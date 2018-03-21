pfctsqr wrote:

Does Schotten Totten only have 1-9 cards? I don't have Knizia's mathematical skills to tell what Battle Line's 10th card accomplishes but I guess there is a good reason why it was added. Does Schotten Totten only have 1-9 cards? I don't have Knizia's mathematical skills to tell what Battle Line's 10th card accomplishes but I guess there is a good reason why it was added.

The 10’s were necessary with the tactics cards since one tactics card required a card to be removed from the game and one card requires 4 cards to win a flag. Hence there are situations where more than 54 cards are needed to complete the game. The new edition of Schotten Totten only has 1 through 9 but still has the tactics cards. This was an error IMO.