This is a game that was completed not too long ago. I played the NLF against my Allied opponent, Claudio. I decided to post an AAR after the fact because, in retrospect, interesting decisions were made on both sides that knocked this game off its normal trajectory. And there just aren’t that many AARs from the NLF perspective.
The AAR will be in three parts. Part I covers setup and the opening phase of the war. Part II will be the “turning point”. It is the point in the war that battlefield developments caused me to radically change my strategy. Part III takes it to the conclusion.
FYI, the phrase “The American War” is the name by which the conflict is known in Vietnam. Since you are getting the NLF side of the story here, I figured it would be an apt title for the AAR.
SETUP
In this game I followed my standard opening book as the NLF, which is to be very aggressive the first couple seasons (at least until the Allies get their footing). On the first turn I always like to attack some isolated capitals. It may be my only chance to have some fun for awhile. So during setup I recruited 6 VC regiments and placed them near the target capitals. Most of those were off-road capitals that are hard for the U.S. to get to on the first turn. Since there are no regional maximums during setup, additional VC were placed in locations that I knew would be difficult to reach once the NLF recruitment rules kicked in.
The NVA division was placed near the Laos-Cambodia-SVN border intersection. From there it’s only a couple hexes to the highway. If I Corps ARVN was ineffective it would move into the “Quangs” (Quang Nam, Quang Tin, Quang Ngai). If II Corps was ineffective it would attack Kontum. If both areas were well defended it would deploy along the border and take a “wait and see” attitude. I had no plans to commit the NVA to a major battle this early.
The ARVN initial setup was standard. All battalions were built to garrison the capitals. In addition, regiments were placed in Saigon and Hoi An. Nothing there to make me deviate from my initial plan.
Here’s a shot of the opening setup with the planned attacks from the 6 regiments.
SUMMER 1965
Interphase
No pacification during the Summer ’65 interphase so SVN population stands at 217.
The Allies started right off with heavy bombing of the Trail. This is something I had not expected. As I would come to find out, the air assault against the Trail would be steady and increasingly aggressive. No pinprick raids against the North to benefit SVN morale. This opponent was serious about his bombing campaign.
During recruitment the Allies brought in the 1C and 101st, some air xsupport, and lots of supplies for SVN, for a total new comittment of 50. Interestingly, both the 1C and 101st entered in third deployment. I had always wondered about that. Would the organic artillery make up for the lowered pursuit? We shall find out.
Since the game has already ended and I won’t be giving away any secrets, I can be 100% transparent about NLF recruitment. This season I recruited 22 battalions, 1 conduit, and 9 replacements. For the first few seasons I usually allocate an equal number of points for Trail and Sea supply. Once I see how the Allies are handling economic warfare I adjust Trail and Sea supply accordingly. Since Claudio will be bombing the Trail practically every season I had to use a lot more sea supply in this game than I’m used to. Claudio responded in Spring and Summer ’66 with an increase in Naval Points. This put an additional restrictions on VC supply.
As a rule of thumb, I’ve always assumed that 10:1 was a decent supply rate. E.g. for every comittment point spent the VC would receive 10 supplies. During the course of our game, however, my effective supply rate was only 6.3 (trail and sea combined). This could have seriously hindered VC operations. But VC casualties were low enough that the required forces were always fielded.
Another logistical tactic I like to follow as the NLF is to build up the VC supply pool as fast as possible to provide more flexibility during recruitment. It costs double supply to recruit outside the specific supply type range (8 for trail and 5 for sea). With a VC supply pool of 100 points, they can pop up anywhere on the map within regional limits. It is also a good defense against strategic bombing. You can run supply in spurts, and then live off the pool in between supply runs. Any Strategic Bombing that occurs in the interim is mostly wasted. But it costs a lot of comittment to establish a supply pool early on. For that reason I avoid heavy NVA action during the first few seasons. The NLF simply cannot afford to do both in 1965.
Operations
The first couple attacks went off like clockwork, with Hau Bon and Gia Nghia quickly falling. Then things started to bog down. Elements of the 1C and 101st were in Saigon and were able to come to the rescue of Khim Cuong (Hau Nghia province). I took Cao Lanh, but the last two attacks against capitals in Kien Hoa and Kien Giang were aborted due to heavy U.S. presence in IV Corps. I’ve used this opening before and fell into the trap of trying to force these attacks home. Large attrition battles will come at a later time. For now I’m just grabbing the low hanging fruit.
This is what IV Corps looked like after my first wave of attacks, but prior to handing the initiative over to the Allies.
Allied counterattacks were restrained. A couple VC were picked off in the delta but my big guns, the regiments, remained intact. Elements of the 1C ventured away from their bases in Binh Dinh and Khanh Hoa but didn’t have an impact on the VC that were encamped there. Likewise, the 3rd Marine fanned out from Da Nang. By that time the U.S. had already expended it’s airmobile points so I knew they posed no threat to my 7 VC battalions in the “Quangs”.
All ARVN was effective this season. Nevertheless, I decided to give my NVA the orders to cautiously advance. Kontum was more weakly garrisoned than the northern routes so the NVA 1st division hopped onto the border highway and deployed northwest of Kontum city. I didn’t believe the Allies had the resources to pose a serious threat this season.
We conducted no attacks during the 2nd game turn. The Allies recaptured all three capitals that fell under my initial assault. I deviated from my initial plan in one instance. I decided to move the NVA 1st division into Quang Ngai despite the presence of the 3rd Marine to the north. I was testing my opponent. I had never played against Claudio before and wanted to see how he responded to this threat. If he brought in fresh reinforcements to I Corps next season then I would just withdraw the regiments and sacrfice the HQ (which can’t be reintroduced if withdrawn).
