Addison Edgar
United States
Diary Entry September 16th, 1943: I still can't believe that we survived the ditching. I couldn't help but kiss the beach after making land-fall. At times like these, having sand stuck to your lips doesn't bother you one bit. Back at Framlingham, myself and the crew spent hours in interrogation explaining the mission in detail. I've heard many horror stories of our forts hitting the water and disintegrating. That could have been us - but enough with the morbid thoughts, and on to being thankful. My entire crew is still intact. The brass didn't split us up at all on to different bombers, which in my eyes is a blessing. We've been granted a new ship as well. I've taken the liberty of calling her "Flakaholic". The crew seems to like the name. Now I can't say for certain, but the roundels on this one seem bigger and brighter. Patriotism is high these days, and the war effort back home is in full swing, or so I hear.
390th BG, 570th BS, 8th Airforce
AAR of "Flakaholic", SN: 42-2093
Mission #7 (This Bomber: 1)
Mission Date: 20th September, 1943
Target: Wilhemshaven U-boat Pens, Germany
Payload: 10x 500lb Armor Piercing Bombs
Bomb Drop Percentage: 0
On September 20th 1943, I took Flakaholic off to group up with the rest of the formation at 0740 hours. Our assembly was delayed, however, with a ship crashing on take-off due to a gear collapsing. We crossed the English coast at 19,900 feet, where our little friends grouped up with us. Unfortunately, we would be over the North Sea for most of the mission, which did not sit well with us for obvious reasons. A bead of sweat dripped off Lawrence's forehead and froze on his mask.
Over the sea a few miles out from England, 2nd Lt. Hernandez reported spotting a small warship apparently depth charging a submarine near the Netherlands. Nearby, four yacht-like craft were spotted. A thick cell passed under our formation which restricted our view of the water greatly, with only sparse gaps allowing my navigator to plot our position on the map.
With Belgium far in the distance and Germany looming to our starboard wing, our escort broke off to refuel, leaving us vulnerable to Luftwaffe attacks. Additionally, contrails began to form in the formation which made formation flight somewhat difficult due to the reduced visibility. The air was cold and stagnant, and the light from the sun speckled our ships. Germany was closer now.
"Bandits, 1 o'clock high! There's at least 20!"
A group of yellow nosed ME-109s came in and began coordinated attacks against all of us. We flew as straight and level as possible. A 109 came in at 12 o'clock at a fortress flying above and to the left of us and he rolled and flew right by my window. Lawrence and I could make out the swastika clear as day. The fighters were very eager to accumulate kills.
Nearing the IP a group of FW-190s joined with the Messerschmitts to make very accurate coordinated attacks. A 190 came in at 9 o'clock and the intercom went into a flurry of different voices. Both the top turret and port waist opened fire, but we believe it is Mst. Sgt. Cook's rounds that struck the bandit.
"He came in fast and I led him perfectly and tracers hit him all over his wings and nose. He shot cannon which missed and banked away with one wheel hanging down."
Once the bomb bay doors opened things got hairy. With only seconds from release, the lead bomber "Doll Hopper" was unable to locate the target. Suddenly, a 190 screamed by at 12 o'clock and shot the lead ship to hell all over. It immediately lost control and went down in a tumble. Sgt. Foster reports spotting one chute and Sgt. Walker reports spotting two. With the lead plane out and the target obscured, we were unable to locate the sub pens and dropped anyway, but we doubt we hit anything. Flak was nonexistent over the target, likely unable to locate us with the cloud cover.
After turning around and reforming flak still did not pester us. However, the large group of fighters remained on us and ME-109s made many passes on both my ship and other ships over Germany and over the North Sea. At what seemed like the last second a formation of Thunderbolts arrived to the rescue and engaged the bandits, breaking off in to smaller dogfights.
With our escort back, we were not harassed any longer by interceptors, and we were able to find our way back to England despite the poor weather. We descended gently through the clouds to find ourselves above Framlingham, and I was able to bring Flakaholic in to land even with the foggy conditions. By miracle, we came out unscathed.
Bernard Allen,
1st Lieutenant
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Crew List
1st Lieutenant Bernard 'Bernie' Allen, Pilot
2nd Lieutenant Lawrence Brooks Jr., Copilot
2nd Lieutenant Charles Hernandez, Bombardier
2nd Lieutenant Clyde Smith, Navigator
Master Sergeant Robert Cook, Engineer (1 E/A Damaged)
Sergeant Francis Cooper, Radio Operator
Sergeant Clifford Walker, Ball Turret
Sergeant James 'Jimmy John' Johnson, Port Waist
Sergeant Floyd Mitchell, Starboard Waist
Sergeant Dale Foster, Tail Gunner
- Posted Tue Mar 27, 2018 3:49 am
Gil Hansen
United States
Portland
Oregon
-
Thanks again for the excellent AAR! Fun read! Fly on, Flakaholic!
-
