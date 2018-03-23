|
This is a well-chosen theme (for some reason the Viking invasions of Anglo-Saxon Britain of 871-878 have not attracted many game designs). The designer has done some good research, and has created a simple but effective presentation of the historical situation.
STRATEGY
Interesting use of battle sheets, and fast-playing battle system. Simple and effective economic system, which is timed nicely by the game turn chart.
SYSTEM
The originality of the battle sheets is offset by the decision to assign unpredictable 'hit" numbers (i.e. CRT tables with no pattern: miss on 1, miss on 2, hit on 3, miss on 4, hit on 5, miss on 6, with similar tables for direct attacks on fortified spaces, etc). Unfortunately, there are precedents for this (see S&T's Greek Civil War...). The designer would have done better to go for a a cleaner, classic approach such as "hit on 6", with a variable die-roll modifier for the presence of a king (some leaders being more effective than others, as the game correctly points out).
STYLE
Sloppy typos (especially on the 871 battle sheets, where "with king"/"without king" should have been printed the other way round).
Strange misapplications of Anglo-Saxon spellings (on the map "Lundene" was more commonly called Lundenwic, "East Anglicans" in the rule book should be East Anglians).
Poorly-designed counters which make it difficult to distinguish between Earl/Jarls and the foot soldiers (however, the next two games in the series (876, 878) make a better attempt at distinguishing them).
Poorly-worded rules. For example, what does re-supply mean? Does re-supply pay for existing forces or does re-supply allow you to buy new units? Or does re-supply just apply to eliminated units? Forces at the time were only due to fight for a few weeks and if they were not paid for any overdue service, they tended to melt away. Again the later games in the series (876, 878) explain this a little better.
Computer-generated graphics on the map are functional, but thematically distracting (but again, there are precedents for this: see the later editions of Empires of the Middle Ages). I suppose this just goes to show how used I have become to professionally-produced games which use real designer art (c.f. games by Hexasim).
As an aside, I ordered all three games from this series (871, 876 and 878) at the same time. This is not the designer's fault, but when I received the package, each version was mixed up, with battle sheets, counters and maps all over the place; the rules were badly stapled together and the battle sheets do not have an identifier saying which game they belong to (the maps and sheets resemble each other, but are not quite the same from one game to the next). The rules themselves were printed on thin sheets, with even thinner ink....
SUMMING UP
Overall, I would complain that this is print-and-play quality for a professional price. Still, this series of games serves as an interesting operational-level supplement to games that portray a grander scale, such as 878 Vikings.
