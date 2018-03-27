Rules



Badajoz ILLUSIONS OF GLORY: THE FIRST WORLD WAR ON THE EASTERN FRONT; AN HISTORICAL, EXCITING, AND THOROUGHLY ENJOYABLE WARGAME



By Quique Esparrago



I confess to only playing Illusion of Glory (GMT Games) three times, but I was waiting for it for almost four long years since signing up for a P-500 preorder and then waiting for it to materialize as a published game. Therefore, my expectations were huge, and when the game finally arrived, I was not disappointed.



Illusion of Glory (IoG) is a game that covers the entire Eastern Front (and the Italian Front as well with a nice inset map) during World War I on a strategic level. It is a Card Driven Game (CDG) and is intimately inspired by GMT’s excellent Paths of Glory (PoG). I prefer Card Driven Games (CDG’s); for these make cards, and the excitement they entail, the main engine of the "things" one can do.



When I had the box in my hands and could see in final production form of the map, the rule book, the pieces, and all IoG’s fine components, I knew I had a magnificent game in my possession, easily playable, easy to learn (especially for those who already know PoG), with each IoG game played different from the previous ones.



This review tries to describe the mechanics of the game along with sharing both positive and some negative observations that I believe the game has; although I must admit my experience with IoG is still limited as of this writing. Therefore, there are game play aspects that I have not yet mastered and will therefore touch lightly on these.

IoG is heir to the popular ground-breaking Paths of Glory game and has very similar mechanics; but I think that with IoG those mechanics have been improved. Throughout this review, I will note the differences and similarities with PoG, for those who know this legendary game, and can assess IoG ‘s design success with previous PoG experiences.



I will presume readers have some knowledge of PoG and will not describe in detail what key design elements, common to both games, are: e.g. what an Impulse or War Status is.



Illusions of Glory begins during the summer of 1914 with Russian armies ready to advance on East Prussia, and another large group of Russian armies, aligned on the Galicia border, poised to descend upon the forces of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. Additionally, in Serbia, the small Serbian army is defensively positioned before Austro-Hungarian forces ready to avenge the assassination of their archduke and heir to the crown of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, Francis Ferdinand Hapsburg on June 28, 1914, in Sarajevo (this was the formal cause of World War I). Finally, IoG shows the Italian front as an unguarded mountainous alpine frontier between Italy and Austria. For initially, Italy is a neutral nation in the game.





Allied Powers counters, before Setup. Hard work if they are not stored in separate bags.



The game turns are three months each (until the winter of 1918). In other words, there are 18 game turns to the full campaign: although shorter scenarios are available to play. Winter turns pose greater difficulties to mountain warfare and prohibit sea invasions by the Allied Powers. Each turn is divided into 6 alternative impulses of each player, always starting with the ally, usually playing one or more cards in each of them. A game can end early with an automatic victory by the Allied Powers (Russia, Italy and others) or the Central Powers (Germany, Austria-Hungary, Turkey and Bulgaria), or by an armistice, although during my IoG experiences to date each game has always finished with turn 18 and a victory adjudication.



The game is usually played by two players; one controls the Allies and the other the Central Powers. Although we considered playing with two players “teaming” to control one side (there’s much to do and its fun discussing things with a partner as well as means to teach a new player the game). Rules for three or four players have been developed and may be released in a future 3Ci magazine article. My gaming friends and I played IoG with only two players.



Next, I will describe each of IoG’s components:



1) STRATEGY CARDS: There is a deck of 55 strategy cards for each side and these serve as the game’s engine. They are divided into three sets. The first set of cards (14 per side) is called "Mobilization" and covers the initial turns of the game; it is a mixture of event cards, combat cards, and very few reinforcement cards. This small deck is the one each player has until a second set of cards (20 per side) gets added to each side when their War Status reaches 4. The second set is called "Limited War", when most of each side’s reinforcement cards reside as well as some key cards, such as those that allow the entry of neutral nations, such as "Italy" and "Bulgaria". Then there are two other special cards. One is called "Poliakov" and "Russian War Materiel Shortage”, which I will reference in more detail later.



