Fired up by the previously posted Alam el Halfa session, within a week of that I played out the Gazala scenario, showing the attack by 8th Pz regiment on the 4th Armoured Brigade on 27 May 1942.
The terrain here is flat again, and the goal of the Germans is to break through the British line and get at least 8 tanks onto map B on the right (north), while destroying more tanks than they lose. The British have basically the same team they had at Alam el Halfa Ridge, but this time everyone from the start. I put the Grants on the flanks and a big squadron of Stuarts in the center which was kept in reserve.
The Germans also have the same two PzIII companies as in the Alam el Halfa Ridge scenario, but are bolstered by two extra companies, one of Pz IV's and one of PzII's but with one platoon upgraded to the as-yet rare long-barreled 50mm PzIIIJ's. The Germans used one company of PzIIIH's to fend off the western Grants while another one on the right wing. The Pz IV's and Pz II's went in the center.
The CW decided to move forward since keeping the Germans off map B is part of their victory conditions.
The Germans started slipping slightly to the right on the second turn.
Visibility in this scenario is very good, so both sides could start firing at extreme range on turn 3. On the Germans side, B/1 and C/1 slip to the flanks, while the PzIV's of D/1 and the single platoon of A/1 equipped with long-barreled PzIII's stayed back and fired at long range. They did manage to eliminate one of the C/12 Grant platoons on the CW left.
Virtually all the German units are veterans, and the Grants of C/12 on the British left were only seasoned. On Turn 4, the PzIII's of B/1 opened concentrated long range fire on this squadron and crushed it. The Stuarts, feeling outgunned, started slipping backwards.
In the meantime, the PzIII's of C/1 kept slipping around the CW right flank.
At this point everything seemed to be going fine for the Germans. However, as it had turned out, the PzIII's of C/1 on the left had danced too close to the Grants of B/12, which were also veterans, and at some point the Grants found the range and the big 75mm guns took out one platoon of PzIII's.
The PzIII's struck back though on Turn 6 and eliminated a Grant platoon! Meanwhile, the companies on the German right reorganised, keeping the PzII's to the rear. The Stuarts kept falling back but slowed down, realising they had crossed back onto Map B.
At this point, things turned dramatic. The Command card in this scenario allows the British to activate one squadron at will. The Grants of B/12 activated first and destroyed two of C/1's PzIII platoons, and suppressed the last remaining one. The Germans reacted by sending the PzIV's of D/1 over onto that flank. This put more pressure on them to deal with the Stuarts so that D/1 could be supported against the Grants, and they sent B/1 forward to attack the Stuarts more forcefully, while the PzII's and single PzIIIJ platoon of A/1 were kept in reserve.
This turned out to be a serious error. B/1 made a half-hearted attack on the move but didn't knock out any Stuarts, and this enabled the Stuarts to get in range for a big charge.
On Turn 8, the Command card was applied to the Stuarts which, at point blank range, eviscerated B/1, with a number of quick kills. The PzIIIJ's of A/1 can't counterbalance this. The A/1 PzII's are sent around the flank in the hope of outflanking the Stuarts.
On the other flank, the PzIV's attack the Grants, but achieve no lasting effect and in exchange, half of their number is destroyed through excellent shooting by the Grants.
The Stuarts again open fire first on Turn 9. A fortunate shot takes out the PzIIIJ platoon (lower left), so the Stuarts can now focus on the PzII's, destroying one platoon and another of B/1, though some PzIII's survive and a platoon on either side is suppressed. In the meantime, the PzIV's and the remaining PzIII's of C/1 battle the Grants, with the PzIII's being suppressed again.
The next turn is again an interlude. The PzIV's do not get very close to the Stuarts, and both sides merely exchange shots. Meanwhile the Grants of C/12 manage to eliminate the last of C/12.
The CW decides that something has to be done. The Stuarts charge the remaining PzII's and take them out though suffering some losses. They also suppress one of the PzIV platoons. The other PzIV platoon fires again at the Stuarts and manages a quick kill. It then fires at the Grants at long range but scores no hit.
This finally resulted in the Stuarts entering Shaken status on the penultimate turn of the scenario.
The Shaken Stuarts would have doubtless resulted in some more British losses but two PzIV's could not have killed enough tanks to even the losses, nor could they have placed 8 tanks on Map B with only two left. So the scenario ended in an Allied victory.
I've now also replaced the Fired markers with Litko ones...
(This AAR was first posted on CSW in 2014.)
Interesting battle and nicely written. I presume you played this solo,if so, how do you make the card play work?
I used to be afraid of playing this solo for a long time, but eventually I realised that the card play here is of course not like normal card play with a hidden hand, so it's not about springing a sudden surprise on the other side. Instead it's more a question of using one's advantage in a given turn, so it's a risk assessment for each side as it moves, and there's actually a limited number of combinations. In all cases, this comes down to the basic decision, are we so close that I want to shoot first or run away, or are we in a situation where I want to see what the other side does so I can exploit it.
In this scenario, as described, the Germans are generally superior but the British can use their Command Card to get a local advantage. So for the British, the question is, do I want to preempt a particular German formation this turn, or is there one of mine that needs to escape or strike first. For the Germans, it's about hedging your bets since you can get ahead of all enemy units if you want, except one - but you don't know which. So to exploit the advantage you have to threaten as many of the British formations as possible so you have the advantage against all but one. I'm not hiding anything since before the next card play I may not actually know whether the British now want to play the Command card or not, that's decided as I eyeball the situation.
Anyway, once I had actually done this a couple of times (and the Basic scenarios are easier since their command relationships are usually simpler), it became second nature.
Just gotta love those 3D "brew-up" markers...
Excellent game, glad to see it still being played!
Markus' webpage has some excellent variant rules, counters and comments, here:
http://www.dbai.tuwien.ac.at/user/mst/games/tl.html
