Robert Pollard
This will be a shortish review of my experiences with Last Blitzkrieg, rules version 1.0.
I had bought the game sometime last year but it never really made it to my table until now.
There were various reasons for this. The first is that I have recently completed the German Solo Campaign of Enemy Action Ardennes. I don't have too much free time, so I tend to squeeze moves in when I can. That particular game took around 3 months to complete! :what:
As such I wasn't too keen to go back to the Ardennes straight away.
The other issue, was the manual.
On my first attempt to read the manual I got pretty frustrated right off the bat. The reason for this was the examples of play photos. They all seemed out of focus and were all relatively small and in black and white. This makes it exceedingly difficult to distinguish the individual units and to determine what's actually going on. As a result, I put the manual down and just filed the game away into my collection.
Roll forward to this year and I finally decided to give it another go. Especially as I was hearing some great things about the system.
This time I stuck with it and read the manual from end to end.
The first thing that struck me about the game is how different it is. No more odds stacking, support provided by HQ's, combat trains, relatively small stacking limits... The list goes on!
The second thing I noticed was the myriad of attack types and unit types.
This latter observation presents one of the game's biggest rules hurdles for the newcomer. That said, these attack types do actually make sense - even if I'm a little on the fence with regard to Attack-by-Fire...
How does the game play?
Rather well as it happens.
Once one has a grasp of the different unit types and their attack/defensive capabilities, the activations run exceptionally smoothly with the minimum of rules look ups. This is such a refreshing change from games like GTS where one has to follow numerous rather complex flow charts (not helped in my case by Gold, Sword and Juno providing the wrong series edition of the rules…)
The great thing about BCS is that it provides a good number of sound decisions to make, most of which seem reasonably close to those a real life commander would have to deal with.
In fact the decisions that the game presents are so good, that I didn't use the optional chit-pull rule, despite being a solo gamer. Normally I love chit-pull for activations as it adds a level of randomness to proceedings - but by not using that rule, it enables yet another layer of great decision making with regard to the formation activation order.
So what is it about this game that makes the decisions it presents so much better?
For me, it's a combination of the Snafu system (a means of determining what a formation can do in an activation... or not as the case may be), Objective markers, and the fact that one has to look after the formation's lines of communication and supply.
BCS penalizes players that haphazardly mix formations up - and I'm not even talking about at just a hex level. As in real life, formations have areas of operations. Boundaries to prevent them accidently engaging blue on blue. This game simulates this very well, with the minimum application of rules.
A large part of the decision making process is the orchestration of your formations' moves so that they don't get in each other’s way. This is not always possible, but it can be mitigated somewhat with some decent planning.
There. I used that word. Planning!
Many of the games that I have played don't really require a player to plan. You can just send your units off in random directions to go and achieve random objectives. Not so in BCS.
In BCS you are constrained by your formation's activation objectives and their area of operation. Some activations provide you with one objective, for others you get up to two! (not including recce ones). In those cases one has to weigh up whether or not to combine them for added effect, or even whether to use them, as their use increases the risk of added fatigue! Of course, if you are really unlucky or a poor planner - you may not even get a full activation...
Objectives force you to think about how you are going to use each formation, as part of a coherent whole to achieve an overall aim. It's a testament to the game design, that one is constantly worrying about formation level issues in addition to the standard unit level ones.
To top it off, formations have a chance that they can get an immediate second activation, dependent on quality. This adds to the decision making. ‘Should I gamble on a second activation happening?’
Another thing that has to be planned for are your formation's supplies. This is rather elegantly modelled with a 'Combat Train'. I have found this mechanism for tracking supplies to be very easy to use and it provides for so much narrative! I kind of imagine little trucks driving from the train head to the HQ. I also imagine the traffic jams that can occur when these trucks are sharing the same roads with other formation’s supply trucks!