When each player reaches 11 in War Status, a final group of 21 cards called "Total War" is added into play. These contain political events: including the “Russian Revolution”, “National Will”, and others with Victory Points.



IoG’s cards have Command Point (CP) values of 2, 3, 4 and 5. The latter are the most powerful and least plentiful, however, they have important political repercussions: that is, if you use them to move, attack, for replacements or to strategic redeploy; you do not make the event which will affect future cards in later turns. This decision-making tension about how to play them becomes part of the success or failure of a wargame design, and with IoG there is a lot of tension as in PoG.



Cards can be used for Operations (OPS) Points to activate a space (or stack in a region) to attack, move, or entrench; or as Combat Cards (CCs) which add or subtract a modifier to the die (DRM) in favor of the side who played the card). Cards may also be used for Replacement Points (RPs) to rebuild destroyed units or rebuild reduced-strength units to full strength. Cards also allow Strategic Redeployment (SR) to move a unit long distances quickly although expensively or to play that Card’s Event: e.g. a neutral nation’s entry into the war, political, or military events, National Will, grant Victory Points, or bring in reinforcements.



If there is an asterisk (*) after the name of an Event, the card its removed from the game after play. Overall, IoG’s cards are excellent, both in layout and design with the chosen events and related explanatory text. If the card’s point value has a red background, it is a Combat Card. A yellow background indicates it is a mixed “Event and Operations” card (allowing the event and also the ability to activate spaces or units.



Most cards have text that is clear and concise. They avoid other games’ vulnerability to wrong or tortuously-obtained interpretations. However, the background colors of AP and CP cards are too close to each other (light gray versus beige), and one can accidentally shuffle some of them together (especially if players are disordered or careless in their warlike enthusiasm). Take care to avoid that potential confusion.



The cards’ clear and concise text prevents disputes and accelerates the game play. The cards’ play options create tension in how or when to play them. These are indicators of good design/development and fulfills the promise that games of IoG will be exciting. There are numerous events which modify the National Will (the ability of a nation to wage war with full power) of the main antagonists: Germany, Austria-Hungary and Russia.



2) GAMEBOARD: The gameboard is a fine design and is to my mind historically flawless. Its excellent appearance is similar to the PoG map, but much improved, with a new type of terrain: river crossings. This makes it more historical; although I think it benefits the defender too much since the defender fires first and the attacker shifts one column to the left. The types of terrain are: clear, forest, swamp, mountain, and river crossing (the last three affect combat).



Clear and mountain spaces may also contain Forts and Trenches can be built there. Both affect combat. Victory Point spaces (red bordered spaces) affect National Will if captured by the enemy, in addition to giving VPs for control. DRMs affecting combat also go with roads, multi-gauge railways, and Alpine Trails connect spaces. These connectors are drawn thick enough to see them well. Furthermore, the gameboard is mounted on hard cardboard, a popular production value from GMT!



A basic difference in design approach from PoG is the Italian Front. In IoG, a Central Powers breakthrough in Italy, as can happen in PoG is a rather non-historical possibility. Such a breakthrough with IoG is practically impossible, and I appreciate this historical interpretation. The design of the map spaces is very good and works well with historical details, such as the Alpine combat rules that allow intense combat there (as they were in reality), but facilitate a defense much closer to how it actually happened. Likewise, the lower Danube and Poland areas have been worked with detailed spaces and connectors on the main map board.





Kaiser Ferdinand shows his concern about the Russian advance in East Prussia. Autumn of 1914. In the background of picture, the Kutuzov, PoG, Thirty Years War & BtB games are observed on bookshelf



However, nothing is perfect. What flaws do I see on the map? The first is that it seems too narrow (this is because I'm used to moving units on gameboards that are more "square") and I'm unsure where to sit during play. Apart from this fixation, I think that some of the existing player aid boxes are too small. Particularly, the boxes for eliminated, replaceable and reserve units are excessively small, forcing destroyed and replaceable units into unstable stacks. Similarly, the General Record Track has too many markers: War Status (3), National Will (3), Trop Quality (4), Victory Points (1). These markers move about the track and sometimes they cover each other up. Other boxes, such as those related to Sea Invasions or Russian and German replacements, are small and a little disordered throughout the map. One can surmount these difficulties… but it would have been better not needed to deal with them. So hint GMT, perhaps that forthcoming 3Ci article should include a cardstock insert for IoG to ease these difficulties?



