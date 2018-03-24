"The destiny of nations is shaped by the plangent vicissitude of destroying enemy flattops, interdicting their convoys, and severing their reinforcements and supply lines. And, if you make ace along the way... well, that's just gravy."

Headed into the final campaign day with the squadron in good shape. For the missions, I drew Rail Line (#16), Power Station (#29), POL Storage (#05) and Nuclear Power Plant (#38). No way I was going to pass up the Nuclear Plant. As it had a mission lading of six aircraft, it was perhaps possible to mount a Secondary Mission with the remaining two aircraft. The targets available for Secondary were Rail Line (four aircraft) and POL Storage (three aircraft), and the latter looked quite attractive.

The main consideration was whether the POL refinery could be attacked with just two aircraft - it had six SAM-AAA Sites, but at most one Bandit, not counting curveballs from Event cards. After Infra adjustments, it needed "only" 7 Hits. It was certainly worth a shot. After looking at the pilots, I picked BANZAI and LIGHTNING - quite appropriately, as their callsigns reflected - to carry out what was in my mind a stealthy, ninja-style hit-and-run mission.

As it was the last day of the campaign, I paid the SOs for Tanker Priority to remove the WP restrictions. Each Hornet was loaded out with a Sidewinder, a Sparrow, a pair of HARMs and a pair of AGM-84 Harpoon SLAMs.

For the Inbound Event draw, "Bandits Inbound!" came up. Both Aircraft expended a Sidewinder each to mitigate the effects of the card, but it didn't stop a stray roll from inflicting +2 Stress on LIGHTNING. I wondered what this 'bandit' could have been, to have Stressed LIGHTNING out so much, and the rest of the narrative fell into place.