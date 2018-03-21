Rules



Advanced Squad Leader: Starter Kit Expansion Pack #1» Forums » Sessions Subject: S47: Not So Disposed



Kilgore Trout kilgore234) United States





This scenario takes place on the 1st full day of “Operation Husky”, the allied invasion of Sicily. This is the first of a two-part “mini-CG” replay. Upon the completion of S47, we will play Scenario S48 – with an OOB that is dependent on the results of S47.













Sicily has been a previous location for previous ASL Starter Kit scenarios. See my previous AARs S9, S11 and S22 for previous Sicilian battles.







Ken Dunn, one of the Lead Developers of the Expansion Pack, described the action in 2009, shortly before the release of the Expansion Pack:



“This scenario is another SK 2 level offering. Here we find "Force X" composed of the 4th Ranger Battalion with Colonel William Darby leading it into the streets of the Sicilian coastal town of Gela where they find the 429th Italian Coastal battalion prepared to defend Italian soil.



And they were well prepared by their commanding officer Major Rubellino who, contrary to some expectations and hopes by the Americans, was not willing to simply give up. He and his men fought the tough and well trained Rangers for over 4 hours turning every house into a strongpoint.



The Italians are well armed with machine guns and Artillery pieces and have a goodly number of men but Darby's Rangers know what they are doing and are well supplied with weapons themselves. An interesting contrast in leadership with Darby represented as a 10-3 SMC and Rubellino represented by a 9-2 SMC.



Can you as the Americans take the town without sustaining too many losses or will the Italians prove surprisingly tough?”













Location: Gela, Sicily



Date: July 10, 1943









Participants:



Italian: 18th Coastal Brigade / 429th Coastal Battalion

American: Force ‘X’ – 1st and 4th Ranger Battalions, 39th Combat Engineers, 83rd Chemical Mortar Battalion





ROAR:

At time of writing, Italians win 100% of time. As such, we’ll implement Balance suggestions and delete two 3-3-6 squads from the Italian OB.





Special Rules:



• American guns pass Manhandling checks (if any) in Turn 1

• All American 7-4-7s have SMOKE of ‘5’

• American MMC not subject to ELR.

• Italians will secretly record 6 building hexes as fortified (+1 TEM).

• No unit may enter fortified building with GO enemy unit.

• Scenario will be linked to S48 to make “mini CG”.







Victory Conditions:



Americans win by evacuating all Italian MMC out of multi-hex buildings (there are 21 of them on board ‘r’), but must do so without losing too many units. Italians get Victory Points for eliminating American squads – 10VP is an automatic win for the Italians.









Introduced This Scenario:





A) American M3A1 37mm AT Gun











Design was based on the German PaK 35/36, eventually replaced by larger 57mm GUN.







• Manhandling factor of ‘12’ (QSU unit)

• Breakdown of 12

• ROF of 2

• 37mm Long Range AT shells

• Canister round availability (not used in ASL Starter Kit)









Manhandling the M3A1 to the next firing position.





The M1 MTR was previously used in S12.





B ) Italian Cannone da 75/27 modello 11 ART.



These were manufactured for action in WWI but remained the standard light field artillery cannon for most Italian divisions. Originally (in case of model 11) French made.















• Manhandling factor of ‘8’ (QSU unit)

• Breakdown of 11

• ROF of 1

• 75mm AT shells with HEAT depletion number ‘6’ for this Scenario (1943)











C) Italian Brixia 45mm Mortar







Here is a brief video (in Italian) showing its use – you’ll note the complicated method of loading the shell as well as the detonation charges. One had to pull back on a lever to fire the mortar, however, “in the hand of skilled operators was superior to other World War II mortars and could lay down very precise and intense curtains of fire.”





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8MMhyiCTbEk













Note in the above photo the padded frame used for the solider to lie down prone while firing.



















Setup:



The Italians can set up both of their GUNs as HIP. They also, per SSR, can establish up to 6 “Fortified” hexes (+1 TEM) as HIP as well.







One Italian gun is placed in H6 (CA H7/I7) – an orchard. The other GUN is at crossroads Y5 (CA X5/Y6) which is open ground. It will start out HIP until the 16-hex LOS rule is enacted.



The Italians choose to fortify 6 hexes: E7, F4, H2, J2, P5 and Z4.



The Italians are plagued with weak 3-4-6 units, but they have excellent defensive capability in the stone and wooden buildings. The US must charge and they can’t lose too many units rooting out the Italians. The Italians decide to keep as many units unstacked as possible, but will try and keep strings adjacent to take advantage of fire groups.



Major Rubellino and the big HMG set up in fortified hex F4.



Final Setup of all Italian units in Gela looks like this:







American units enter from the South (bottom of board) in Turn 1.













