Rules



Subscriptions



Bookmarks



Search



Account



Moderators Recommend 4 1 Posts Quartermaster General: 1914» Forums » Sessions Subject: First time we have seen Germany in Rome New Thread



Printer Friendly



Subscribe



Bookmark



Thread Rolls Your Tags: Add tags Tags (separate by space): Popular Tags: [View All] Norbert Chan Norbert Chan) Canada

Calgary

Alberta Wow, so this is what you get for 100 pieces of gold. Don was Austria Hungary, I was Russia, Jean was Germany, Trevor was France and Gary was UK. Don builds a navy in the Adriatic, I build in Ukraine, Jean plays 9th army to build in Prussia and play German Aid in the East. Trevor builds in Rome, Gary plays First Lord of the Admiralty to play Pals Battalion.



On turn 2, Don plays the Royal Hungarian Hunved to build in Tyrol, I play Brusiliv Offensive to build in Poland and attack successfully into Prussia. Jean plays Tannenburg to build in Prussia and attack successfully into Poland. Trevor plays France Mobilizes to build in Provence and get a fleet in the West Med. Gary builds in the North Sea.

ON turn 3, Don builds in the Italian Alps. I build I Poland, Jean plays Weltpolitik Drives Military Expansion and battles into Ukraine successfully. Trevor gets the status card that requires a French fleet in the Med and you can draft a French army for free. Gary recruits in Belgium



The score is Central 8, Entente 7.



Jean has no real Status cards to hurt me, so I exchange blows with him on the east. Jean will get as close as Petrograd before I strand his army there. Meanwhile, Trevor and Gary are slowly making their way eastward, with Gary getting Commonwealth support down. But the Central still have a slight lead after the second scoring round at 18-16.



The third round get worse for the Entente. There was a but of a skirmish for Prussia, but I have used up 4 land battles at this point, hoping to get a 3 on 1 situation on Germany, but the Central hold more VP points. Tactically, France and UK are on Germany’s doorstep. The score is Central 32-Entente 26.



Jean gets Triple Trench Lines up. By now France and UK are in Western Germany, but with a couple of rounds left, Gary has no deck left and cannot attack since he cannot discard for the Triple Trench Lines. As well, Gary said he lost 7 points in attrition cards against the Germans, and they are now starting to take attrition. Jean had used a card that made Trevor throw out 7 cards as Trevor had all his French armies on the board.



The score is Central 46, Entente 38



On the last round, I use the Czar will not help us for 2 VPs, I use Peace Land and Bread for 3 VPs to abandon a fleet in the Baltic, Ukraine and Caucuses. I was hoping the attrition from the UK will get the win for the Entente; it felt like a winning position for the Entente, but once Gary couldn’t attack into Berlin, and didn’t have any attrition, it was a victory for the Central, 57 - 53.





A game where the UK lose their game winning attriton cards due to Triple Trench Lines.



Game 2: Gary was Austria Hungary, Jean was Russia, Trevor was Germany, Don was France and I was UK. Gary plays Royal Hungarian Honved to build in Tyrol, Jean builds in Petrograd, Trevor made me throw away 5 cards as I did not have 3 fleets yet, Don plays Renaud FT tanks, while I build in the US.



Turn 2: Gary builds in the Italian Alps, Jean builds a fleet in the Baltic, Trevor makes me throw a further 6 cards, 3 from a prepared attrition card. (Mr. Chan, your endoscopy is scheduled for September 29, 1914) Don builds in Rome. I play Commonwealth Support.



On turn 3, Gary builds in Bulgaria. Jean builds in Poland, Trevor plays Volunteer Movement, Don plays France Mobilizes, while I play Grand Fleet to get my second fleet on the board in the English Channel.



The first scoring round it is Central 8, Entente 7.



I get my 3rd fleet in the North Sea, and Jean has dislodged Trevor from Western Germany. I basically spend the rest of my game building into Western Germany, while Trevor spends the rest of his game attacking me out. This gives Don time to slowly build up the French forces, and gives Jean time to expand Russia. Trevor does have Mustard Gas, but I am happy to throw out a card everytime he attacks me in Western Germany.



The second scoring round it is Entente 21-Central 19.



