|
-
-
This is an AAR of our recent playtest game of All Bridges Burning. In this game, my trusted playtester and gaming buddy Benni and I had the pleasure of having Ken Tee --the designer of People Power, the COIN Series Volume 11-- join us in a Vassal live test game from California. We determined the sides randomly. Ken got the Senate, Benni the Moderates, and I was the Reds.
Ken played his first test game of All Bridges several months ago already, so he is no novice to the game. Accordingly, Ken knew the importance of a powerful military to the Senate prospects in this game. Soon enough Ken had accumulated a mighty capability-enhanced army. As an additional twist, Ken did not shy away from attracting almost as much German support to the Senate war effort as he possibly could. This is always a double edged sword to the Senate player: extensive German involvement will certainly make the Reds' life hard, yet due to how the victory conditions work in the game, the German participation may make it hard for the Senate to meet one part of their victory conditions in the end. Ken was clearly going for a gamble here.
Meanwhile Benni's Moderates and my Reds locked horns in the Southern towns. Benni set himself the task of liberating all of two towns (!) from Reds presence, presumably in order to be left in peace to have his pacifist bacchanalia there. I responded with ... Terror, which in All Bridges works somewhat similar to Ambush as known from the previous COIN Series volumes. Well, Benni nonetheless made Tampere a pacifist stronghold and for a period of time had Turku as well. After a little bit of back and forth I came back though and in the second half had Turku as well as large tracts of Southern Finland in my hands.
After the build up Phase turns into the war Phase II the character of the game changes quite significantly. In Phase II the Senate and the Reds get two additional commands in their rooster --March and Attack-- which enables the hitherto immobile armies to begin movement. Accordingly, Ken was getting his army on march toward the South, but took a while to find the best angle for his onslaught. This gave my Reds a little bit of a window to raise some opposition. As so often in the game, the Reds tend to reach their zenith somewhere between the second and the third Propaganda card (of the four Propaganda cards in total). After the war starts, and the Senate as well as the Germans begin to roll in, the Reds life tends to get considerably more complicated. More of this below.
Benni's Moderates, meanwhile, were well established on the map but seriously lacked resources. Benni had rolled his politics check dice ridiculously well thereby advancing the political process in strides, so the things were going good for him on that front. However, putting together the necessary resources --thematically, political capital-- turned out to be much harder. One way for the Moderates to advance their cause in Phase II is the News markers. These get placed on the map by certain "newsworthy" happenings such as particularly effective attacks. The Moderates may pick up these markers, transport them to a space in which they've got their personality marker and then cash in the News for something good such as resources. This time the markers did not show up as often as Benni had hoped. On top of that he was getting interrupted by the Propaganda rounds before he could cash in the News the Moderates had managed to get hold of.
The end game was intense. My Reds were holding out very well and already on the third Propaganda I was about to win the game, but that was narrowly prevented by the other factions. My position was getting more and more precarious as we headed toward the fourth and the final Propaganda card. Ken was maneuvering his Senate forces in position for a big march into the towns which he eventually completed just in the nick of time before the game end.
In a spectacular move, Ken moves his armies into Tampere and Helsinki after the Germans have cleared the latter of the Reds.
Benni was multi-tasking as well as he could denying control here (for a benefit during the Propaganda round) and picking up some resources there, among other things. In the end he did manage to scrape together the necessary resources although not quite in time to win as the last Propaganda card hit the table. From the design perspective, I was quite pleased to see that the Moderates resources-related victory condition seemed to have found its proper place making it hard, but not impossible, for the Moderates to earn to requisite resources by the game end.
At the same time, my Reds were dying a death by a thousand cuts. The Germans rolled in in a stack of four cubes which gives them an overpowering attack strength. The inevitable was delayed by a couple of unlucky attack rolls, but in the end the Germans had emptied first Wiipuri then Helsinki of Reds. Ken swooped in to pick up control. The Senator from California was doing a masterful job at using the Coordinate Special Activity steering the Germans daggers to where they hurt the most and then picking up the easy prize without shooting as much a bullet!
In my time playing this game I've seen more than a few downfalls, but the way this game finished was something special. The Reds board presence was reduced to ashes: in the end I had mere four cells ("guerrilla") and an administration ("base") on the map. Yet, as often happens in this game, while the Reds where comprehensively beaten in the military sense, I had managed to leave a lasting impression in the hearts and minds of the Finnish people, so much so that I entered the final Propaganda round just one point short of victory!
However, I was unable to consolidate my victory during the last Propaganda round, lacking as I was any significant board presence. Ken's Senate had conquered the towns, but as anticipated above, the German involvement turned out to be too high for a Senate win. Victory went to our man in blue, Benni, but only just. Benni's presence in Tampere gave him the necessary agitation action during the final Propaganda allowing him to decrease Polarization. The final margins were Moderates 0, Reds 0, Senate 1, yet high German Vassalage (4) prevented the Senate from winning which meant the Moderates won by winning the tie breaker against the Reds.
***
Some final thoughts. We've come a long way with All Bridges Burning. Thanks to a couple of rules tweaks that were introduced a few weeks ago, the Moderates game play has moved onto a whole new level from which the entire game has benefitted greatly. Testing will continue and more test games are in progress as we speak, but it seems fair to say very significant loose ends were tied up in the recent times on our way to finalizing the base game design.
-
|