Gregory Bay
I am a gamer who enjoys pushing cubes as well as chits around. More than anything, I play games for the experience. Jumping into a theme and tackling the challenges provided therein, while having a story to tell later on about my experience represents one of the main facets I look for in a game. Comancheria: The Rise and Fall of the Comanche Empire provides a memorable experience about the people, their culture, and rightful place in North American history.
A note. In playing this game, I felt both a sense of loss and appreciation. The Comanche people were a great nation. Their contributions to North American history through their culture cannot be emphasized enough, but we are looking at the greatness of a people through a window back in time. I felt myself wondering about the great loss of the Comanche empire. At the same time, the game does a wonderful job allowing me, the player, to appreciate and reflect upon the people as you live through history in simulation. In short, my comments are not meant to be a trite testimony, but a somber testimony to a people and their contributions to the country and continent upon which I live.
As a player of Comancheria: The Rise and Fall of The Comanche Empire, you too live this testimony.
Overview of the Game:
Comancheria is a solo game. My prefered way to play any game is with others, whether that be two players or a dozen. In other words, I am not your typical solo gamer, but I enjoy the solo play of Comancheria.
The components of the game are well done. The board is mounted. The game comes with three dice. Some images show players with multi colored dice, while the three I received were red. Does not matter as you can still play the game. The playing pieces are cardboard chits. GMT over the years I have noticed has three levels of counter quality from the deluxe Twilight Struggle version to the small thin just thicker than a cereal box version. The ones included in the game are in the middle and work well for the game.
The game comes with a rule reference book, playbook, and player aids. The books are glossy and in color. The art throughout the book, counters, and boards is well done. At the same time, the components are very functional with the artwork adding to the game and not detracting from it.
The Ruleset and Learning the Game:
Grab the player aids and Playbook, while having the rules reference handy. The game teaches you how to playthrough the playbook. Expect about two hours of walking through the playbook, reading portions of the rulebook, and noting the player aids to learn about 85% of the game. The learning process is well done. I enjoy this approach games have been taking where you learn the game through the Playbook versus just reading reference manual. Once you complete the Playbook you will have a general grasp of the game.
I have two complaints about the learning process and ruleset. First, I wish there was a section dedicated to the significance of the difference actions. In other words, how do the various operations one chooses work together towards completing the victory objectives, or accomplishing various items in the game. I often play a game like this and have no idea for the next 3-4 games how the pieces fit. I like a strategy section where the designer talks about strategy in the game, as I am a big picture person who likes to see the puzzle box lid as I am building the puzzle.
Second, there are a few items in the rule book hard to find at times when you have questions. After I found them, like how to set up the success cup, I am fine. The rulebook is written as a reference and not necessarily in the order of play.
The player aids are fantastic though. They walk one through the steps of the game with most of the answers found on them. If I still had further questions, I could go to the rules references and find the complete guide there.
IN SHORT, the game seems more complicated than it is. For me this complexity shows itself in not knowing how the pieces fit. But the Playbook and aids do a great job laying out and guiding the player through the game.
Gameplay:
I am not going to cover the game play as a step by step through all the various choices and actions. Instead, I want to paint with a broad brush the experience the game provides.
The game's central structure is your people's rancheria. Inside the rancheria you have your headman, both political and military leaders, bands, and resources. Many of the operations, think actions, you will execute center around activating your rancheria which in turn allows you to send out bands to fight, raid, trade,and gather much needed resources. The more success your people achieve through these various experiences will grow the wisdom and prestige of your headmen. Thus allowing you to focus on researching technology and actions requiring AP's (Actions points) beyond a simple activation of the rancheria. In other words, as the power of a rancheria grows so does its ability to do actions beyond just taking care of the immediate needs of the tribe, and allowing you to invest in more costly developments and technologies.
As you activate your rancherias and send out your tribe's bands, the danger of the AI, in the from of the Spanish, Americans, and other Native tribes, increases. Most actions require you to draw for success from a pool. In this pool there also exists point chips for the AI to pay for actions. The more you draw for success, the more actions you take, the more you risk the AI coming into play. At the same time, your bands wear out through use. Thus a tension forms. Your rancherias need resources to grow and expand, but to get resources your warriors wear out and the enemy AI receives more potential opportunities to act. Just awesome.