There are some very distant map spaces that have direct connections (like Carniola within the Italian front inset map) that you cannot easily see. This represents an eye "strainer” for the enemy. However, this situation also occurs in numerous other point-to-point CDG games, like PoG or Crusade & Revolution (C&R).



3) New Design Approaches for a Strategic Level WWI Game: National Will is an innovation that does not appear in PoG. It can remove Russia, Austria-Hungary, or Germany from the war or at least cause domestic uprisings as happened historically. For me, this is a clear design success, although I think it could have been taken further.



Another excellent IoG innovation is the Troop Quality index that can affect Germany, Austria-Hungary, Italy and Russia. Troop Quality decreases when reinforcements or reinforcement cards are played; but above all when you lose units in combat. Troop Quality increases when destroyed units are rebuilt with Replacement Points. I believe the designer could have used declining Troop Quality as a gradually-increasing negative DRM in combat rather than as the game now portrays. But the beauty of IoG is that it’s gotten me thinking about how these fine design concepts could be better affected.



4) RULEBOOK: The rulebook organization is fine, the rules numbered in typical GMT style, lettered nice and big, using good quality paper, with examples very well explained. Speaking as a veteran player of PoG, IoG is very similar, but easier to read, simpler, and without many exceptions and special rules. As a great success, I point to IoG’s Advanced Rules commencing with page 25’s Section 18. It is here that details have been placed which make the game more historical without losing much play agility and without presenting learning difficulties.



IoG’s mechanics of operations, movement, combat, and replacements are remarkably very similar to PoG. In this way the advantages of what works very well and is already familiar to so many players are maintained. Players of PoG will find they can learn to play IoG with an easily accessible amount of rulebook reading.



The supply rules in IoG are less "draconian" than in PoG, which is an additional improvement. Likewise, Strategic Redeployment (SR) changes quite a lot, no doubt to the better, compared to PoG in that to SR an LCU only cost 3 points. However, the rules are more cumbersome than they should be regarding transfers of SCUs between the map board and the Reserve Box.



IoG is also different in the way that Trenches are built. There is only one level of entrenchment while there are two levels in PoG. In IoG, the trenches are "reversible": on one side Allied and flipped side Central Powers. In this game it is much easier to get entrenched, perhaps too easy for Russians, Austrians and minor countries, which becomes a competitive disadvantage for the "organized" Germans. I think it's too "cheap" to place them and in the games that my friends and I have played, we place them all on the map in only five or six turns.



New rules about Revolutionary Units (23) and Allied Maritime Invasions (25) have been added. All specific National Characteristics, that is, rules unique to the various Minor Powers, are explained in a single long chapter (26). In chapter 31, both sides receive general ideas and strategies that are expanded and complemented within this review.



IoG lamentably does not have a detailed index of all its concepts. I also consider the bibliography at the end of the rulebook to be too brief. However, there are historical explanations of the cards and their relationship with the First World War, which is a "trademark" of GMT and is something I always appreciate.



5) COMBAT UNITS: There are two types of combat units: The Small Combat Unit (SCU), which is a 1/2-inch counter representing divisions or brigades, and the Large Combat Unit (LCU), which is a 5/8-inch counter representing armies or corps. This differs from PoG with its SCUs being mostly Corps and LCUs Armies. This difference from PoG complements the differently scaled and more detailed map of IoG.



On the CP side, Germans are green-gray, Austrians are light gray, and Bulgarians are red. On the Allied side, the Russians are white (leading initially to veteran PoG player errors, because in PoG they were beige and the Austrians white). Italians are green, Serbians are brown and Romanians are dark green. Each side has around 70-80 LCUs and perhaps 50 SCUs. Alas, Roman numerals printed on the LCUs are difficult to read and can lead to mistakes when placing them on map board. Therefore, game set-up often takes a long time.