I get down Girl with the Yellow Hands but never actually use it on Berlin. Jean has gotten into Anatolia to score another VP for the status card Warm weather port. Russia is scoring 6 VPs, France has around 5 and I have 3. This gives the Entente a lead of 38-29.



Austria Hungary gets slowly ground down losing Vienna and Tyrol. With Germany just essentially attacking Western Germany, the Central powers are in a death spiral and the game ends on the 4th scoring round, Entente 54, Central 34.





A game where the UK mostly builds into Western Germany, and Germany attacks as much as possible into Western Germany to knock them out.



Game 3: I am Austria Hungary, Don is Russia, Gary is Germany, Jean is France, and Trevor is UK. Now I have no builds cards, no recruit cards, so I throw away 2 cards to draft a build navy into the Adriatic. It was a bad start, but the best I could do, I think. Don plays Russia Mobilizes to builds in Ukraine and Romania. Gary plays 9th Army to put down Triple Trench Lines and build in Prussia. Jean builds in Rome. Trevor builds in the US.



On turn 2, I play the Ottoman Mobilization mainly to prepare an extra card so I can draw better cards, and build in Istanbul. Don builds in Poland. Gary plays Weltpolitik Drives Expansion to build in Galicia and attack Poland. Jean builds in the Italian Alps. Trevor plays Sidney Reilly to force Gary throw away the Triple Trench Lines.



On turn 3 I had to draft a Austrian build army card to build into Tyrol. Gary gets into Belgium, I think Jean is in Picardy. The first scoring round is tied at 9.



Gary gets into Picardy by turn 5 and tries to take Paris with a Place in the Sun but is unsuccessful. On turn 7, Gary uses Schlieffen Plan to take Paris successfully. I am into Azerbaijan and Persia and the score is Central 23, Entente 19.



I get down the status card which gives a VP for a fleet, absorbing a sea battle from the Italians and the UK before losing it. The Central powers have a lead, but can they hold on? Russia gets into Prussia and gets knocked out, so I build there to relieve pressure from Russia.



The third scoring round is Central 35, Entente 29.



After repeated attacks into Paris, Gary loses it on turn 14 to allow Jean to reclaim it. The Central have a healthy lead at 50-43.

Gary is out of cards on the last turn. But the Central powers hang on for a 57-53 victory.





Germany takes Paris on turn 7 and Central powers win despite a bad opening hand from Austria Hungary.



Game 4: Trevor was Austria Hungary, I was Russia, Don was Germany, Gary was France, and Jean was UK. Trevor plays Franz Ferdinand Avenged to attack and build into Serbia, I play Russia Mobilizes to build into Ukraine and Poland. Don plays Landwehr to get down Triple Trench Lines and build in Prussia. Gary builds in Belgium. Jean plays Asquith Sends Ultimatum to get down the Girl with the Yellow Hands, and a navy in the English Channel.



On turn 2, Trevor plays a navy into the Adriatic, I build in Galacia, Don builds in Tyrol, Gary builds in Rome, and Jean plays Grand Fleet to build in the North Sea.



Trevor plays Land battle to battle into Rome as he saw Gary had to draft an Italian army, and the army is gone. I build a navy into the Black Sea to threaten Istanbul and hopefully relieve pressure on Rome. Don builds into the Italian Alps. Gary abandons Rome and builds in Picardy; I would have hoped he put up one more round of resistance. Jean recruits in Greece.



The score is tied at 8.



Trevor builds into Istanbul, which allows Don to build into Rome. All this time with Germany building, allows me to creep up to Prussia. Jean gets rid of the Triple Trench Lines and it is open season on Germany. I get pushed out of Prussia and keep building back in. I have gotten into Azerbaijan to slow down the Ottoman expansion.



The score is Entente 28, Central 17.



Jean and Gary get a foot hold and start teeing off on Berlin. I land battle when I can to keep up the pressure. By the end of the third scoring phase, France occupies Berlin due to the repeated attacks by Jean. The Central powers resign, with the score Entente 30, Central 26.







There’s probably a reason why you don’t see Germany go into Rome very often.

5 Posted Mon Mar 19, 2018 5:23 am

Posted Mon Mar 19, 2018 5:23 am QuickReply QuickQuote Reply Quote

[+] Dice rolls