Turn 1

American Turn 1



RPh: American units set up on southern edge of board. There doesn’t seem to be any advantage in grouping their entry in any particular location; their job is to clear out the town completely and, with the Italians covering the map east-to-west, the American squads will enter from various locations.



PFPh: NA



MPh: H11-H9, DFF F4-H9, 7.5FP/-1, NE. Italians roll ‘5-6’ and already MALF their HMG.

G11-G10, DFF C6&D6(fg)-G10, 3FP/-2, NE. G10 continues to G9.

DFF G3(MTR)-G9, R:6, TH:7(+2 C#17, -1 C#19), DR ‘6-6’ and the MTR is also MALF.



And so the Italian’s first 3 DR are ‘5-6’, ‘5-6’ and ‘6-6’.





J11(AM)-J10

L11-L9

M11-M10, attempts SMOKE in hex N9, dr ‘6’ and squad stops.

N11(AM)-N10, DFF M7&N7(fg)-N10, 12FP/+2, 1MC, American squad breaks.

S11-S10(Darby), places SMOKE in R9,

R11-Q9

Q11-P9, SFF N7-P9, 3.5FP/-2, 1MC, American squad passes.

T11-T10, DFF S6&T5(fg)-T10, 7FP/+0, NE.

V11-V10

W11-W9, DFF U5-W9, 1.5FP/-2, NE. Squad continues to W8.

X11-X9, DFF Z4-X9, 2.5FP/-1, NE

Y11-Y10.. and is in LOS of HIP Italian gun in Y5.

The Italian 75mm fires DFF Y5-Y10, R:5, ITT TH:8(-2 C#21 Target using Hazardous Movement (Mandhandling)), DR ‘4’-3’ for HIT. 12FP/+0, 1MC. American crew rolls ‘6-6’ on their MC, resulting in CR. Crew is eliminated.



** 2VP for Italians **







DFPh: J5&K6(fg)-H9, 5FP/+3, NE

P5-S10, 2.5FP/+0, 1MC, Darby and squad pass MC.

R5(MTR)-V10, R:7, TH:7(+2 C#1, -1 C#17 Air Burst), DR ‘6-5’ for MISS.





AFPh: G9-K6, 4FP/+3, NE

H9-K6, 4FP/+2, NMC, Italian squad breaks.

J10-J5, 4FP/+4, NE

L9-N7, 4FP/+2, NE

M10-N7, 4FP/+2, NE

Q9-N7, 4FP/+2, NE

S10-P5, 4FP/-1, Italian reveals P5 is a FORTIFIED hex, DR is ‘5-1’ and at 4FP/+0, NMC is result. Italian squad breaks.



T10-T5, 4FP/+2, NE

V10-S6, 4FP/+3, NE

W8-U5, 4FP/+1, NE

X9-Z4, 4FP/+2, NE





RtPh: All broken units stand pat in their current building/woods hexes.



APh: G9-F8, H9-G9, J10-K10, L9-L8, M10-M9, M10(ldr)-N10, Q9-Q8, S10-S9, T10-T9, V10-V9, W8-W7, X9-X8





CCPh: NA







End of American Turn 1: The American made slow progress entering the board. Perhaps a bit too cautious. They lost their 37mm Mortar crew to the Italian GUN that came out of HIP. Alternatively, two Italian SW have Malf’d – the Americans will catch a big break in the west of these guns remain out of action.







Italian Turn 1





RPh: American squad rallied in N10



PFPh: E7-F8, 5FP/+2, NE, Italian LMG Malf.

F4-G9, 1.5FP/+0, PTC, American passes.

J5-L8, 3FP/+2, NE

M7&N7(fg)-L8, 12FP/+2, PTC, Americans pass PTC.

R5(MTR)-T9, TH:7(+0), DR ‘6-2’ for MISS.

S6&T5(fg)-T9, 8.5FP/+0, 1MC, American PINned.

U5-W7, 3FP/+2, NE

Y5(ART)-W7, R:3, TH:8(+3 C#17), DR ‘6-4’ for MISS.

Z4&Z3(fg)-W7, 6.5FP/+3, NE





MPh: E5-D4



DFPh: F8-E7, 6FP/+3, NE

G9-F4, 6FP/+2, NE

L8&M9(fg)-M7, 12FP/+3, 1MC, Italian squad breaks and ELR’d.

N10 fires BAZ on N7, TH:7(+2C#17, +1 C#18, -1 C#6), DR ‘3-6’ for MISS.

N10-N7, 6FP/+2, NE

P9(MTR)-N7, R:3, TH:7(+2 #17), DR ‘1-2’ for HIT and ROF, 8FP/+0, NE

TH:7(+1), DR ‘5-1’ for HIT, 8FP/+0, NE.

