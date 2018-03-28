The French advance north up the Brussels-Charleroi road across a broad frontage. In the west, towards the bottom of these images, Foy leads the 9th Division into the Bois de Bossu against the last remnants of Dutch, Belgian and Nassau forces. Slightly east of this, Jerome Bonaparte’s 6th Division skirts the woods, and begins to move up and over the stream. While further to the east, towards the top of these images, Bachelu’s 5th Division prepares to cross the stream near the Etang Materne, or the Maternity Pond.For the most part, the initial French advance is relatively cautious. Foy’s men in the west, and Bachelu’s men in the east, both move up to exchange fire. Jerome Bonaparte’s men lead an assault on the 1st, 95th Foot, in an attempt to condense the centre of the Allied forces. And further east the French finally commence their assault on Gemioncourt, which has been blocking their progress north. With the French driving the bulk of their forces through this gap between the Etang Materne and the Bois de Bossu, De Pire decides to lead his cavalry around the Pond to the east, in an attempt to threaten the Allied flank and cut the road east, but Picton quickly responds to this by sending his own cavalry east, with some infantry and artillery support. This is the Advanced Guard of the Brunswick Contingent.The French assault on Gemioncourt was a resounding success, and they eliminate the defenders, but futher west Jerome’s men falter against stiff resistance. Nonetheless, the French begin to pour through the Bois de Bossu, and the Picton and the Prince of Orange are going to have to respond to this assault on their relatively weak right, or western, flank.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------At 3:00pm, the French begin to ramp up their assaults. In the east, Bachelu’s men clear out the skirmishers, and continue their march towards the crossroads. In the west, Foy continues his strong advance through the woods, while in the centre Jerome launches another assault on the Allied lines.The Allies are responding reasonably well to these assaults, but there is pressure all throughout the area, and their main concern is responding to everything at once.Ney is coordinating these attacks and putting pressure in the east, centre and west, and the Allies just don’t have the forces to keep the French back. An exchange of fire in the centre actually creates a small grass fire, which forces the British back away from the stream. This isn’t such a bad outcome, as it will also keep the French away from this area and obscure French artillery fire.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------During the 1520 turn the French launch assaults on both flanks of the Allied line. Jerome Bonaparte, leading the 6th Division, and facing off against a strong Allied defensive line and smoke, decides to shift his men to the east. They’re right behind Bachelu’s men and the plan here is that they can follow up from that 5th Division assault.The French assaults meet with mixed success. They rout some of the British defenders from 9th Brigade, but further west, towards the centre of the Allied line, other men from the 9th Brigade hold firm, and they force Bachelu’s attackers to rout.In the Bois de Bossu, the French clear out some British skirmishers, and rout the Nassauer defenders. They have devastated that combined Dutch, Belgian and Nassauer force, and in doing so, opened up a path on the west side of the woods.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------In the 1540 turn the French quickly move through the Bois de Bossu and into the open fields beyond. Bachelu’s divisions is frozen by lack of command, as Bachelu tries to rally some of his routed units, and so Jerome Bonaparte tries to move his 6th Division men up and around their east.The Brunswickers have pulled back to the west a little more to close a gap and remain in touch with the Allied line, and this opens a bit of space in that eastern section of Nivelles-Namur Road. The French make an assault in the centre, and another on the remaining Nassauer Regiment in the far west of the Bois de Bossu.The Allis respond by pulling back away towards the road, and they form a rough horseshoe-shaped defence around Les Quatre Bras. They don’t have the forces to defend both sides of the Nivelles-Namur Road, so they focus on the vital crossroads. At the same time, reinforcements are arriving in strength, so the tide may be about to turn.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------In a desperate move, the Dutch-Belgian light cavalry charge at some of Bachelu’s disordered formations, forcing them to rout. This exposes that exhausted cavalry to a counter attack, but, more importantly, it’ll buy the Allies some precious time to bring up some reinforcements and situate them on the Nivelles-Namur Road. Over the in west, Hannoverians take up vital positions on the road to block the French advance. The Allies, particular the Dutch and Nassauers, are really beaten up at this stage, the 1st and 2nd Brigade are almost entirely wiped out, but, they have slowed down the French sufficiently to allow reinforcements to arrive. Now the battle is beginning to balance out and the French are in for a challenge.