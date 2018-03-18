Rules



Subscriptions



Bookmarks



Search



Account



Moderators Recommend 10 1 Posts Stonewall Jackson's Way II» Forums » Sessions Subject: Jackson's March, 26-28 August 1862 (Stonewall Jackson's Way II scenario #4) New Thread



Printer Friendly



Subscribe



Bookmark



Thread Rolls Your Tags: Add tags Tags (separate by space): Popular Tags: [View All] Stephen Rochelle lomn) United States

Huntsville

Alabama Fisher's back! It is August, 1862. Robert E. Lee's Army of Northern Virginia, having driven George McClellan's Army of the Potomac away from Richmond, has turned north to engage John Pope's Army of Virginia. Warned by a Union cavalry raid, Pope has just withdrawn his army from the Rapidan River back to the Rappahannock to prevent Lee from turning his left flank (see Scenario #2 for the hypothetical), buying time for McClellan's troops to reinforce him.



But now Lee, after a cavalry raid disrupts Union reconnaissance efforts, is turning Pope's right flank. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson has marched his corps north behind Rappahannock Mountain and approaches Thoroughfare Gap, following the same route that won him fame last year. With Pope's army as yet unaware of their peril, Jackson's goal is to raid and destroy the Union depot at Manassas Junction before falling back to the Bull Run battlefield to play anvil to Lee's following hammer.



This is a solo play-through.

Scenario overview. Jackson's corps must raid three rail stations (Bristoe Station, Manassas Junction,

and Bull Run Bridge) on the Orange & Alexandria Railroad before withdrawing to the area around

Gainesville. Pope's army intervenes beginning on Day 2.



This scenario uses most of the forces historically engaged at Second Bull Run to cover the climax of Jackson's flank march around Pope's Army of Virginia. Jackson's infantry corps breaks Pope's line of communication back to Washington and destroys the supply depot at Manassas Junction, throwing the Union's command echelon into chaos, before falling back along the route they marched in.



To achieve victory in this scenario, the Confederates must destroy all three primary rail station objectives (from Bristoe Station to Bull Run Bridge); only Jackson's infantry divisions can accomplish this. Jackson's corps must then fall back to within two hexes of any of Hay Market, Gainesville, or Groveton to await reinforcement. Three additional secondary rail objectives east of Bull Run are available; Stuart's cavalry brigades are sufficient to gain VP for these objectives. Finally, the usual VP for combat losses are present.



Reflecting Pope's ignorance of Lee's intentions, no Union forces are eligible to activate on the first day of the scenario.



Day 1 (August 26, 1862)

Jackson's troops open the scenario reflecting the effects of yesterday's 25-mile march: all are exhausted and at Fatigue 1, representing the after-effects of a march to Fatigue 4 the prior day. None are yet disorganized, but each march today will be an extended march subject to that possibility. Jackson's goal, therefore, is to gain as much as possible without resorting to combat, as his formation is not likely to remain cohesive.



With no time pressure today, the Confederate player opens by seeing how far Stuart's cavalry can ride from the main Confederate army area (Longstreet's corps, not represented in this scenario, is deployed on the west bank of the Rappahannock). Rather than following Jackson all the way north to Salem, Stuart will make for Bethel Church near the foot of Carter's Mountain before deciding on a final objective. A good movement roll puts Stuart across Carter Run; threatening rail stations with cavalry is a reasonable option.



The Confederate player now resolves the matter of Jackson's infantry. Two good rolls put the corps near Bethlehem Church on the First Bull Run battlefield, but the divisions of Hill and Taliaferro are disorganized in the process. Not wanting to risk the manpower hit of extended-marching disorganized divisions on the first day, the Confederate player holds those two in place but force-marches Ewell to Bristoe Station and burns it. Bristoe is the rail objective closest to the Union Army; the Confederate player trades Ewell's unit cohesion for a roadblock that will slow any Union relief attempt while Jackson completes his raid tomorrow.



With the infantry action complete, the Confederate player resolves his cavalry. Strong movement rolls allow Stuart to envelop Waagner's reserve regiment at Bull Run Bridge and the Union infantry is captured by the Confederate troopers. Fitzhugh Lee's brigade is detached to screen Heintzelman's III Corps from the Army of the Potomac, Pope's best concentrated combat formation. In all, the Confederates are pleased with their first day's haul, holding an armed presence on each end of the targeted rail line.

Positions at the end of Day 1. Ewell's division has (as historically) cut the Orange & Alexandria

Railroad at Bristoe Station. Stuart's cavalry has cleared the Union garrison from Bull Run Bridge.

Current VP: 4 (Union Decisive victory)



Day 2 (August 27, 1862)

For the Union, preventing the destruction of the primary rail stations isn't practical — Jackson just has too much of a lead. Victory, then, is best pursued by preventing Jackson's force from rallying back to the Gainesville area. In the wider context, this represents an actualized opportunity to defeat Lee in detail. If Jackson's reach exceeds his grasp in a strike east of Bull Run, so much the better, but the first opportunity to entangle the Confederates is Ewell's exposed division at Bristoe Station. With an opening initiative win, Reno's IX Corps marches north toward the Confederates.



Reno's march is not sufficient to envelop Ewell before Jackson gains the initiative, however. A.P. Hill's division enters Manassas Junction while Taliaferro marches south to within supporting distance of Ewell. After Hill burns the depot at Manassas Junction, his division and Taliaferro's fall back to defensive positions near Gainesville as Ewell withdraws from Reno's infantry to occupy Bull Run Station. Stuart then rides with the 2nd Virginia cavalry to hold the bridge above Bristoe Station.

Positions in the middle of Day 2. Reno's IX Corps could not prevent Ewell's withdrawal to Bull Run Station.

