel!
Mission failure. It was with heavy heart that we trudged back down the valley that night having missed our quarry.
And that was it a very pleasant solo game.
I used my fudged solo rules driving the natives and their appearance and actions. Dicing for them appearing if any Imperial piece moved. Then using a table to dice on for their subsequent actions i.e. shadow, move to contact/charge, fire, slip away, move to closer range.
Also in that era I belive Companies were sub divided into 2 half Companies and then again halved into Sections. I believe this was the smallest tactical unit of about 26 troops. So I just said each counter = a section, 4 counters to a Company. And as for the natives they represented bands of 40 men per counter.
Tiggo Morrison



-
Brilliant piece. Sounds a great fun solo outing.
Sadly though I can't shake my image of Snowdonia doubling as the North West Frontier, and I do hope by the '3rd Foot', you mean the '3rd Foot and Mouth (the Devils in Skirts)'.
Sir Sidney will be sorely displeased at your failure methinks.
Nigel Twine


-
Sir Sidney, like the game, is a Ruff-Diamond.
Time for tiffin
mark taylor



-
Yes this game is definitely a Rough Diamond. I wish someone would upgrade it or even use the premise on a new game.
If only I had the skills I would love to design my own version, just think of Combat Commander meets the Mahdi! All those different conflicts that could be the basis for separate modules: Ashanti, Zulu Wars, Sudan, NWF, Foreign Legion Campaigns, American Plains Wars to name a few. One can only dream
Barry Kendall



-
American Plains Wars might be tricky, but I'd love to see small-unit French Foreign Legion in Morocco, Dahomey, Indochina . . .
If you do want to try semi-tactical Native Americans-vs-Army, take a close look at the recent Paper Wars graphic upgrade/reprint of "I Will Fight No More Forever." Rocking good game.
