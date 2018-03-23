|
Tankboy
The Game that started it all
So this particular SK scenario comes from Operations Magazine #50 and is Infantry only with the Germans having 3 LMG’s and 1 Demolition Charge. The American start with two Squads of Airborne Troops and one Leader on board with the remaining Squads and Leaders coming in on Turn 1.
Unfortunately, they have only one hex to do so, and it happens to be an Open Ground Hex. The Germans start out with two ½ Squads
Fallschirmjagers, 2 LMG’s and 2 Leaders, with the remainder coming on their half of Turn 1.
My Original set-up had one ½ Squad equipped with an LMG along with a Leader in the two Northern most building hex’s below Row Z.
That is until I started reading Brian Youse’s article on this particular Scenario in Operations #51. I forced myself to stop reading after the first page but took his observations to heart in making a German Fire-group out of the two Leaders and equipping them with one of the LMGs.
Turn 1
The American Paratroopers attempt to throw smoke into an adjacent hex (yZ6) to help cover the oncoming Troopers but fail miserably with rolling a 6.
The 2nd Para Squad miss also their roll as well and draw Fire from the Leader Crewed LMG, which ends up inflicting an NMC, which the Americans pass, but now have a 1 RF sitting in the Hex that all of the remaining Troopers have to enter on. Not starting well for the Screaming Eagles.
I opt to bring on 3 Squads and their 9-2 Leader, believing this to be the safest course of action in entering the hex with 1 Residual Fire marker. The RF roll is and 8, which is reduced to a 6 with FFMO and FFNAM modifiers. A miss.
This is followed up with the two remaining Squads and a 9-1 and 8-1 Leader entering as a stack also. They take it on the chin with a 1MC result. One of the Squads break as the rest move in behind the row of houses.
The Broken Troopers are forced to Low Craw to CC6 (which is Open Ground under an SSR) and the 9-2 and 9-1 Leaders move into the buildings.
German Turn 1
German Para’s placed
German Prep Fire has no effect. The Leaders manning the LMG split up, one heading into a building behind the soon to be Broken ½ Squads and the other taking the LMG south to give to one of the Full Squads next turn. The off board Fallshirmjagers boldy move onto the board, well outside of American range.
American Defensive Fire pins the LMG ½ Squad and DM’s the other ½ Squad, which will Rout back to the last forward building, now containing a Leader.
German Squads and Leaders advance into buildings and take up Defensive positions. There’s a nice open killing ground right in front of them now.
I’m thinking I should have had the LMG ½ Squad move back instead of Prep Firing.
Turn 2
German Leader hands over his LMG to a full Squad. US Paratrooper Squad fails to Rally as does the German one.
American Prep fire Breaks that LMG ½ Squad and Pins the Leader. I knew I should have moved them back.
Americans are finally able to roll a successful Smoke Grenade.
Troopers move up, taking control of first of 6 building needed.
The ½ Squad Routs, leaving behind their Pinned Leader.
American Advance into their 2nd Building.
German Turn 2
No Rallies for the Germans. The one US Para Rallies.
The German 7-0 safely weaves through the buildings and Orchards to get back to the main line of defense.
Unbelievable! A Long-range Defensive Fire Shot by the Americans inflict an NMC on the German LMG Squad and their 8-0 Leader, which they fail.
Turn 3
Lots of Firs Fire and RF placed, but only one US Squad breaks.
Advancing fire by the American Para’s breaks the 7-0 Leader and the LMG ½ Squad as well as places the previously Broken Leader and full LMG Squad back under DM.
Para’s Advance in a way to create a 30 FP Fire-group.
German half of Turn 3
German LMG Squad Rallies and the American Para’s roll Boxcars, their first Casualty.
German Prep Fire breaks one Squad and Pins another. American return with a Defensive 24 FP Fire Group, breaking the 9-1 Leader and his LMG Squad.
Turn 4
US Para’s Rally their ½ Squad and the Germans Rally all 3 Leaders on their LMG ½ Squad.
The Americans throw Smoke again, hoping for an end around.
The first Squad braves the 2 Column with -2 DRM Attack, making it safely into the Building. The 2nd Squad, this one with the 8-1 Leader, follows up, running the 1RF hex, which doesn’t hit, and safely enters the
building. 4th Building now under American control. The ½ Squad scoots around and takes the 5th Building.
Advancing Fire is ineffective.
German Turn 4
German ½ Squads hands over their LMG to a Full Squad and receives their DC in return. The Broken LMG Squad fails to Rally but the US Para’s do.
A 20 FP German Prep Fire Pins the 9-1 Leader and breaks his Squad.
American Defensive Fire returns the favor by Breaking the German ½ Squad.
After Routing, the GO German ½ Squad and their 8-0 Leader Advance into the vacated building.
American do not have LOS to two German LMG Squads with any units able to bring any significant FP.
Turn 5
Germans lose a ½ Squad to Casualty Reduction in the Rally Phase.
Really torn between Prep-Firing those two US Para’s in the building at yR7 or having them attempt to throw Smoke into yQ7.
Finally decided to Prep Fire, which only resulted in a PTC, which the Germans then passed. Bad Decision!
US Para’s take a Casualty in moving across that Open Ground.
The 2nd Squad then gets pinned by the RF and then suffer another Casualty in their attempt to get closer to the buildings.
American ½ Squad Advances into the 6th building with trepidation, since there is a massive FP Fire Group ready to blast them out along side them now. They don’t really expect to hold that building, do they?
The Germans still have two turns to take it back or send some Squads off board in order to up the count of Buildings needed for the US Para’s to win.
German Turn 5
German Squad picks up the previously dropped LMG and both American Squads Rally.
The 30FP German Prep Fire Breaks the adjacent US ½ Squad and American Defensive Fire Breaks the German ½ Squad.
The Fallschirmjagers Advance back into the 6th building. There is now an LMG equipped Full Squad with a Leader in each of the forward 3 Buildings and the Americans only have 1 Turn Left.
Final Turn
Neither of the ½ Squads from both sides manages to Rally.
American Prep-Fire manages to Break one of the LMG Full Squads along with the Leader, but little else.
A desperation move has the remaining American Squads running up to the buildings in the hopes of passing any Results. Just ain’t going to happen. The Full Squad/Leader gets Broken with a 16 FP and the ½ Squad get outright Eliminated.
Americans Lose this one.
Conclusion:
Well, what to say about this. I definitely tried to make better use of spread out Fire Groups instead of stacked Fire Groups. Still having a rough go of deciding on whether to Prep-Fire or wait til the Movement Phase in order to do something that will be effective. Throwing Smoke would be extremely helpful but counting on it and it doesn’t come through is soul-crushing.
Should I have pushed harder with the Americans in the first two turns? Should I have sat there across the roadway and attempted to blast the Germans out of the Buildings with big Fire Group FP instead, and hoping the Germans didn’t do it in return? Do these decisions ever get any easier?
Went ahead and got the first scenario in SK3 prepped. Need to finish reading Jays Tutorial on the subject first before I kick that one off, hopefully sometime this coming weekend.
Jonathan Townsend
Thats a really nice report, thanks.
Ron
Great read, thanks!
Jeff Thompson
Ok, there are some very few exceptions. I do not see one in this scenario.
I flinched after the first 2 moves. Physically flinched.
This is a great write up. You have a knack for showing the ASL action. I was able to follow along quite well. Keep it up. I look forward to more of your AARs.
