|
-
Jonathan "Spartan Spawn, Sworn, Raised for Warring!"
United States
Sellersburg
Indiana
ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ
"By the power of truth, I, while living, have conquered the universe."
-
Scenario 'Fat Lipki'. A German and Russian Recon Patrol run into each other in Russia in '41. Both are tasked with holding key approaches to the surrounding terrain. (I played solo on my table but did the image up in Vassal so as to avoid glare)
Came down to literally one victory point. The Russians started out strong, and I mean strong, they had 14 points at the beginning from moving down the road to their open objective (Right arrow) and a very successful Melee (#1)taking out a full squad and Cpl leader.
Then they decided to target a lone rifle squad for another melee advance (#2), that they had the clear advantage in force because of their leader. Until they got ambushed, ambush broke their leader, then even with an initiative roll just couldn't top the German's FP roll.
The Russian's on the left slowly got moving while the German rifle with MG moved up to their hidden objective.
Having lost comms with the two rifle squads on the right, and having positioned his MG team on their objective the Lt set off to gather the loan rifle squads (Dark blue arrow).
Having gathered his two rifle squads the Lt and remaining Russian Rifle squad with a Medium MG in their objective house traded fire multiple times, grenades were chucked back and forth with both sides breaking each other at times only to Recover before the other could force a situation.
The Lt finally ordered a Melee advance (#3) saying screw the consequences and ordered everyone into the hex, on top of this they ambushed them while the force was suppressed. Having achieved this force advantage they destroyed the Russians in the building while sacrificing his squad to a team (Stacking).
The Russian forces on the left in the mean time were making their way down, dodging MG fire as they slowly closed around the German MG team in their objective. Knowing they were going to be surrounded the MG team ordered a counter attack in the hope of throwing off the Russian momentum (#4). They succeeded in killing the Russian Rifle squad and last leader in the hex.
However, immediately after having abandoned their position, they were cut off and then cut down in melee. (#5) Which saw the Russians take the hidden objective (Dark red arrow).
End commentary
After the above I called the game, the Russians had worked the Germans down from their lead again to only 1VP. However, with the Russians losing their last leader to the melee advance, while not impossible it would take a very long time for the Russian side to achieve the right numbers to go after the Germans in the house (3 cover). Basically I realized that if I was the Russian player in a face to face game I would have happily conceded having enjoyed the ride.
The lone broken Russian rifle squad got caught in some crossfire and retreated but never did rally nor was it worth it to waste my fires on him.
This was all done solo, no system, just playing each side to the best of my ability and not looking at the other sides newly drawn cards until either it was A. Their turn or B. It was obvious to check for Op Fire/Ambush/Concealment. Worked great.
I've really liked this game since it was taught properly to me a few years ago. Now I really love and am very glad to own it. Such a story and ride. I was sure the Russian's had rolled up an easy victory when they completely tore apart that German squad and leader on top of having seized their main open objective within the first 4 turns (The doubling of elims really drove the points there). Never say never!
-
-
Jonny Lawless
United States
Bountiful
Utah
Love my girls!
My name is Glenn! Long have I carried Cyrus's hopes and dreams, and now I bear the Masamune as well! Henceforth, I claim them as my own! I shall slay the Fiendlord Magus and restore our honor!
-
Awesome write up. Much like 'The Guards Counterattack', Fat Lipki is such a great starting scenario that it would be satisfying as a standalone game.
-
-
Alan Richbourg
United States
Arlington
Texas
This is Kyoshi, our adopted Shiba Inu.
-
> I realized that if I was the Russian player in a face to face game I would have happily conceded having enjoyed the ride.
Actually, the Russians could start moving all their pieces in the center and left forward off the board, for an easy Russian win, unless time ran out.
I've played Fat Lipki 6 times in a row now recently, teaching it to 4 people who've never played CC:E before. I'm ready to switch to a different scenario!
-
-
Chick Lewis
United States
Claremont
California
-
"Actually, the Russians could start moving all their pieces in the center and left forward off the board, for an easy Russian win, unless time ran out."
What you say is true, ChargetheGuns. However, the German player should, with his next move card, move every remaining German unit unopposed up the right road and off the board to end the game with a good points advantage.
-
- Last edited Mon Mar 19, 2018 3:10 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Mon Mar 19, 2018 3:09 am
-
-
Alan Richbourg
United States
Arlington
Texas
This is Kyoshi, our adopted Shiba Inu.
-
Had that exact situation 3 games ago; it came down to who had the Move cards first. Turned out I had it at the right time.
-
-
Jonathan "Spartan Spawn, Sworn, Raised for Warring!"
United States
Sellersburg
Indiana
ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ
"By the power of truth, I, while living, have conquered the universe."
-
Ahhh you guys are completely right. I forgot about that, it was my first game since actually acquiring it for myself and I had not played FtF in over 2 years.
Guess they would have passed like two ships in the night.
Gave Hedgerows and Handgrenades a go, holy crap that is one frustrating scenario, can't imagine having to actually live/fight in the hedgerows.
-
|