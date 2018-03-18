|
Hi from Germany,
The Down in Flames system has a long history, many expansions, and a lot of stories to tell.
Here is a dogfight session report.
Enjoy.
The core of the matter: The rules covering all the good ideas from the GMT games as well as the DVG innovations. I also added a specific procedure to determine the next Dogfight game to play.
The Hall of Fame brought forward this scenario to be played next.
Here are the tables listing all fighter aircraft available for 1945 (for Germany and UK).
The HoF also provides the amount of points available for each side to select aircraft. As there are so many (slightly different data) for each aircraft showing up over time, I kind of merged them into single Data cards for each and every aircraft (overruling any inconsistent data on the Aircraft cards).
Here are the combatants for the upcoming dogfight.
The game play somehow suggested that 2 German ace pilots encountered the British really fast Mosquitos. And the Germans apparently suffered from a serious shortage of ammo ... nothing really surprising in 1945.
As the German side had only 28 points compared to the 31 for the UK, the German would win by 3 if nothing would happen ... the Brits had to act aggressively. Hmmm ...
The TC allowed the Mosquitos to start at Very High altitude, the Messerschmidt started at High altitude. The Germans were asked to start the game.
Turn 1
The Me-109G element dived to Medium altitude. (The leader's hand contained 2 Ace Pilot cards; to be used well).
The Brits saw their opponents move down and followed to High altitude.
Turn 2
As expected, the German element climbed back to High altitude.
Both attempts to gain advantage failed.
Note: The GE leader used the Vertical Roll card for its Maneuver 2 option. This was responded by Full Throttle, and so on.
The first Messerschmidt attack failed. Next came the British wingman ...
... scoring a hit.
Note: My game system includes white IMS cards. More options, more thrills.
A second attack of the wingman failed.
The German leader had to block this, otherwise his aircraft would have been damaged (quite disastrous so early in a dogfight).
Now the British leader entered the fray.
Improving the position, his aircraft's guns barked ...
... and scored a few more holes in the Messerschmidt.
Turn 3
The German wingman applied the Agile capability; the British leader responded promptly ... and was neutralized by the Ace wingman.
Things change quickly playing DiF.
The attack of the German leader was inevitable.
Full Throttle! The German pilot exhausted his aircraft's special booster. But the British pilot was prepared and applied evasive tactics. Only very few bullets hit the wooden aircraft.
But the Messerschmidt did not give up and improved its position.
Another stray of bullets moved towards the Mosquito.
Again, the British pilot reacted very effectively.
Actually, I made a mistake here. The German attack had scored 2+1 (cannon bonus) hits. The Mosquito should have taken 1 hit then. I was too much engaged in the event, I think ...
The British element turned the table again.
Step 1.
Step 2.
Step 3.
The German leader seemed to be stunned.
Fire! Fire! Fire!
Dogfight at its best! The German leader had to spent his second Ace card to avoid having his aircraft damaged.
Turn 4
The German element tried to get the initiative again.
Another Ace Pilot card (Wingman) decided this issue.
But another attempt by Agility was thwarted.
Then the German leader pushed matters forward ...
... and succeeded.
But the British wingman changed the situation drastically. Forcing the enemy into a disadvantageous situation again ...
... and firing all guns and cannons.
A total of 4 hits.
DOWN IN FLAMES!
Two versus One.
No time to relax.
Step 1.
Step 2.
Attack!
But this time, the German pilot was the skillful one and avoided nearly all bullets.
Turn 5
The German pilot tried the Booster ...
... and was disappointed. The Mosquitos were really fast aircraft.
But speed isn't everything. A skillful maneuver (using the M3 instead of a useless OOT) ...
... was initially countered, but the German was an Ace pilot!
Fire position!
But it didn't work.
The British fighter element worked well together.
Step 1.
Step 2.
Fire!
Too bad, the German pilot was prepared to evade again.
Turn 6
Last chance for the German pilot.
This is hard to neutralize.
Next step.
Neutralized.
Again.
Gotcha!
Fire! Out of the Sun!
Damage reduced again.
And again, I made the mistake to not add 1 more hit. The British leader then should have 2 hits.
Out of bursts, the German pilot had to improve the attack position.
It worked.
Fire! Fire!
Again the British pilot was prepared.
Note: This time I recognized one of my previous mistakes. But the Mosquito should have been marked with 3 hits here.
The British element counter-attacked. The wingman first scored a hit, then forced the enemy into a disadvantageous position.
The classic Scissors maneuver.
Neutral!
Then the British leader prepared the coup de grace. Note the special attack tactics.
This German pilot was an ace!
Turning most aggressive, the British pilot applied the M2 option of his Evasive card.
The British leader kept his aggressiveness (again applying the extra hit tactics) and fired.
The Messerschmidt was severely hit.
BINGO! The dogfight was over.
The German aircraft never made it home.
The Disengagement check resulted in a crash somewhere near the aircraft's base.
The game ended 10 to 3 points in favor of the Brits.
Quite a few cards were played.
Red deck: Axis; Black deck: Allies.
The DOWN IN FLAMES system is great. not to say fantastic.
Now it's time to engage with the expanded CAMPAIGN system.
Cheers
U.L.H.
