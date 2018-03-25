History of the Realm

Quote:

Fantasy adventures capture interest because they are explained in enough detail to make the experience seem real and to account for the hero’s thoughts and actions. Books can do this because only one adventure is detailed and the narrative can handle that quite nicely. In a game all possible adventures have to be detailed without much narrative (after all, you want to play a game, not read it). — Richard Hamblen, The General Volume 16 Issue 5

Source: The General, Volume 25, Issue 1

The Gameplay

Quote:

In a game the world has to be filled out from all possible vantage points, so the whole world has to be built right down to the nuts and bolts. Games based on particular works of fiction have an advantage here because only the parts of the world that are interesting in the book have to be built in. A game about adventure fantasy in general, a game such as MAGIC REALM, has to include all the aspects that are present in adventure fantasy generally or it does not invoke its world. — Richard Hamblen, The General Volume 16 Issue 5

Quote:

I am determined to gain a high level of Fame (3 VP = 30 Fame) and a respectable amount of Notoriety (1 VP = 20 Notoriety), and some gold to fill my pockets (1 VP = 30 gold). Tempting to hire the Rogues, but I won’t chance it since they’re Neutral to me (ie less than Friendly). So I go on my way, through the woods, and into the Cavern. I make sure to hide as a heavy dragon appears. I try taking a sneaky snipe shot at it, but his tough armored skin is too thick. I need a better angle, which I continue to search for until the next evening when I try aiming at the Dragon’s weak spot. I fail again, and decide I’m wasting too much time on this creature. So I make my way through the Cavern, and discover a shortcut towards the exit. Before I reach it, a Tremendous Dragon shows up along with that Heavy Dragon that I must’ve pissed off. They know I’m around, but I manage to keep hidden out of sight, and decide to try my luck against a bigger target. Once again, I fail to successfully hit a weak spot. Well, no matter, I remain hidden and make my way out of the Cavern, and trek towards the woods, where I come upon the Company at the Large Campfire. Well, mine as well try my luck with these guys. I take my first shot at the Crossbowman, and successfully kill him. No one notices. I take aim at the Short Swordsman, and successfully snipe him while remaining unnoticed. I also manage to quietly kill off their leader before the night ended, which lead me to the location of all the loot they had been storing. A Flood suddenly hits, so severe I had to take shelter in the trees for 4 days. Once the flooding finally stopped and the weather cleared, I hopped down to find that loot. I manage to find some Hefty Gloves, but couldn’t find anything else (that blasted flood). When night fell, I decided to try taking out the remaining 4 members of the Company. However, the Pikemen were onto me, and discovered where I was hiding. I tried rushing past them while taking a shot at the Great Swordsman. I fail to kill him, but one Pikeman was smart enough to deduce my maneuver, and skewered me. My life has ended.

Optional/Advanced Rules, and Expansions

Quote:

A game that entertains like fantasy each time it is played must therefore be able to surprise its players with unforeseen developments even after they have played it many times and have become familiar with its mechanics. — Richard Hamblen, The General Volume 16 Issue 5

The Legacy (the good kind!)

Quote:

I think there’s a real problem with games capturing the elements that make fantasy literature so enjoyable. There are some attempts that seem nice, but they are really not very satisfying. There are some attempts that capture the flair of fantasy literature but they have the problem of not being enjoyable as games. At the opposite extreme, there are some fine fantasy games that don’t really capture the spirit of fantasy literature. It’s a real problem that has not been solved in the field as yet. — Richard Hamblen

Quote:

Fantasy became a very big part of the gaming industry recently, primarily due to the success of D&D, and we wanted to do a fantasy game to get into this market. I was the only one at AH who was well read in fantasy. — Richard Hamblen