Jackson's other two divisions have burned Manassas Junction before withdrawing back to the rally

area. Robertson's cavalry brigade is resting at Bull Run Bridge in preparation for raiding the

eastern rail stations tomorrow.

Current VP: 11 (Union Marginal victory)



With Ewell withdrawn and Reno's troops moderately fatigued, the Union player turns to developing the rest of Pope's army. Sigel's I Corps marches north and begins flanking Taliaferro's division. Before Sigel can begin his assault, Jackson launches a spoiling attack of his own, disrupting the southern half of I Corps.



Heintzelman's Potomac III Corps is the next to advance. Fitzhugh Lee's cavalry slows Heintzelman's lead elements as long as possible, but suffers losses in the process before retreating back toward Thoroughfare Gap. Sigel's disorganized elements have clogged the roads near Buckland and so Heintzelman instead opts to march toward Reno's troops. They will form the eastern wing of Pope's army while I, II, and III (Virginia) Corps gather west of Jackson.



Reno now attempts to move on Ewell, but Stuart's cavalry delays the Federals long enough for Ewell to burn Bull Run Bridge station (completing the primary objectives of the Confederate raid) and march back to Bethlehem Church to take up position near A.P. Hill. With that action, the Confederates are effectively done for the day; little remains except for the tired and disorganized cavalry of Lee and the 2nd Virginia to withdraw from the battlefield before they are caught by the oncoming Union infantry.



The day concludes with marches from McDowell's III Corps and Banks' II Corps along the Warrenton Turnpike. McDowell's lead elements reach Broad Run Church with Banks just behind.

Positions at the end of Day 2. Jackson has burned the Union rail line and withdrawn to Gainesville

but must hold his position against Pope's converging army.

Current VP: 16 (Confederate Marginal victory)



Day 3 (August 28, 1862)

Jackson's goal for today is to repeat yesterday's success against I Corps: limited attacks that disrupt Union lead elements and prevent all-out envelopment. His first goal is to drive off the remainder of I Corps; Ewell and Hill march northwest to flank Sigel's position while closing on Taliaferro's.



The initiative, however, shifts to the Union. Sigel slides his force out of Jackson's trap while still holding Taliaferro's division. Pope and Heintzelman then march the Potomac III Corps up from Bristoe Station. Taliaferro is caught surrounded and unsupported, and Pope's assault shatters the Confederate brigades. Taliaferro's demoralized survivors fall back toward Thoroughfare Gap. The two armies then enter a race: Pope attempting to press home a follow-up attack to drive Taliaferro from the rally area and Jackson attempting to regain a supporting position. Jackson gets in the first strike, with Hill's division driving off I Corps, but the Confederate army is completely fatigued by the march effort and must now await Pope's follow-up.

Positions in the middle of Day 3. Pope's assault with Heintzelman's Potomac III Corps has routed

Taliaferro's division. Jackson's counterattack has driven Sigel's I Corps from the battle, but the

Confederate formation is completely exhausted.

Current VP: 12 (Union Marginal victory)



The one remaining piece of Confederate initiative lies with JEB Stuart and Robertson's cavalry regiment. They ride to and burn Burke's Station behind the Union reserves, but cannot reach a second station and so withdraw. Victory points stand at a bare Union Marginal victory, but the Union player sees the opportunity to exploit Jackson's exhausted formation and presses forward for an improved win.



McDowell's III Corps marches behind Pond Mountain to follow Jackson's path over Thoroughfare Gap to attack Taliaferro again. The attack is a success, but Taliaferro is able to remain in the Confederate rally area even after another rout. Banks' II Corps then moves up to engage Jackson and Hill's division, but the attack stalls. With the margin of victory still just a single VP, the Union elects to pass after that attack and accept a narrow win.

Positions at the end of Day 3.



Reno's IX Corps (near Manassas Junction) hard to Jackson's northeast to force Taliaferro's retreat

away from the Confederate rally area.

Final VP: 13 (Union Marginal victory)



Closing Commentary

Taliaferro's retreats illustrate what I think to be the Confederates' best path in this scenario: a quick withdrawal to a position in or near the edge of the rally area that permits retreats that in turn remain within that area. If the Confederates can burn their rail targets and then concentrate forces, it should be difficult for the Union to force decisive combat results: it took a 4DR* result in this case to earn the Union a 1-point win.



Additionally, the Confederate player should not be distracted by the prospect of slowing Union divisions with his cavalry brigades (as was done here with Fitzhugh Lee). Organized cavalry can burn the three eastern rail stations for additional VP and don't have to fall back to the prescribed area, but they must preserve that organization to do so — once Lee performed a cavalry retreat on Day 2, his unit was useless for any future raid efforts.



The potential gap in the historicity of this scenario, though, is the rest of the Army of Northern Virginia. Longstreet's corps (larger than Jackson's) is theoretically present west of the Rappahannock but is not represented in this scenario. While historically Longstreet was beginning to follow Jackson's roundabout route to Thoroughfare Gap and thus could not make a general pursuit, nothing in this scenario compels Pope to respect that possibility: II and III Corps, at minimum, should realistically be serving as some sort of reserve against the remainder of Lee's army.



This issue is explored in the next scenario, which covers an extended portion of the same time period with the full complement of both armies. Longstreet's corps adds an additional 60 manpower (Jackson's corps has 50) to the Confederate infantry order of battle; Pope gains three brigades of cavalry screen. The disparity of force added (and by extension, missing from this scenario) is readily apparent. 12 1.00 Posted Sun Mar 18, 2018 9:50 pm

Posted Sun Mar 18, 2018 9:50 pm QuickReply QuickQuote Reply Quote

[+] Dice rolls