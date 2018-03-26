|
I was keen to give this new game about Alexander's Campaign a go, having received the Kickstarter a short time ago.
I randomly chose Antigonus and Ptolemy as the two generals supporting Alexander's campaign. It turns out it doesn't matter which tow generals you choose in the solo game. You are only swapping turns between them, and each general has their own goals - a list of eight cities each - of which each must conquer six. The other win conditions are that each general must also use their three tactic tiles three times each (only), and also build all of the structures available to them (3 temples, three strongholds, and two settlements).
Alexander's departure from Amphipolis was delayed by another Lex - Lexi the cat......
I concentrated the turns on assaulting cities, and this is where the puzzle aspect began to become apparent. You need to work out which general is going to conquer which cities, as you need to ensure that they can conquer six out of their eight. I managed this OK, and built buildings when I had the resources.
In the solo game, there is no time pressure as such, but there are only fifty cities (steps) from the start at Amphipolis to the end at Babylon. Failed assaults did not incur any 'time penalty', but could affect the order for conquering a city.
Further randomness is provided by the seven Provincial Event tiles, which are drawn when entering the different regions, and provide various criteria for the duration of the stay in that region (e.g. cannot use cavalry, or +1 to assault roles, etc.).
So there is a lot to think about, and Alexander made his way across the East and into India, as each General tried to ensure that he achieved his personal goals.
I managed to ensure that both generals conquered their six cities each, and also ensured (just) that they both used all their tactic tiles; however, building all of their structures proved to be out of reach in this first play-through..... I returned Alexander to Babylon, but with one temple, one stronghold, and three settlements unbuilt, this represented a failure.
I'm not really sure how long the game took me to play, to be honest. I set the game up some time last week, read the rules, asked a few questions here on BGG (and received great fast responses from Alexandros, the designer), but played the game over a number of fairly short sessions. Turns became quicker as I went along, but there was also a bit of planning involved (to solve the puzzle). Toward the end, a few steps out from Babylon, it became apparent I wasn't going to achieve all of the goals for a win. I could have just given up then, but I just wanted to get Alexander back to Babylon.
Here's the final position:
The stats show that I played through 77 turns (39 for Antigonus and 38 for Ptolemy). Although in the solo game you do not need to keep a score of Conquest points (CP), I did so anyway - Antigonus finishing with 97 CP, and Ptolemy with 77 CP.
I think it is more interesting in a game where the outcome is simply a win or loss, to measure any victory, to see how it improves, or to give you a future goal for improving. I wonder also if setting a time limit of turns would also provide a challenge in future games....? The game is certainly a challenge.
