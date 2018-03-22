"The destiny of nations is shaped by the plangent vicissitude of destroying enemy flattops, interdicting their convoys, and severing their reinforcements and supply lines. And, if you make ace along the way... well, that's just gravy."

For Day Two of the campaign, I drew Missions #01 Minor Airfield, #11 Enemy Troops, #39 Crude Oil Port and #49 Laboratory. My attention was instantly drawn to #01 as Primary, as it had an Improvement which needed to be taken care of. Otherwise I would have gone for #39 instead. But at 16 Hits and a mission limit of 6 Aircraft, it was too hefty to be a Secondary Mission. In the end, I settled on #04 Laboratory as the Secondary Mission of the day.

The Airfield mission was not an easy target, as it would keep sending up a Bandit every turn, on top of the usual SAM/AAA sites and bandits. I decided to go with four Hornets, with three of them loaded with a mix of Sidewinders, HARMs and iron bombs, and the last one with a loadout of Sparrows and Sidewinders. BLACKHAWK had the best AtA rating, so his job was to take care of the Bandits, so that the others could get on with their bombing.

For the Target-Bound Event card, I drew the Smart Weapon Restock, which was a wasted opportunity, as I had been saving all my SOs for the Secondary mission. For the Over-Target Event card, I drew the Bad Weather Event, which moved the Sites clockwise positionally - fortunately, that didn't change things too much.

With the highest AtG modifiers, COWBOY and BANZAI played the Wild Weasel role, saturating the enemy Radar Sites with HARMs, and clearing a path toward the target.

The first of two times that COWBOY would have been shot down occurred in Turn 1. The defending MiG-23 scored a kill on COWBOY, but the rookie MUSTANG was able to perform a Suppressing Fire against the MiG, cancelling out the kill result.

On the previous mission, I drew five "No Bandits" over the target. This time I drew no less than four Bandits on the first four Turns over target, which kept BLACKHAWK and BANZAI quite busy: they emerged from the fracas with two kills each. COWBOY missed his shots, but BLACKHAWK bagged one, and MUSTANG also nailed a pair in one pass, thanks to Situational Awareness from her Flight Leader.

The second near-fatal shot against COWBOY came from the SA-11 battery protecting the Airfield: the roll was a hard 10. Without any of the other Hornets to provide Suppression, and too late to try to Evade, it looked like COWBOY was a goner - until I remembered the Lucky Break Event card from the previous mission. Luckily, on the re-roll, the enemy battery missed, and on the next Turn, COWBOY dropped a HARM on his nemesis and turned it into a ball of flaming wreckage.

Finally, the rest of the Hornets arrived in the Centre Area, and were soon busy dropping their ordnance over the airfield, easily scoring more than the 7 Hits required to get the job done. On the return leg, though, I drew the "Bad Weather" card, giving everyone 1 extra Stress. Occupational hazard.