Q8-S6, 7FP/+3, NE

S9(Darby)-S6, 11FP/+0, NE

T9-S6, 3.5FP/+3, NE

V9-S6, 6FP/+3, NE



4 consecutive shots on the MG in S6 and nothing to show for it.



W7-Y5, 6FP/+1, 1MC, Italian crew passes.

X8-Y5, 6FP/+2, NE





AFPh: NA



RtPh: NA



APh: NA





CCPh: NA







Positions at the end of the first turn. Italians don’t have enough firepower to attack the Americans when in buildings. The Americans, with plenty of firepower, didn’t manage to make an impact during their Defensive Fire Phase.













Turn 2

American Turn 2





RPh: Italian HMG is repaired in F4.

Italian LMG is premanently destroyed in G3.





PFPh: P9(MTR)-N7, TH:7(+2 C#17, -2 #20), DR ‘4-1’ for HIT, 8FP/+0, K/2, Italian squad CR and breaks.





MPh: W7 places SMOKE in W6, DFF Y5-W7, R:3, TH:8(+3 C17, -1 C#20), DR ‘1-2’ for HIT and ROF, 12FP/+0, NE. TH:8(+1), DR ‘1-2’ for HIT and ROF, 12FP/+0, American leade passes, but squad breaks. Italian can only fire two times on that moving target, but retains ROF for any other potential DFF shots this phase.



X8(AM)-X7, DFF Y5-X7, TH:8(+3 C#17), DR ‘6-2’ for MISS.



V9 places SMOKE in V8, V9-W9

S9(Darby) places SMOKE in S8, S9(am)-S8, DFF S6-S8, 7FP/+2, DR ‘6-6’ and Italian MMG Malf’d., NE.

Q8 places SMOKE in Q7, Q8-Q7, DFF R5(mtr)-Q7, R:2, TH:7(+2 C#18, -1 C#19), DR ‘1-6’ for MISS but ROF. TH:7(+0), DR ‘1-1’ for CRITICAL HIT! And ROF, 8FP/+0, 1MC, American squad breaks. TH:7(+2 C#18, -1 C#19, -2 C#20), DR ‘2-4’ for HIT and ROF, 2FP/+0, PTC, NE

TH:7(-1), DR ‘3-1’ for HIT, 2FP/+0, 1MC, American fails MC and is CR’d.



** VP for Italians **



T9-U8



K10-K8 (3MF), Italian 75mm ART in H6 comes out of HIP to fire, DFF H6-K8, R:3, TH:8(+2 C#18, -1 C#19), DR ‘1-6’ for HIT and ROF, 12FP/+0, 2MC, American squad breaks.

TH:8(+0), DR ‘4-3’ for HIT, 12FP/+0, NE.



L8(am)-M8, puts DM broken Italian in M7.

M9-O7

M10-P6, puts broken Italian in P5 to DM.

F8 puts SMOKE in E8, F8-F7, DFF E7-F7(pbf), 6FP/+1, 2MC, American rolls ‘6-6’ on MC and is CR’d and broken.



** VP For Italians **





G9-E8 (4MF), DFF C6&D6(fg)-E8, 6FP/+1, 2MC, American leader and squad break.

SFF E7-E8(pbf), 3FP/+2, NE







This MPh did NOT go well for the Americans. They made great advances in the center of the board, but the two wings (east and west) collapsed. Further, two American squads were CR due to punishing fire and terrible MC rolls – adding two more VP to the Italian totals.





DFPh: J5-K8, 3FP/+0, NE

S6&T5&U5(fg)-S8, 7.5FP/+0, NE

Z4&Z3(fg)-W7, 6.5FP/+3, 1MC, US leader breaks. US broken squad fails MC and is CR’d.



** VP For Italiians **







AFPh: M8-M7(pbf), 7FP/+2, NMC, Broken Italians fail MC, are CR’d.

O7&P6(fg)-P5, 11FP/+3, 1MC, Broken Italians fail MC, are CR’d.

S8-R5, 5FP/-3, 1 KIA, Itlian mtr crew is eliminated, Italian 45mm mortar is eliminated.



U8-S6, 5FP/+3, NE

W9-U5, 4FP/+3, NE

X7-Y5, 4FP/+2, NE





RtPh: American: E8-F8, F7-F8, K8-K9, Q7-P7, W7-W8

Italian: M7 low crawl to M6, N7 Eliminated for Failure to Rout. Italian MMG left behind in M7. P5-P4





APh: M8-N7, P6-P5, P6(ldr)-P7, O7-O6, S8-S7, U8-U7, X7-X6, W9-X8



CCPh: NA









End of American Turn 2 – Americans were pushed back on left and right sides of board (inside white dashes) and gave up another 3VP to the Italian via unit Casualty Reductions. The Amis had better luck in the center, with Darby’s Rangers leading the charge. Still, after only 2 turns, the Italians have scored 5 Victory Points - they only need a total of 10 to win the Scenario.







