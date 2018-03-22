|
-
B Chee
Australia
Sydney
"The destiny of nations is shaped by the plangent vicissitude of destroying enemy flattops, interdicting their convoys, and severing their reinforcements and supply lines. And, if you make ace along the way... well, that's just gravy."
"The destiny of nations is shaped by the plangent vicissitude of destroying enemy flattops, interdicting their convoys, and severing their reinforcements and supply lines. And, if you make ace along the way... well, that's just gravy."
-
USS George Washington // 1455 hrs // Day 02
There was an undeniable mood of ebullience, not just in the Hornet squadrons, but across the entire ship. Orders had come down from COMFIFTHFLT to initiate unrestrained warfare, and the Task Group's intelligence and operations officers were working around the clock to profile and select targets.
One of the enemy airfields had escaped significant damage from the previous day's cruise missile attacks, and their army engineers had somehow managed to restore it to operational status. It was a minor airfield, little more than a pair of long, crossed dirt strips and a cluster of hardened bunkers, but enemy MiGs were flying - and that was a problem. A problem that the Dambusters of VFA-195 would take care of.
Quote:
For Day Two of the campaign, I drew Missions #01 Minor Airfield, #11 Enemy Troops, #39 Crude Oil Port and #49 Laboratory. My attention was instantly drawn to #01 as Primary, as it had an Improvement which needed to be taken care of. Otherwise I would have gone for #39 instead. But at 16 Hits and a mission limit of 6 Aircraft, it was too hefty to be a Secondary Mission. In the end, I settled on #04 Laboratory as the Secondary Mission of the day.
It was missions like this, CAG reflected, that the Hornet's multi-ability came to the fore. It could fight its way in, put its bombs on the buck, and shoot their way out. COWBOY, the squadron CO, had decided to lead the attack personally, and he had picked BANZAI, MUSTANG and BLACKHAWK to go along with. With the best air-to-air skills, BLACKHAWK had been fully loaded out with AAMs, and his job was to fly TARCAP - Target Combat Air Patrol - to protect his shipmates, who would be laden with bombs.
Quote:
The Airfield mission was not an easy target, as it would keep sending up a Bandit every turn, on top of the usual SAM/AAA sites and bandits. I decided to go with four Hornets, with three of them loaded with a mix of Sidewinders, HARMs and iron bombs, and the last one with a loadout of Sparrows and Sidewinders. BLACKHAWK had the best AtA rating, so his job was to take care of the Bandits, so that the others could get on with their bombing.
The mission briefing went uneventfully, and soon, the GW was sailing into the wind, launching her sorties of the day. As was his habit, CAG watched the launch from Vulture's Row, before making his way to the CIC. Running into the Air Wing's Quartermaster along the way, she informed him that the ship's inventory of special ordnance was ready. He asked her to pass his thanks to her crew, and reflected that Chippy Flight, just departed, could have used some of the good stuff.
Quote:
For the Target-Bound Event card, I drew the Smart Weapon Restock, which was a wasted opportunity, as I had been saving all my SOs for the Secondary mission. For the Over-Target Event card, I drew the Bad Weather Event, which moved the Sites clockwise positionally - fortunately, that didn't change things too much.
As the Hornets approached the airfield, the sky around the target erupted in a kaleidoscope of AA flak and missile trails, with clouds of black, blue, green, yellow and purple. These were different batteries using specific colours to mark their bursts, embroidered with streaming ribbons of glowing tracer from heavy machine guns. Flying ahead of the others, COWBOY and BANZAI quickly located the myriad fire control radars and began launching their HARMs, declaring in quick succession, "Magnums away!"
Quote:
With the highest AtG modifiers, COWBOY and BANZAI played the Wild Weasel role, saturating the enemy Radar Sites with HARMs, and clearing a path toward the target.
The enemy MiG-23 came out of nowhere, like a decloaking Klingon Bird-of-Prey. The bandit had barely registered on COWBOY's scopes when his RWR began screeching wildly, indicating that a radar-homing missile had locked onto him - most likely an AA-10 Alamo guided by a High Lark 2 radar. Instinctively, he triggered countermeasures and began to jink, as much as his laden Hornet would allow, but he was maneuvering with all the dexterity of a beached whale.
"Don't worry, skipper," came MUSTANG's cool soprano voice over the radio. "I've got him locked on. Fox Two away."
She had acquired the encroaching MiG-23 and counter-fired with a Sidewinder. A few seconds later, the radar lock was broken as the MiG-23 initiated his own evasive maneuvers, and MUSTANG had saved her CO from going down in flames.
Quote:
The first of two times that COWBOY would have been shot down occurred in Turn 1. The defending MiG-23 scored a kill on COWBOY, but the rookie MUSTANG was able to perform a Suppressing Fire against the MiG, cancelling out the kill result.