Later in this piece I will further address the number of LCUs because they are vital to understanding how to best play IoG. The numbers inside the pieces indicate combat power (offensive and defensive), the ability to absorb losses, and the length of possible movement. Each counter’s reverse side represents the unit’s reduced strength after suffering a step loss.



There are combat unit types that do not appear in PoG; which is a fascinating differentiator. They include Cavalry corps (red unit symbol background) that contribute a +1 DRM to combats in clear terrain; irreplaceable Mountain divisions (yellow unit symbol background) contribute +1 DRM to mountain combats; German, Russian, and French HQ who contribute +2 or +1 DRM to attack or defense and are eliminated if they lose two combats. Their use is optional in attack, but must be used in defense (so commit them carefully to avoid losing them); and finally, a German Heavy Artillery Unit which contributes +2 or +1 DRM to an attack and is spent after two attacks.



Reinforcement Cards are "very generous" compared to PoG since they do not bring only one or two pieces to the map. In IoG, each reinforcement cards place between 3 and 6 new LCUs. PoG Reinforcement Cards have CP values of 3 or 4, while most IoG Reinforcement Cards have values of two (there are three cards with higher values). So these 2-OPS reinforcement cards are more useful to bring on reinforcements, rather than for movement or attack other than under the most dire circumstances. In addition, the remaining cards increase in utility by removing the 2-OPS Reinforcement Cards from the deck. It should be noted that the number of available SCUs will punish a player for inadequate planning (using cards for RPs). A lack of SCUs in the Reserve Box will eliminate destroyed army corps (LCUs) from the game. Always keep some of these available.



6) MARKERS: There are a host of markers, such as trenches; movement and attack markers; control, turn, and event markers; and stacked and retreat markers. These are the many counters that must be controlled, protected and used, so more plastic bags should have been included to store them separately.



7) PLAYER AID CHARTS: These are very well organized on glossy cardboard. The most important features are the Fire Tables. There are two: the one on the left is the Light Fire Table, used when the firing player has no LCUs in combat and inflicts fewer casualties. On the right is the Heavy Fire Table, used when the firing player has at least one LCU (or a defending Fort) in the combat and inflicts greater casualties. Combat modifiers are located below the fire tables, such as for natural terrain; roads, mixed-gauge railroads, Alpine Trails, and weather. These are easy to use, and they are perfectly understandable. Using SCUs to defend against LCUs runs the risk of the SCU being vaporized without inflicting a scratch upon the enemy. I like these IoG Fire Tables more than PoG’s; since there are more upward DRMs. IoG fire tables are deadlier than in PoG’s.



Two of the Player Aid Charts provide unit setups for the full Campaign Game and for the “Brusilov Offensive” Scenario beginning in the Summer 1916 turn (Turn 9). You don’t have to search the rulebook to find them. To say each initial deployment is historically correct is to fall short; I think it is simply perfect. Congratulations to the designer and developers! In the Player Aid Charts, there is a very convenient setup to implement neutral nation entries into the War through their 5-OPS event cards: Italy and Romania (Allied Powers), Bulgaria (Central Powers), and Greece (which may join either side). In all the games I have played or seen, “Greece” has never been used as a neutral entry event; but has always been played for RPs or OPs. Perhaps other IoG players will have alternate opinions?



8) GAME STRATEGY: What should each side do in the first 1914 game turns?

Central Powers: Look to the Balkans - The Central Powers should quickly liquidate Serbia and take Salonika to pre-empt a possible Allied invasion there. Use of the "Bulgaria" card helps by freeing Austro-Hungarian units to other fronts. I believe that "Bulgaria" should be played as soon as possible because it allows Turkish units to exit Turkey itself for redeployment elsewhere (and if that card is not played as an event at the first opportunity, it may take a long time to reappear). Turkey is very powerful in IoG. It facilitates CP conquest of the Balkans along with its subsequent defense.