Italian Turn 2





RPh: American leader self rallies in F8 but fails to rally squads with him.

Americans recover unpossessed Italian MMG in N7.



PFPh: E7-F8, 3FP/+2, NE, but puts Americans back into DM.

S6&T5&U5(fg)-S7, 12FP/+0, NE.

Huge opportunity for the Italians blown here with ‘6-5’ IFT roll.



Y5(ART)-X6, R:2, TH: 9(+3 C#17, -1 C#20), DR ‘1-6’ for HIT and ROF. 12FP/+0, NE.

TH:9(+1), DR ‘1-3’ for HIT and ROF. 12FP/+0, PTC, Amerians are PINned.

TH:9(+1), DR ‘2-2’ for HIT, 12FP/+0, 1MC, Americans break.



MPh: The Italians decide to go on the Offensive. There are too many broken US squads and there might be some opportunities to make the US RtPh really uncomfortable.



D6-F9

C6-F6

H6(ART), changes CA to I6/I7

H2-J2

G3-H2

AA3-Z5 (3MF); we have decided that unit in X8 cannot see squad in Y6.

DFF X8-Z5, 6FP/-2, 1MC, Italian squad breaks.





DFPh: N7-M5, 10FP/+2, DR ‘6-5’ and Italian MMG breaks. NE.

O6-K6, 6FP/+2, PTC, but Italians already broken. Puts them back in DM.

P5-S6, 6FP/+3, NE

S7(Darby)-S6(pbf), 22FP/+0, 3MC, Italian squad breaks and is ELR’d.

U7-T5, 7FP/+3, NE





AFPh: NA



RtPh: Italian: Z5-AA3, S6-S5, P3-O4, M6-M5,

American: X6-W8







One American squad and one half-squad in F8 are eliminated for failure to rout. This is 3 more Victory Points for the Italians, bringing their total to 8.



APh: F9-F8(CC), F6-F7, T5-S6, U5-T5



CCPh: In Hex F8









Amazingly, American leader ambushes Italian squad. American misses roll. Italians, at 3-1 (+1) need a 7. They roll ‘1-5’ and kill the American 8-1 leader. This is 2 more victory points, bringing their total to 10. According to the Scenario Victory Conditions, the Americans cannot lose “more than 10”. Thus, the Scenario continues, but the US cannot lose one more half-squad’s worth of force.









End of Turn 2. The Italians just about have this Scenario wrapped up. The Americans have already lost a full 10VP worth of units, including a blundering 5VP for failure to rout and CC in F8. The American player is REALLY regretting sending these units out on their own without better backup and a better rout path.















Turn 3

American Turn 3





RPh: American self rallies in K9, Half Squad rallies in P7





PFPh: NA



MPh: American strategy changes. They decide to focus on clearing out the eastern end of town with all of their forces and then return to the west. There may be enough time to do this and it lowers their risk in trying to “do it all” across the entire map.





U7 puts SMOKE in T6, U7-T6, DFF S6&T5(fg)-T6, 12FP/+2, 1MC, Americans PASS.

DFF S6&T5(fg)-T6, 6FP/+2, PTC, Americans are PINned – and this ruins their chance to place the DC.



Mortar in P9 is manhandled, DR ‘5-2’ and MTR moves P9-Q10, DR ‘5-6’ and moves successfully to R9 and then stops.



K9(CX)-Q10

P5-R4, puts Italian unit in S5 back to DM.

O6-P4

S7(Darby) lays smoke in R6, Final Protective Fire S6-S7, 3FP/-2, DR ‘1-3’ for K/1.



This is Casualty Reduction (automatic) of one of the two units in S7:







DR is ‘1-4’ meaning 7-4-7 squad suffers CR. This is the 11th Victory Point for the Italians who claim victory. The Scenario is over now that the Americans have suffered more than 10 VP of losses.









End of the Scenario, American Turn 3, Movement Phase.































Result: Italian Victory



Impressions:



This one ended way too quickly. How could such a formidable arrangement of American 7-4-7 and 6-6-7s be so handily defeated by Italian squads with half the firepower? Some critical rolls for the Italians made all of the difference. Reading through the SSRs, it seems that an Italian “victory” of S47 sets up S48 such that the Italians can’t possible lose the 2nd scenario. We had such strong doubts as to the logic of the SSR that we asked the BGG audience (http://bit.ly/2pxT7sL) for a ruling – in case we somehow were missing the point or were misinterpreting the rules. At any rate, we chose to proceed as originally planned and will pick up the action the next day with the start of our AAR of S48, to be posted soon. 19 1.50 Posted Wed Mar 21, 2018 4:02 pm

