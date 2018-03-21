|
Mike Hall
United States
Harrisburg
Pennsylvania
After purchasing Blitz a few months ago, I had not really done any thing with it, so I decided to explore some of the scenarios.
B09 Port Moresby looks like a nice one for solitaire purposes, so here goes. Version 2.02 rules.
Might be interesting as I was surprised to see that the P39's have a speed advantage over the A6M2's under 8000 feet, and can take some damage to boot. Might be a consideration for the bomb run for the Japanese.
Here are the initial wing displays, US blue, IJN green. As the airfield is the primary target, the IJN commander has sent 2 Betty squadrons with veteran crews.
End turn 1. FS1 missed it's tally attempt as the P39 squadrons attempt to engage the bombers without any opposition.
End turn 2. FS1 tallied IN1 as IN1 missed tallying LB1. IN1 continued to it's vector point, totally oblivious to the bombers. FS1 did not split and followed it's tally to R8 and initiated combat. Choosing a turning fight, breaks IN1 which tried to evade. IN3 attempted vector change unsuccessful. Not going well for the U.S. early.
End turn 3. Both IJN squadrons miss their tallies! IN2 tallies LB2. FS1 circling because of missed tally as well as IN3 upon reaching it's vector without a tally. IN2 attacks LB2 head-on, no reaction from FE1. IN2 inflicts 2 losses on LB2, return fire disrupts it and applies a loss.
End turn 4. Tallying much improved this turn. Combat in L9, FE1 splits and successfuly reacts to IN3. Neither had any hits, but FE1 was broken. IN4 went to a turning fight in M8, taking a chance because of the bombers defence rating. LB1 took a loss, while IN4 was disrupted. IN2 attacks at a -2 differential(hit run,green,dusrupted) scoring no hits, LB2 fires back, hitting with a loss and straggler breaking IN2 in the process.
End turn 5. FE2 tallies IN4 with a late reaction. FS1 employing a free move by keeping a tally on IN2. Combat in K8 resulted in no hits for either side, but IN4 was broken. The bombers plod on to the target.
End turn 6. FS1 drops IN2 and misses tally on IN3. FE2 drops IN4 and also misses IN3, crazy. FS1 and FE2 circle in place without tallies. Combat in I8, no hits either side but cohesions left both disrupted.
End turn 7. FS1 and FE2 both tally IN3, probably too late now. Heavy flak throwing direct fire at LB1, IN3 in tally chain also affected. Flak gets 2 hits on LB1, resulting in 2 losses, and hits IN3 for no loss, but cohesion breaks IN3.
End turn 8. Both bomber squadrons start their aiming. Flak fires a channel at each bomber squadron. missing LB1, LB2 takes a hit for 1 loss, disrupting them under cohesion. Bombing, LB1 rolled at 10% and half for be being broken. Results are 2 divided by 1 for 1 hit.
End turn 9. Both bomber squadrons take flak. LB2 is missed, LB1 hit for a straggler. LB2 makes it's approach and rolls a 25 % , 5 hits halved for disruption = 3 hits.
Here is the final wing display. US , 12 VP aircraft loss. IJN, 3 VP aircraft loss, 1 VP for damage to airfield = 4. Subtract US (12) - IJN (4) = -8. US victory. IJN units inability to get in the fight due to missing tallies played a big part.