The game also heavily penalizes units for having no safe path or being too far from a HQ. You need to concentrate on keeping the HQ’s in the correct place, along with their attendant supply train. The trick is to conduct these manoeuvres in such a way that the HQ and supply train moves cause the least amount of disruption to your formation.
In addition to the above decisions, one must also consider a formation’s fatigue state. The more you do, the higher the chance that you will increase a formation’s fatigue. High fatigue values can really hinder subsequent activations, so it needs to be managed.
Combat is very slick and as with most of the other rules, doesn't really need any rules look-ups. It just makes sense and is easy to implement. The results seem relatively realistic - though I have been disconcerted on occaison by the ease of which engagements can drive away other AV units - even if they were in a prepared defence...
Unlike other games, combat is not odds based. Which is great! No more unrealistic uber stacks, no more attacks from opposite sides (which is very unrealistic) and no more mental mathematical calculations! :p
This one difference makes combat flow in a much more realistic manner.
The other thing I like about the combat is that it somehow manages to convey a great deal of narrative for very little rules chrome. A superb balancing act!
Alas, I have barely scratched the surface of what this system can model. If you are interested, I highly recommend you do a You-Tube search and watch some activations. You will be blown away by the modelling!
Are there any negatives?
Alas yes, but mostly material related…
The rule-book for one. It’s well written and the rules are tight, but it needs clearer colour diagrams. Especially as many of the concepts are pretty darn unique.
The other material negative, are the provided charts and tables. For example, the terrain effects chart has no graphical depictions on it. The terrain key is actually located on one of the maps – which seems a tad disjointed.
In addition, that same map also has the turn and weather tracks on it. This means that if you are doing a one map or two map scenario, you have to place the map with the key and turn tracks in such a manner that they can be used, even if that particular map is not in use for the scenario being played.
I would much rather have seen a separate card for this.
On the counters front, double objective counters and perhaps traffic counters would have been useful – though these are not strictly necessary.
This all sounds a little negative, but if you can see past these material issues, the result is a superb game.
Much like the ASL system, I have already decided to buy every game for this series as they come out – this should tell you all you need to know with regard to my views of this game system :laugh:.
It’s so refreshing to play a detailed game, that plays realistically, presents many great gaming decisions and has a great narrative for so little in the way of rules lookups. The game just plays very smoothly.
In many respects, and dare I say it, I consider this game to be superior to MMP's premium GTS series, even though the unit scales are a little different (the latter is company rather than battalion based).
I sincerely hope MMP make many more of these games as this series deserves to do well.
Jim F
Great review of a great system.
Malcolm Cameron
In other news:
http://www.multimanpublishing.com/Products/tabid/58/ProductI...
Excellent review of a great game and series.
Karl Kreder
Great review, this has inspired to dust off BCS and get it ready for GMT Weekend in the Warehouse at the end of April
Carl Fung
FlashPan wrote:
The rule-book for one. It’s well written and the rules are tight, but it needs clearer colour diagrams. Especially as many of the concepts are pretty darn unique.
Excellent review, thanks.
The black and white rulebook was an unforeseen issue after production. This was made up with the latter version 1.1 of the rules included in Baptism By Fire: The Battle of Kasserine with color printed rules.
Terry Lewis
Great review, Robert!!!
Your comments on the "Combat Train" and the traffic snarls reminded me of the scene in "Patton" when he is directing traffic at a cross roads!
Be that as it may, you have done an excellent job describing much of the nuts and bolts, and the appeal of the BCS system. I have resisted acquiring Last Blitzkrieg because of its size, and have instead focused on the smaller BCS sims [I have Baptism By Fire and am looking forward to Brazen Chariots: Battles for Tobruk, 1941]. I may have to re-think that decision after reading your review! MMP could use your review as a sales tool, especially if they eventually go back and address the negatives you mention!
One suggestion regarding the charts on the map -- consider photocopying those charts and making them a separate player's aid.
Thanks for sharing your experience and insights!