The AI operates through a panel of chips, which contain the various actions the AI can do. As well, there is a war deck which randomly controls the enemy's military on the board. Throughout the game you can plan somewhat for what the AI will do as the chits are ordered, but everytime the AI begins its phase there is a die roll which flips and moves some of the operations around. Simply put, the AI in this game is MY FAVORITE in any cooperative and/or solo player game.
The more actions you take provides the AI more opportunity to strike. As you are successful those chits are removed from the cup. You will find yourself having to choose actions to reorganize your tribe, and allows for items to be reset. Each choice you choose has consequences, and they are not always easy because they effect the tribe.
Finally, the game leaves you feeling that you are always on the move. You must send bands out to build new rancherias=losing valuable warriors. Your best headmen will die as time goes on which means you must keep raising the next generation. You cannot hoard resources as you must spread these out to your people to train new bands and rancherias for your people's survival. This is not a game where you build up an engine and watch it run as you max out your wealth. Instead, as the leader of your people you constantly are using and giving away your best resources and warriors in the hopes of expanding the tribes rancherias, home bases, to survive the assaults from other tribes, the Spanish, and U.S. government. Sacrifice is an emotion I felt and struggled with throughout the game, for only through sacrifice can your people survive the times and dangers they face.
Final Thoughts:
I love this game. I enjoy making my pot of coffee and sitting down with my sons to play, discuss, and reflect on the experiences the game provides. The choices the game provides are tough. The AI is smart with elements of unpredictability. After several plays through the first two scenarios, with at least three more to try, I can safely say I have not figured out the puzzle of this game. In other words, some games you play enough that you figure out the order of right choices. I do not feel that with Comancheria. I am content still to play for the first two scenarios as each time is different based on your choices and the AI. As well, each scenario has a different time period card which changes the rules some too. Plenty of variability.
The other aspect I like about this game is the conversations I have with my boys. As I said at the beginning of this review, Comancheria causes you to reflect. The game has ethical teeth to it. First you look at the time period of a group of people and their culture, but in looking at the Comanche one also looks at their own society. Questions about community, sacrifice, and human dignity are common elements at our table as we play.
I, we, have something to learn from the Comanche people. Comancheria: The Rise and Fall of the Comanche Empire provides a window whereby the participants learn, reflect, and are challenged by their story.
Happy gaming.
Thank you for the review, very much appreciated, thoughtful and well written.
I am not used to complex solo games and was drawn by the bigger picture (theme, setting, attitude) of the game. I P500'ed it but only played it once so far - continuing from my second attempt to get through the playbook. In general, this game is too much for me. But still, it fascinates me - out of similar reasons to the ones you named. I don't know too many AI systems from other games but this one seems wonderful - and you and other commenters confirm that.
I still wonder if Navajo Wars would be a better game for me. If I'm not mistaken, Joel wanted to streamline his system with this second game in the series. As other commenters wrote he succeeded with that to some degree - and that Comancherìa is indeed more streamlined. (Which makes me wonder how complex/convoluted NW must be.) However, at the same time Comancherìa grew also bigger and broader compared to NW which makes it as complex as its predecessor. I understand, in NW you defend against the enemies from the get-go which gives you clear goal from the beginning - which might help new players knowing what to do. Maybe it is the sandbox-ish (???) nature of Comancherìa that I struggle with.
So I definitely second you wish for a strategy guide. Because I wanted to grasp the game, I set down with all the rules, playbook and player aids and started to put together my own little flow chart thing. Maybe I continue that - and thus continue to play the game.
Now, I heard that Joel is working/living at another reservation now and might be working on the third First Nations game. Personally I would be happy if that turned out to be the streamlined game that people like me would need to find an entry to the series.
Cheers!
Lonny x
TimTix I highly recommend watching Joel's how to play videos on Youtube. They helped me get started. Once you have the system down its much easier to play. I actually followed along and I shadowed his movements. This helped make things a bit more clear when he explain certain aspects of the rules.
Timtix, I think Comancheria is the easier game out of the two. For me, the game is more streamlined in its ruleset and playbook. This may be because I have played both, but I found the sequel to be easier to grasp than the former. Both games have a sandbox nature to them, which I enjoy, but at the same time this makes the game harder to learn in the sense of "what should I do under the given circumstances." I found being on the defensive right away in NW was harder for me, as I never felt I could sufficiently develop my community in light of the ongoing conflict. At the same time, the initial conflict allowed me to be more ready for it.
Either way I think both games are good, but I feel the lack of initial conflict in the first scenario of Comancheria provides for an easier step into the series.