On the Russian Front, the Central Powers must endure the Russian offensive tide until enough German reinforcement cards can be played to balance the correlation of forces. It is therefore essential for the Central Powers to play cards for War Status Points and get to "Limited War" quickly; when German reinforcements and the "Bulgaria" card will be added to their deck. It is also advisable to build trenches as soon as possible in Przemysl and Czernowitz and, when "Italy" enters the War, in Trento and Gorizia. Italian entry into the war should be anticipated by dispatching Austro-Hungarian reinforcements there in anticipation of that Allied onslaught. How many units to dispatch is one of the fascinating puzzles IoG offers as a game.



In the "Limited War" deck, the Central Powers have two powerful 5-CP cards. The first is "Bulgaria", as mentioned above. The second is "Russian War Materiel Shortage", an event which cripples Russian LCUs in combat by limiting them to the Light Fire Table until the Allied Powers play the “Polivanov” event to negate it. If “Polivanov” is played first, I will hold "Russian War Materiel Shortage" for other uses: OPS Points, RPs, and SR). If “Polivanov” has not been played, I always play "Russian War Materiel Shortage" for its event—as soon as I draw it—to impede the combat power of Russian LCUs. Don’t hesitate to use this weapon if it becomes available to you as a Central Powers player.



Once German reinforcements arrive on the Eastern Front in sufficient quantity, they must attack vigorously into Russia to capture Victory Spaces. German 3-LF (Loss Factor) LCUs will only get reduced in a stand-up fight with Russian LCUs, while Russian 2-LF LCUs will likely be destroyed (and go into the Replaceable Units Box).



Germany has a large replacement rate, and its Replacement Points (RPs) would be wasted if it fails to rebuild destroyed units or repair 1-step reduced units: Therefore: attack, attack, attack! Simultaneously, you must try to preserve weaker Austro-Hungarian 2-LF LCUs; sometimes by providing them a German “backbone” within their stacks while judiciously using its smaller replacement rate. Big brother must protect its more vulnerable ally.



Allied Powers: When you play the Allied Powers, you need first decide whether to attack into Prussia or Galicia during the game’s initial period of offensive opportunity. I prefer to attack Galicia because it is harder for Austria-Hungary to recover from its losses. Furthermore, Austria-Hungary must defend multiple fronts.



To defend Serbia against attacks by the Central Powers, you must place a trench in Belgrade. On the Russian Front, I place trenches in Warsaw and Ivangord, and then in the fortresses and spaces near Riga. Serbia must delay its fall by vigorously defending Belgrade, then retreating into the mountains and entrenching to buy time for British, French, and eventually Italian AP units to land at Albanian and Greek ports. The more AP forces you get into the Balkans, the greater potential of attracting CP resources away from hard-pressed Russia.



In the "Limited War" deck, the Allied Powers also have two powerful 5-CP cards. The first is "Italy", and you should play it as an event as soon as you draw it. This card will put tremendous pressure on Austria-Hungary. The second is “Polivanov”. You should not be tempted to spend its CP’s for OPS Points or RPs. You should promptly use its event to negate "Russian War Materiel Shortage", or risk crippling the combat power of Russian LCUs. I know it's hard to lose a wonderful 5-OPS card forever, but the risks of not using the event is too high.

Once the Germans are reinforced, the Russians should prioritize attacking Austro-Hungarian LCUs. Combined with Italian attacks, the AP player can attrition Austro-Hungarian Troop Quality through the destruction of its LCUs. This is a war of attrition the Allies have the advantage of: for combined Italian and Russian RPs will normally be greater than the RPs which the Central Powers can deploy.



The use of "Italy" and creation of an Italian Front on IoG’s inset map stretches Austria-Hungary thin, since it forces transfer of Austro-Hungarian LCUs to the Italian Front at the expense of the Balkan and Russian Fronts. This is one of the reasons why the Allied Powers must reach "Limited War" as soon as possible.



