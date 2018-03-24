|
Barry Ingram
Spain
Barcelona
Allied Player
Rating:
Scenario balance '3'
Luck factor '4'
Player balance '3'
Axis Player
Barry Ingram
Spain
Barcelona
Rating:
Scenario balance '3'
Luck factor '3'
Player balance '3'
This rating uses a scale from one to five with a strong Allied advantage a '1', an equally balanced a '3' and a strong Axis advantage a '5'.
Allied Player Comments:
I enjoyed charging my cavalry at any targets on the map but they paid the price of -3 modifiers. The Russians may want to isolate the center from the multi-level 3N1 building and reduce the center village with an eye on capturing squads or crews for their doubled Victory Conditions value. Realize the PSW 231 is not abandoned but crewed when deciding to assault it during turn 1. A smart German player may attack the horse counters to deny the Russians exiting five _mounted_ cavalry and a win. I marked luck slightly favoring the Germans because they had a single squad beat two Russian 5-3-7 at 1:1 odds and a 8-0 that tied up a 5-3-7 for three phases of close combat (think about those numbers). However, the victory was a strategic one in which luck played little part.
Axis Player Comments:
This was my first playing of this scenario as I continue my journey of playing through the base game scenarios in sequence. With no previously recorded games listed in the Player Review section of the Squad Leader Tournament web site it seems not to have attracted much player time but it is reviewed in the General article so I sort some guidance for possible strategies there. However, as the German player for this scenario there is very little to be decided because the set-up is predetermined for all but a few (3) squads, several leaders (including the onerous 6 +1), 1 mmg and 3 lmgs, all with the primary purpose of damage limitation (survival) until a planned HT bound relief column arrive. Once on board these reinforcements will make Russian victory extremely difficult such that their arrival gives a benchmark of the time available for the rampaging cavalry to get in, kill or capture the required number of crews and squads, and get out. However, the random nature of the column’s arrival makes this a difficult call for the cavalry player. The safe option is to move to safe areas for dismount before starting the assault, hoping that time will favour this more cautious approach. Others may prefer the more gung-ho tactic of charging in and trusting to some luck that the accompanying -3 modifiers do not reek too much havoc on men and horses.
From the start it was clear my opponent did not want to rely on a late arrival of the HTs so he charged and managed to quickly infiltrate and engage all crews and squads in the centre of the village, even managing to threaten the multi-story building complex and adjacent AC. All looked good until the start of turn 2 when the AC (by SSR) is allowed to fire into action and my opponent realised he had mistakenly thought it was unmanned and required one of the many attendant crews to occupy. At least 3 cavalry squads had been sacrificed in vein and the mounting losses soon tipped the Battlefield Integrity to a one morale loss on the Russian force. Now it was going to be even more challenging but the German force itself was also running close to a BI morale loss as their body count and number of captives, grew.
Only at Russian turn 3 and the game was already on a knife edge with casualties for both sides at the limit and still some time before the reinforcements would likely arrive, needing a dice roll equal or less than the current game turn starting from turn 4. With 18 cavalry squads (and horse counters) at game start and requiring five to be exited to achieve victory it became clear that the easier path for German victory was now to kill horses thus avoiding the condition that the exiting squads must be mounted. At a permanent -1 modifier and only requiring a MC IFT result against unmounted horses for their removal the task was relatively easy for the manoeuvrable AC to reduce the number to below 5 and so victory was denied to the Russians.
Even after only one playing I have to say that so far this has been my least favorite of the base game Cross of Iron scenarios. I have thoroughly enjoyed all those before and wanted to retry immediately to test new strategies and possible tactics as each scenario offers different approaches, but that is not the case here. I find this a bit too contrived with the predetermined German set-up for all but a few of the units and the obvious time constraint for the Cavalry to get the job done before the random reinforcements arrive. I especially think the mounted VC is a problem for the Russian as the obvious tactic for the German is to go horse hunting only needing MC results to remove once they are dismounted. This is perhaps the most valuable lesson I have taken from this first playing and one I will do well to remember if I ever have the opportunity to play again, if not the absolute desire to do so.
I would welcome other players’ views on their experiences of playing this from either side.
It is recommended anyone remotely interested in SL and its follow on expansions, to register on Scott's site and request a game.
All experiences are welcome and training games can be requested if you need help or prefer less 'competitive' matches.
Thanks for the game and review, it was fierce and brief game for the Russians.
The players' scenario review page is here, for anyone interested is reading a few.
please can someone do a video love this game would love to see a play game