With all of that said, learning the game would be greatly helped by a strategy guide or comments. This is an issue I have with the coin games. I can follow the steps on each action, but the why and when of choosing an action in light of current game conditions is hard to figure out. A strategy guide would help greatly here, especially because Comancheria is a solo game and you do not have the group to talk with and strategize together.
Some thoughts on strategy:
1. Your main operation is often taking actions. This is where you send your bands out to raid, trade, collect resources, etc. Buffalo hunting is critical in this game as it provides you the basic component by which to get food and trade goods. As well, raiding tribes is essential for gaining population points. Having a trade good sitting around with your band or rancheria that is or will see a lot of action is necessary for getting a reroll or new card draw, especially when a battle will be close.
Population is necessary for you to increase your band size.
The more operations you take with activating your bands they will shrink eventually from wear and tear. Population helps build them back up and create new ones.
2. Timing your maintenance action. This is a crucial step. When your headman have some success and resources you want to take this action. Your bands weaken, but your headman will be stronger and able to produce more AP's, which make you more efficient in the game to buy cards activate bands outside your rancheria.
3. Bands and rancherias. You want to send out your bands to establish other rancherias. This makes movement more efficient and allows your headman to receive more AP points. As well, this protects you against being eliminated by aggressors if you have only one rancheria and they are marching to you. The game wants to, at least from what I have seen, expand and spend resources. There is balance between building up a central group and expanding/spreading yourself. The game benefits more with the latter. The events and board conditions will change the timing you do this from game to game.
4. Raid, raid, raid. You save yourself a lot of heartache if other tribes and enemy groups have raid markers on their villages/settlements. You benefit financially as well as event wise from raiding and leaving ravaged markers. This is especially true in areas where your rancherias are being encroached upon.
On a final note. I added two more successes to the cup when I was learning the game to help offset the mistakes and frustrations I was having. I do not play with them now, but it is an option to nerf the AI a little as you are first learning.
These are some elements I have taken away thus far.
Prince of Sholai
Great review that gets to the heart of how I feel about this game, too.
I have played the first two scenarios several times. I have yet to play into the Mexico/Texas period. In fact, I haven't played in a while, and I think this review may cause me to remedy that this week.
Eero Miettinen
baymonkey wrote:
A note. In playing this game, I felt both a sense of loss and appreciation. The Comanche people were a great nation. Their contributions to North American history through their culture cannot be emphasized enough, but we are looking at the greatness of a people through a window back in time.
Hi,
I think your review has convinced me to purchase the game so I would like to ask something else.
I am curious about the quote above. My understanding has been (mostly based on the Empire of the summer moon and net sources) that Comanche culture was quite brutal and straightforward military culture with some exceptions like treatment of children and quite democratic decision making process (among men). So, reading the above I am curious to learn more about them.
I have so far narrowed my reading choices to two books: The Comanche Empire by Pekka Hämäläinen and Comanches: The History of a People by T.R. Fehrenbach. Would these books give me more insight on Comanches and which one would you recommed or should I look elsewhere?
Regards
Gregory Bay
Eero, your comments about the Comanche being a brutal, military culture are correct. My comment stems from the fact the Comanche people often encompass what American pop culture and casual history refers to as "plains indians," even though there were others. At the same time, the territory the Comanche held at the height of their power was vast from Wyoming to Mexico and East across the plains in the modern state of Oklahoma. In short, the Comanche represent, at times, the cliche Indian culture, but at the same time their history contains so much more.
Economically they were a key trader amongst Native American tribes. This is significant as more research is showing tribes traded for items across modern N. America. As well, they were one of the first to acquire the horse from the Spanish and begin breeding them. There are records of captives being traded as far south as Mexico.
Politically they were divided into bands with a form of self government. At the same time the bands would come together and work through various issues within and without their tribe. Small individual groups would unite over various concerns. There are some historians I have heard and read comment that part of the U.S. federalist system can be seen in Native American culture. Maybe to a degree derived from.
Concerning books, both are great and even referenced by the designer (I believe). Personally, I would start with the Pekka book. Thank you!
Eero Miettinen
Hi,
thank you for the information. I'll hunt down Pekka's book from the local library.
I always thought that Sioux were the "standard" model for plains indians due to publicity of Custer, Red Cloud, Sitting Bull and so on. That is how it is presented here, but I suppose that is mostly due to Little Big Horn...
