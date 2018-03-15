|
[The post was initially published on my boardgames blog HERE]
Usually, when I start with new board game I prefer to play the title as many times as possible in reasonably short amount of time - to better familiarize with it, to be up to date with rules, but also to be able to grasp the deeper strategies and beauty which many games have. Thus this is not surprising that me and Marcin planned to play a re-match after our first game of Julius Caesar. This time I was on defense (Pompey) and Marcin was attacking (Caesar):
YEAR 49 BC
Main actions during the turn:
- Race for Greece started - always the most important and - as we will later see - deciding moment of the game; I managed to grab Ephesus and Byzantium , while Marcin got Athena; seems fine but for Caesar probably it would have been better if he has two cities here, not only one...
- Rome - historically and as usually in this game - is taken by Marcin (via hands of Mark Antonius)
- I take over Cyprus and build legion and fleet there - I tend to think this is key area in Eastern Mediterranean theater giving access to many Seas
- Marcin meticulously plans attack on Tarraco (even using Vulcan) but I manage to survive, inflicting heavy loses on cesarean troops
All in all stable turn, but dangerously close for Pompey to victory - both from victory points perspective, as well as strategic situation on map.
YEAR 48 BC
Important developments of the turn:
- Marcin moves his legions through Italy towards Sicily - nothing decisive yet, but who knows...
- I attack with large fleet on Mare Internum but it backfires; despite having 3 fleets with 6 points of health, Marcin 3 fleet with worse statistics and 4 points of health prevails... That was bitter defeat.
- However, clouds gather over Athens. First Vulcan strikes, and then Pompey and Caesar fight for life and death. Unfortunately, the latter loses, barely escaping alive. and...
- ...that was it! Pompey (me) grabbed last missing point for automatic victory, year finished and Caesar (Marcin) lost 3-10
I admit, that was surprisingly fast but it definitely underlines strategic importance of Greece, the race to take three victory pints there and possibility to hold them against all odds. Unfortunately, for Caesar (Marcin) his legions were pretty slow and in decisive battle - gave way the ground to Pompey The Great (Michal)
Thank you for these excellent AARs, Michal.
Really makes we want to get this game...
RLarsen wrote:
Thank you for these excellent AARs, Michal.
Really makes we want to get this game...
You definitely should get it Or at least try it on Vassal!
