Regarding the final, full battle scenario, all I can say is “wow.” All the game’s bells and whistles come together wonderfully. I’m not sure how the main / full battles in the other Eagles of France titles play out, but in Rising Eagles: Austerlitz 1805, the battle unfolds masterfully. The best thing I can compare the experience to is a fine piece of classical music. It starts off smoothly and gradually, as the hidden units and their decoy markers are moved into place across the board. Then, the silence is punctuated by the clash of sporadic but limited fighting, as the first formation or two encounters an enemy counterpart. The action builds steadily, as additional formations come online and are brought into the fray. Then, out of what appeared to be pure chaos, the shape of each general’s grand strategy begins to come into relief. What started out as mere squirmishes here and there builds into larger, more intentional engagements. No longer are mere stacks duking it out, but entire formations – nay, entire combinations of formations crash together across the battlefield. Battle lines take form, patterns of combat emerge, but nothing becomes entirely predictable. Like the movements of a Mozart sonata, momentum shifts periodically, keeping the experience fresh and engaging. The action eventually reaches a crescendo, with furious fighting across most of the battlefield. Frustration mounts as players, at times, confront feckless officers – who will not activate when called upon, or who remain wedded to an order given at the battle’s commencement that can’t be readily changed. Then, with the inevitable attrition of units, the ferocity of artillery bombardments having taken its toll, and the proliferation of units routing from the field, the action finally ebbs. A few last, desperate, heroic attempts are made to seize key locations – or to stave off the enemy’s attempt to do the same. You can almost hear the shouts of men, the thunder of guns, and the stampede of cavalry.



In short, the full game delivers a truly incredible wargaming experience. Although I imagine that games as good as this exist, I haven’t personally come across them. And, moreover, my imagination does not allow me to envision a game better than this.