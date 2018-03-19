|
Andrew Hobley
United Kingdom
Andover
Hampshire
What do we get for our money in the latest boxed set in this series?
First a nice, box which even has illustrations and mini-biographies of some leaders on the outside edges of the inner box (the bit the box top cover up).
Inside the usual OSG components - series rules, combat and terrain effect charts, set up tables, casualty record tracks, turn record tracks (seven, one with two scenarios on), scenario booklet (aka Study Folder), two packs of cards, 560 well printed and die cut counters and six maps (more of them in a moment). Worth saying you should keep an eye on the ComSim OSG and Resurgence folders for rule updates, or on the OSG website itself. One thing I have to give Kevin Zucker credit for is his willingness to adjust or clarify the rules if a good case is made – which is why the game has Version 7.0 of the series rules, plus a slip with changes made since these came out (which was sometime in mid 2017 from memory). And he is pretty relaxed if you want to use your own additional house rules – I have about four I always add to the official rule set.
The contents
As ever the quality is good. In fact it has got better in that the terrain effects charts now have coloured pictures. There is a combined weather and reorganisation display for each side – useful in that each player can set one up on their side of the board; less useful in they use more space than two reorganisation displays and one weather chart and are harder to fit into a space at the end of the board. The weather changes is a new version, not the Coming Storm/Last Success/Leipzig method of one roll for the weather and add another roll to see how long it lasts, or the Quagmire, La Patrie/Gamble weather checks every three turns. But 2D6 which tell you the weather and how long before you check again. So a Thunderstorm will be rare and very likely last one term. Interesting change; I wait to see how this works out.
TEC and weather/reorganisation display
The cards backs have campaign relevant illustrations again, a detail I particularly like.
Card backs
The maps are the usual delight to the eye of a Charles Kibler product. A new feature are carp ponds which appear on the northern Bautzen and the Köningswartha map - the dykes are passable by infantry and cavalry in Road March. Alas no rule allowing supply from them!
Carp ponds
The sizes of the maps themselves give rise to some interesting space challenges. Lützen is the usual one map size (34x22 inches). But it can be overlapped at an angle with the maps from Napoleon at Leipzig (not included) for a mini-campaign that will need a table 59” by 55”. The Bautzen scenario has a normal map plus extension so 33” by 33” in all. The Köningswartha spoiling attack has a 22”by 17” map, but can be added, again at an angle, to the Bautzen maps for another mini-campaign, needing at least a 42” by 52” of table. But the Luckau and Hoyerswerda maps are quarter size (17”x11”). The following, posted by Knut Grünitz in the images section show the layouts
Luckau and Leipzig
Bautsen and Köningswartha
The actual battles vary in size – Bautzen has a total of some 264,000 men engaged, Luckau 35,000. But from those playing and commenting over on the ComSim game entry there are some interesting challenges, more on this when I get around to playing the scenarios (at present I’m snowed under in 1807 Poland). But from what I can see the Coalition has a historical job on its hands to avoid defeat.
The forces on both sides are a little different. The twelve Corps of the French are distinctly short of light cavalry – six weak organic Corps cavalry units and six units of in the Guard and Cavalry Corp (two of which are alternate reinforcements). And the heavies are also lacking – only two units. Where are all the horses – dead in Russia. Here is one area the Coalition has a superiority, having 29 cavalry units plus the Cossacks. The French moral is not at its best either – a lot of ‘2’ units for French army.
The Coalition also has a lot of ‘2’ moral units. The Prussians have four corps, with Blücher commanding a monster corps of 20 units which may give rise to some command difficulties. The Russian’s have eleven Corps, including the Imperial Guard which has the largest artillery units so far seem – 8+ SP is the maximum on the Bombardment Combat table. God help the French if they come in range of these big boys!
Russian Guard artillery
So a package well worth waiting for. I am, as readers may know, a fan of the system, so perhaps I am using my rose tinted glasses when looking at the game. But as I always say, even if you don’t like the actual rules you have the components for several interesting games.
(Edited as I had misread the changes to weather and to credit Knut Grünitz)
for the overhead view of the maps.
Better give me a to cancel that out, as I 'borrowed' the illustrations from the ones Knut Grünitz posted in the images section. It did save me the trouble of laying them on my (also wooden) floor and standing on a chair! I've edited the review to give him the credit.
Thanks for the unboxing. As I was reading it the postman brought my copy. Got the maps spread out on the floor right now. Looking forward to digging into this game!
Nice out of the box review!
Kevin Zucker and OSG once again has put out a fine product and continues with this series to explore the many battles in the Napoleonic Wars. By focusing on a particular timeframe (in this game, the Spring of 1813), KZ can bring together 4 to 5 battles of that campaign, some well known, others lesser so, into one box. With detailed information about the battles and the campaign, these games create a great insight into the conflicts occurring and provides an overview for why they happened.
And they are fun to play!
In the middle of the Hoyerswerda-Luckau battles. The Prussians had a slight advantage when darkness fell.
