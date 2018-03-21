|
Steve Immer
United States
St. Louis
Missouri
Game Setup
2 Player Large Map
No empire advantages
Solo game - not using solo rules
Replicator Starting Forces
Flagship
5 Type 0 replicator ships
Human Starting Forces
Flagship - Enterprise
Small Homeworld
10 CP in bank
3 Colony Ships
1 Miner
4 SY
3 Scouts
Game Summary
After the easy human victory in game 1, I decided to make things a bit tougher on the humans this game. So I increased the size of the galaxy and downsized the Human homeworld. For the humans I planned a similar strategy of small fast light ships to limit the RPs that the replicators would get from these encounters. This time the replicators would attempt to group a larger amount of ships together and save CPs to purchase RPs if needed to counter the human strategy. By creating a large enough replicator fleet I intended to force the humans to use larger fleets and larger ships and thus gaining more RPs.
For the first 4 rounds, I played each side separately. First I played the humans who had completely explored their home system in 4 rounds. With the reduced income from the homeworld it wasn’t until turn 4 that I purchased Move 2 with the majority of money going into colony ships and a few MS Pipelines. Things still looking good and the replicators far away I spent more money on 3 more MS Pipelines in turn 5, but I purchased 3 more scouts and Move 3 as well.
In turn 6 I lost another 4 scouts (9 total so far) trying to explore through to the replicator space. With my losses from deep space exploration I only had 2 hull points worth of ships going into economic phase 7. By this time the replicators were starting to explore outward towards human space and I needed to get human production into high gear to fend them off.
The replicators again started slowly, but got 30CPs in minerals in the first economic phase. I immediately purchased a RP. On economic phase 4 I purchased explore for 15 CP and another RP on economic phase 7. The replicators were hampered in exploring. Every area seemed to have a danger or black hole. There was just one path through on the far side of the map that just lined up nicely with where the humans were exploring. I tracked the replicator hull points through each turn. At the end of each economic phase the replicators had the following hulls (5 at start, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 16, 25 (phase 7)).
In the turn following economic phase 7 the replicators transitioned ships to type 2s and had a large fleet ready to advance towards human space.
To counter the replicator threat the humans purchased 7 destroyers in economic phase 7 and ship size 4 along with anti-replicator tech. I also had earlier purchased move 4. I deployed the ships in small groups to protect human space since it was too late to slip past the large replicator force headed the human’s way. I added another 5 destroyers and a cruiser to the fleet to up my total fleet size to 16 hull points. The replicators were sending about an equal size force of type 4s my way (17). I guess the humans were pretty confident in their strategy because I strangely decided on buying Terraforming 2 in economic phase 9 and no additional ships.
The replicators had moved close to human space and sent a single type 2 into the force of destroyers and gained 2 additional RPs. The fleet then headed back to replicator space for upgrades and reinforcements. From my logs it appears that I had 17 type 4s and the replicator flagship. On my way back to human space I took out an alien world to give the replicators an advance base if needed. From turn 7 the total replicator force was now growing at a very nice rate. (from 25 in phase 7, 35 in phase 8, and 44 in phase 9). A second force was now gathering to support the first fleet.
On the last move before economic phase 10 the replicators advanced and destroyed a force of 4 destroyers with no losses. The humans had to abandon the no fleet larger than 5 strategy due to the size of the replicator fleet and created a screen of single destroyers around the human systems to protect them until ships that could counter this growing replicator fleet could be assembled.
In economic phase 10 the humans purchase 4 battlecruisers and another destroyer. The ‘new’ plan is to hit this new replicator fleet with everything the humans have. The attack on the replicator fleet is a complete disaster for the humans. Poor rolls by the humans in the initial round minimize replicator losses. The humans lose a total of 9 hull points in the battle and are forced to retreat again. With 2 more hull points destroyed trying to prevent a replicator breakout; the humans have very little left (around 10 hull points worth of ships).
In economic phase 11 the humans need to try something new. The replicators are only 2 away from the homeworld. So I buy a fighter tech 1 and get some carriers and fighters. At this point I would like to get Attack Tech 1, but I no longer have the funds. These new additions bring the total hull size of the human fleet to 17. However, this proved to be not enough. The replicators continued their advance and ripped through these new additions as if the humans were fighting with paper ships. With the human fleet shredded like confetti the replicators were able to attack and destroy the human homeworld.
And that is how the humans died prior to economic phase 12.
Analysis
Great game by the replicators and they had all the luck with dice rolling. They finished the final economic phase with 54 hull points.
This game was a great example of what not to do as the humans when facing the replicators. They spent a lot of effort trying to build up their economy using the pipelines and terraforming, but in this short of a game they did not get enough value out of those investments. With the larger replicator force the humans need attack 1 to counter the defense value of the replicator ships. The humans just have too low of a hit percentage with the smaller ships.
