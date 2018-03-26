|
Document Seven
We ( Unreadable ) as Superior ( Unreadable ) Brother pod 6 is destroyed at grid 1109. One of the three brother 1`s and a brother 3 is also destroyed at grid 2205 and grid 2307. We face fanatical repulsion from carbons. Their machinery of death is as lethal as ours. We continue to advance destroying as we go. Brother 1 has success in defeating carbons at grid 1804.
Brother pod 7 makes its descent. Grid chosen is 1609.Misses target by 1 and 3 grids coming to rest at grid 1606
(No Map coordinate image)
Document Eight
Swarming of carbons at many grids. Fanatic surging of carbons at almost all direction points.
Two brother 4`s lost at grids 1317 and 1417. A brother 3 destroyed at grid 1511. Brother pod 7 is defeated at grid 1606. Two more brother fives are destroyed at grids 2206 and 1705.
Superior silent at terminal screen also strange large device appears at grid 2711 which appears to glide on blue/grey surface. We think it moves by canal like ones back on our home world.
Our own attacks resume making flame at grids 0807, 1506, 2003 and 2206.
Brother pod 8 descends to sector 4 chosen grid 1511 and lands on target. Much tapping of fore brains back on mother.
(No Map coordinate image)
Document Nine
Carbon swarms are everywhere they move and interlock with us at all points. Brother pod 8 destroyed at grid 1511. A Brother 3 destroyed at grid 1809. The landscape is full of black yellow and red as we continue to move and interlock with carbons. Rel`ah looks at me unpleasant features
are his choice now. Brother 2 units destroy carbons at grids 0614 and 0914
Brother pod 9 descends to sector 3. Chosen grid 1115. misses target by 3 and 5 grids. Comes to rest at grid 1617.
Document Ten
Destruction of invasion points becoming obscured. Flame and ruin at all direction points.
Superior ( Unreadable ) carbons are now in retreat. Carbons make no brother destruction and we advance and destroy units at grids 0613 , 1717, 2406 and 1607 our brothers adapt.
I release brother pod ten. No time to rejoice in descent as the green blue white advances toward us.
I check terminal for sector 5 our grid reference is 1318. I see no carbons from here, only grey piles which are near our grid. We are off target. Rel`ah hits terminal points. We miss target grid by I and 1 and come to a halt at grid 1317. Silence.
Document Eleven
( Mostly unreadable ) They call us tripods. Two Brother 9 destroyed at grid 1617. Two brother 1 destroyed at grids 1607 and 1707.
We come under attack from grid 1316.
I press interlock key. A carbon unit retreats.
Document Twelve
Attempt to make contact with superior on mother. Nothing. Just static.
Brother ten at grid 1314 engulfed in flame Brother pod 4 at grid 1219 goes silent. We move through grids 1413, 1412, 1512, and 1612 engulfing all in flame as we traverse.
( Unreadable ) Grid 1613 I press interlock. Nothing. We cannot traverse anything.
Carbon units all around.
We are aflame. ( Unreadable ) are dead. I open hatch. Smell is horrid.
Carbons pointing something at me (Unreadable) put Pod caster aside...it falls. I pull my body inter locker....
( Document ends. )
The final Martian victory point tally for the game :
Cylindars that survived. No`s 1,2,3,5, 9 and 10 = 6 points
Tripods that survived. 2 number 2`s. 1 number 9 and 3 number 10 = 18 points.
London city hexes destroyed were 55= total 55 points
Grand total of 79 victory points. A whopping 46 points short of victory for the martians.
Great!
Thanks.
Thanks Rob, means a lot
Brother, a tap of fore brain to you.
Look for more documents to be found!