Meanwhile, BLACKHAWK and BANZAI were scouring the skies at high altitude over the airfield. As expected, a flurry of MiGs rose from the ground, to be met by an onslaught of Sparrows and Sidewinders, some of them hit before their wheels had left the ground. Missile trails criss-crossed the sky, some of them ending in orange-grey blooms as their targets were blotted out.
Behind them, COWBOY and MUSTANG intercepted another pair of MiGs, a -23 and a -21, which apparently were on a return flight, and somehow blundered into the dogfight. Once again, the technological superiority of the Hornets told the difference, and both fighters were shot before they even knew what hit them.
Quote:
On the previous mission, I drew five "No Bandits" over the target. This time I drew no less than four Bandits on the first four Turns over target, which kept BLACKHAWK and BANZAI quite busy: they emerged from the fracas with two kills each. COWBOY missed his shots, but BLACKHAWK bagged one, and MUSTANG also nailed a pair in one pass, thanks to Situational Awareness from her Flight Leader.
COWBOY once heard again the all-too-familiar warning tones of a SAM radar locking on. Triggering chaff, he twisted his Hornet in a series of evasive turns, but the tone remained steady. Seeing that his HARMs also had the lock, COWBOY fired back at the ground-based radar.
The enemy had a hard choice: he could leave his radar on, and almost certainly be destroyed, or turn it off, and reduce the chances of getting hit, although that would also cause his missile to miss. The radar operator and COWBOY were now engaged in a game of high stakes chicken, as their respective missiles closed on each other, with survival as the prize.
Grunting against the high-g turn, COWBOY saw the incoming missile's smoke trail out of the corner of his eye, and realized that his Hornet was sitting within its kill envelope. And yet, as he continued his maneuvers, firing off the last of his chaff, the explosion which he expected at any moment did not materialize - and was never going to. With a tinge of delight, COWBOY watched on his FLIR display as his HARM trucked right into the Gadfly radar truck. Ka-boom.
Quote:
The second near-fatal shot against COWBOY came from the SA-11 battery protecting the Airfield: the roll was a hard 10. Without any of the other Hornets to provide Suppression, and too late to try to Evade, it looked like COWBOY was a goner - until I remembered the Lucky Break Event card from the previous mission. Luckily, on the re-roll, the enemy battery missed, and on the next Turn, COWBOY dropped a HARM on his nemesis and turned it into a ball of flaming wreckage.
From his high-altitude vantage point, BLACKHAWK watched in grim fascination as his squadron mates zipped to and fro over the airfield with impunity, dropping their ordnance. Dark flowers of dirt and shrapnel bloomed across the field, first along the runways, then on the hardened bunkers and structures, and finally on the helpless MiGs and Sukhois stranded on the ground. One especially huge explosion - possibly an ammo dump - sent a pear-shaped cloud high up into the air, momentarily obscuring what was left of the target area. The enemy's day had literally gone pear-shaped.
Quote:
Finally, the rest of the Hornets arrived in the Centre Area, and were soon busy dropping their ordnance over the airfield, easily scoring more than the 7 Hits required to get the job done. On the return leg, though, I drew the "Bad Weather" card, giving everyone 1 extra Stress. Occupational hazard.
The late afternoon sky was overcast and grey, with threat of downpour, with a twenty-knot wind whipping from the north-east, and six-foot waves topped by whitecaps. It was not the best of conditions for a carrier landing, but one by one, the Hornets and Growlers of Chippy Flight trapped safely back aboard. Just another day at the office.
-
- Last edited Thu Mar 22, 2018 10:04 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Tue Mar 20, 2018 1:16 pm
-
-
Lawrence Davis
United States
Indiana
-
Great write up Chee!
This is why I love these DVG Air Leader games! It puts you right there in the cockpit with the pilots! I can imagine the feel of the plane shaking as an AtA missile explodes behind it having just missed. Whoooo what a life those Top Gun pilots live!
-
-
Olav Riediger
Germany
Alex crossing the Jaxartes... tricky endeavour.
-
Have some gold man! The way you spice up your reports with those pictures is really great.
-
-
B Chee
Australia
Sydney
"The destiny of nations is shaped by the plangent vicissitude of destroying enemy flattops, interdicting their convoys, and severing their reinforcements and supply lines. And, if you make ace along the way... well, that's just gravy."
"The destiny of nations is shaped by the plangent vicissitude of destroying enemy flattops, interdicting their convoys, and severing their reinforcements and supply lines. And, if you make ace along the way... well, that's just gravy."
-
Much thanks, glad you enjoyed it. Missions #05 and #06 on the way.
-
|