In addition, the Allied Powers must play a series of cards to help Russia by attaining naval superiority and enabling Sea Invasions (" Kitchener"," Royal Navy Blockade"," Rule Britannia" and "Intervention in the Balkans"). The Allied Powers must bring Russian reinforcements into the game to push through the Carpathians into Austria-Hungary’s heartland. They should concentrate on playing cards for War Status points and quickly reach "Limited War" when the Russian reinforcement cards, “Polivanov” and "Italy" will be added into their deck.



9) More Comparisons of Paths of Glory to Illusions of Glory: PoG has had nearly 20 years of enthusiastic playing to refine its design approach for a conflict as complex and extensive as the First World War with a simple and elegant CDG system that enables fantastic gameplay. IoG "drinks" from the mechanics of PoG, keeping all the good things of PoG and correcting many of its small flaws (such as its draconian supply rules). In both games, there is tension from the lack of cards to meet all tasks required for a strategy’s accomplishment.



In IoG, that tension is slightly lower than in PoG, but IoG in return removes many of the complexities, exceptions and historical "aberrations" in PoG. For example, German 2-1-4 SCUs, which run through Russia encircling Russian army groups are gone. So are the forced rules about Italy where some LCUs and SCUs can enter and others cannot. Both games share very similar cards, although the card text and effects are clearer in IoG. For PoG players, this game will mean reading no more than 6 or 7 pages of genuinely new rules (the rest are very similar) and start enjoying a different gaming experience quickly.







There are more LCUs in IoG than in PoG because of their respective maps relative scales. IoG is a corps/division game, while PoG is an army/corps game. In the preceding table which I created, the ratio of LCUs in IoG to PoG is slightly higher than 4. Since the IoG map board does not become twice the size, there is a greater density of troops. This impedes duplication of the “deep into the rear” ahistorical infiltration allowed by PoG.



The values of the cards in both games are similar (an average of 3.0 in PoG and 3.5 in IoG, once reinforcement cards are discarded), and that creates a challenge in IoG to find sufficient card CPs to move to so many units. For that reason, military operations in IoG —as they were historically— are not particularly agile.



My table also shows how the relative importance of the combatants differ between the games. In IoG, Germany, Turkey and Italy are relatively more powerful, while Serbia and Bulgaria are less so. German units have superior combat power, more mobility, and greater ability to absorb damage. Russian units in IoG are more numerous, but are similar in combat strength, loss factor and movement to those in PoG. Additional features in IoG are elite Russian infantry corps and corps-sized cavalry units. The Austro-Hungarian units are slightly better than those in PoG, although their number is stretched thin when simultaneously contending against their Russian and Italian opponents (as well as any Balkan entanglements).



Italian units in IoG are superior to their PoG counterparts because they are more numerous, have greater combat capability, and can more readily entrench. So, it is vital for the Allies to play the “Italy" event no matter when it is drawn. Conversely, in PoG, there are terrible doubts as how and when to play “Italy”. In IoG, the Serbian army is weaker than in PoG where the Austrians find them a bit harder to crack. Bulgarian and Romanian units in IoG are similar to those in PoG, although they are now LCUs in IoG.



The last difference between the games is arrival of the Russian Revolution. In PoG, I think it was too difficult and card expensive to reach and in most of the games I played it did not occur. IoG presents a much more random and slightly unpredictable procedure which is linked to event cards. It’s OK, but I would have preferred it to be based on a combination of some event cards; Central Powers control of Russian VP spaces; and losses in Russian troop quality which historically contributed to Russia departing the war.



10) CONCLUSION: To conclude, IoG is a fairly easy game to learn, having rules without unnecessary twists, and is historically very realistic. This game has numerous possible alternatives or game strategies. It is not a quick game to play, because each turn takes between 20 and 30 minutes; but they fly by, in a continuous exchange of impulses for each player.



There is a great tension about what decision to make or how to take advantage of breakthroughs opened against your opponent. The cards, counters and map are excellent; they make it very pleasant to play. My evaluation, without doubt, is 10 out of 10; particularly when considering the fine support game designer Perry Silverman is providing to any who have questions regarding the game. Readers are urged to consult the Living Rules within GMT’s site for the game to obtain the latest clarifications.



Illusions of Glory is game to enjoy in all its many variations!











