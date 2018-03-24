|
"The destiny of nations is shaped by the plangent vicissitude of destroying enemy flattops, interdicting their convoys, and severing their reinforcements and supply lines. And, if you make ace along the way... well, that's just gravy."
USS George Washington // 0755 hrs // Day 05
CAG had began his career in F-14 Tomcats, back when it was still a pure fighter-intercepter, and the up-and-coming F/A-18 Hornet was an unknown, unproven upstart. He had no love in his heart for this interloper. The Tomcat was the fleet superiority fighter, and nobody was going to usurp that role.
But with its digital multi-mode radar, fly-by-wire controls, "glass cockpit" and overall ease-of-use, the Hornet was the next-generation fighter that the Tomcat wasn't. Whether as a fighter or a bomber, the Hornet yielded nothing to another aircraft. It was briliantly engineered to do whatever the pilot needed to do, forgiving with newbies, yet robust enough to match the demands of the old hands.
The Tomcat would always be his first love, but the Hornet had turned out to be a worthy successor. His younger self would have grudgingly admitted that the modern all-Hornet air wing could get the job done as well as, if not better than, the colourful, hybrid Tomcat-Corsair II-Intruder wings of the Cold War era.
The enemy's military capability had been all but diminished. Backdoor channels of diplomacy were quietly working underway towards a ceasefire, but until he was told otherwise by COMFIFTHFLT, CAG would get on with the business of war.
Quote:
Headed into the final campaign day with the squadron in good shape. For the missions, I drew Rail Line (#16), Power Station (#29), POL Storage (#05) and Nuclear Power Plant (#38). No way I was going to pass up the Nuclear Plant. As it had a mission lading of six aircraft, it was perhaps possible to mount a Secondary Mission with the remaining two aircraft. The targets available for Secondary were Rail Line (four aircraft) and POL Storage (three aircraft), and the latter looked quite attractive.
Stepping into the squadron ready room, BANZAI and LIGHTNING looked at each other in surprise. CAG and Air/Ops were already there, but none of the other pilots were present.
"Uhm, sir-?"
"Sit down, lieutenants," CAG motioned them toward the empty chairs. "I have something special lined up for you."
"We're not going with Chippy Flight?" BANZAI clarified, taking his seat.
CAG shook his head. "For today, your designation is Ninja Flight."
"Cool."
Quote:
The main consideration was whether the POL refinery could be attacked with just two aircraft - it had six SAM-AAA Sites, but at most one Bandit, not counting curveballs from Event cards. After Infra adjustments, it needed "only" 7 Hits. It was certainly worth a shot. After looking at the pilots, I picked BANZAI and LIGHTNING - quite appropriately, as their callsigns reflected - to carry out what was in my mind a stealthy, ninja-style hit-and-run mission.
"What say you, gentlemen? Are you up for it?"
LIGHTNING grinned. "You already had us at 'special', CAG."
"Outstanding. For this mission, there will be extended tanker support, so your hardpoints will be loaded for bear. But don't dawdle around the target. Hit fast, hit hard, and disappear."
"CAG, if it wasn't banned by the Treaty of Algeron, I'd have the Wing Quartermaster requisition Romulan cloaking devices."
"Yes, but 'four thousand throats may be cut in one night by a running man,'" CAG quoted. In addition to driving Hornets, LIGHTNING and CAG were Star Trek fans. "Good hunting, gents, and I'll see you when you get back."
Quote:
As it was the last day of the campaign, I paid the SOs for Tanker Priority to remove the WP restrictions. Each Hornet was loaded out with a Sidewinder, a Sparrow, a pair of HARMs and a pair of AGM-84 Harpoon SLAMs.
Racing a hundred feet above the desert floor, LIGHTNING and BANZAI flew abreast with a close-formation precision that would make the Blue Angels proud. This was as far inland as they'd been on this campaign, thanks to their last in-flight tanker top-up.
LIGHTNING noted with a frown as his passive receivers picked up a Foxfire radar - most likely a MiG-25 Foxbat. The design was antique, but its AA-6 Acrid missiles, the largest AAMs in the world, were not to be trifled with. They were designed to attack high-speed targets like Lancers and Blackbirds, and wouldn't have any problems intercepting a Hornet.
On their present course, their paths would intersect within radar weapons range. He pondered for a moment whether to alter course, which would add distance and increase their fuel consumption, or take a chance that they would be flying too fast and too low to be picked up by the more primitive Soviet radar.
Glancing across to BANZAI, he made a small shooting motion with his fingers: Straight on.
BANZAI responded with a thumbs up.
The Foxbat suddenly altered its course, ever so slightly, which put it on a direct heading. And then the RWR alarm went off, indicating that a radar-guided missile had been fired. It did not escape LIGHTNING's thoughts that the only air-to-air combat loss of a Hornet ever had been achieved by another MiG-25, on the first day of Operation Desert Storm, and he had no desire to repeat history.
The Hornets and the incoming missile were racing toward each other at over Mach 4. Blooms of chaff exploded behind them. LIGHTNING switched his synthetic aperture radar to tracking mode, painting the bandit.
"I have tone!" BANZAI said, breaking radio silence. "Fox Two away!"
The AIM-9R was the most advanced variant of the Sidewinder in service, and it had the ability to lock-on from any target aspect, including head-on. Moments later, LIGHTNING also had tone, and he fired a Sidewinder, too.
LIGHTNING counted down the seconds, then radioed his wingman. "Break left, BANZAI. Course one-five-one now!"
Leaning over at maximum g, the two Hornets banked. On the Foxbat's radar, they vanished. It was not a Romulan cloaking device, but rather an old trick, the zero-Doppler turn. At limited range, the Foxfire look-down radar had difficulty tracking a target moving at right angles to its bearing, amidst ground clutter.
Neither LIGHTNING nor BANZAI waited to see whether their Sidewinders hit. All that mattered was that the enemy's missile didn't, and that the Foxbat wasn't turning to pursue.
LIGHTNING breathed deeply, trying to settle his jangling nerves. His hair and forehead was damp with perspiration; his heartbeat was elevated, and not just slightly. Doing this "ninja" thing was harder than he'd thought.
Quote:
For the Inbound Event draw, "Bandits Inbound!" came up. Both Aircraft expended a Sidewinder each to mitigate the effects of the card, but it didn't stop a stray roll from inflicting +2 Stress on LIGHTNING. I wondered what this 'bandit' could have been, to have Stressed LIGHTNING out so much, and the rest of the narrative fell into place.
TO BE CONTINUED...