The season ended with many units still operational on both sides. I guess we both felt nothing further could be gained from continued action. VC losses were very light considering the aggressive opening. 6 battalions, 2 politicals, and 7 replacements. The NVA did not sustain any casualties.
Allied losses were on the light side also. 2 U.S. and 13 ARVN replacements. 1 each air and airmobile. I would eventually learn that Claudio did a good job of keeping U.S. casualties low. For all of 1965 the U.S. would lose only 4 replacements. But there would be a cost for trying to fight the war without bloodshed.
FALL 1965
Interphase
At the end of last season I had 47 VC on the map, 3 captured capitals, and a couple Free Fired provinces. But SVN lost only 3 population points. I was quite disappointed, having expected a 6-10 point drop for my efforts.
The Allies pounded the Trail with 33 air points, dropping the effective status to box 2. I had assignd 5 each to Trail and Sea supply. Between the two the VC received 73 supplies. That was enough for planned builds but it wouldn't leave many replacements to go into the pool for next season.
Nothing much happened during the Politics phase. The Allies are actually starting out with a decent ARVN leavership. The 3-star leader was the Mystery Man. The corps leaders were +4, +0, +2, +2, and +1 for the CoS. Loyalty was a little erratic but I’ve seen worse for the ARVN.
The Allies brought in another 50 CP in recruitement. This mobilized the 23rd division, the New Jersey, another 36 air points, and loads of other support. In my opinion it was exactly the right response to the previous season. The entire 23rd division landed in Chu Lai, with all 3 brigades in first deployment. Clearly, this was a response to the challenge from the NVA 1st division.
I withdrew 5 of my VC regiments (they were nothing but dead weight now) and recruited 19 new VC battalions. When the VC withdraw units they recover personnel, but not supply. My goal was to keep the VC draft level as low as possible for as long as possible. By keeping the VC affordable they can exert a presence well past the mid-game.
After the recruitment phase was over I realized I made a huge mistake. I forgot to withdraw the NVA like I had planned to do if a threat appeared. Well, the entire 23rd division certainly qualified as a threat. I just forgot to do it. I was looking elsehwere on the map and spaced it out.
The interphase ended with another good ARVN effectiveness roll. I already had a vision of what this season would look like, and that vision included lots of VC running away.
Operations
To compound my mistake of not withdrawing the NVA, I mishandled them during the operations phase. I should have used the road to put distance between us and the 23rd division. Instead, I moved the NVA into western Quang Ngai. The Allies then airlifted the entire division to engage us. In the first attack they took out one regiment. Then they chased us all the way back to the Laotian border, where the HQ and another regiment were destroyed. The last regiment made it across the border and was withdrawn during the following interphase.
Elsewhere, Allied attacks were moderate. About half the VC left in the delta from last season were destroyed. But everywhere else they went relatively unmolested. III Corps and large parts of II Corps hosted expanding groups of VC. The battle in I Corps hurt. There’s no denying that. But it also helped refine my tactics against this opponent. I would obtain much better results by keeping the VC mobile, and as far away from the Allies as possible.
WINTER 1965
Interphase
Another disappointing pacification segment. SVN increased its control by +2 population points. By all measures it should have dropped 3-6 points. I know enough about the pacification model to acknowledge that it does get unpredictable. Especially in the first year when so many provinces can swing one way or another. The poor results only confirmed my prior decision to go easy with my forces this season.
The Allies sent 56 air points against the Trail. Even though I’ve been building it every season, the effective level is still at Box 2. I’m going to have to start building 2 levels at a time to make any progress. The goal is to keep the effective level at Box 5 or higher.
The thus far reliable ARVN have begun to crack. Loyalty dropped last season. This season there was a coup and the Mystery guy was replaced by Ky. Finally, a high effectiveness roll meant that most of the ARVN would sit this season out. As it turned out, this Interphase would begin a steady decline for the ARVN that would last to the end of the game.
For recruitment, the Allies brought in 25 CPs, which put their total at exactly 150. I started to ponder whether I should run an early Offensive. I've been on the receiving end of early Offensives before and they can be devastating. The problem is that I just didn’t have the resources. I ran the numbers. I could field all the VC but could only put around 30 replacements in the pool. That’s not enough for a proper Offensive. So I decided to build up for one more season and launch it in Spring. For this season I recruited another 22 VC battalions. But I didn’t place them as far from Allied troops as I had planned. If I’m going to run an Offensive next season they need to be closer in.
With the pressure of an Offensive temporarily postponed, I was able to stand up some NVA arty in the DMZ. I call this “Operation Slingshot”. The artillery infiltrate into hex 2902. They are safe from ground attack but you do have to garrison them against air attack. From there they can cover VC in Khe Sanh and Con Thien. If the Allies decide to attack they are going to take heavy casualties. And then they have to garrison those 2 cities so the VC don’t return. But then I can bombard them. It’s a lose-lose proposition for the Allies, and most Allied players will just give up on Quang Tri anyway. This is a low-risk way to speed up the process.
Operations
The main focus of the VC this season was in IV Corps. Since the 101st had been operating there from the beginning it’s not surprising that that is where most of the action took place. The Allies also started putting pressure on Binh Dinh (which had been a sanctuary up until now). The 23rd moved down from the north. The newly arrived 1st Marine moved inland from Qui Nhon. The VC in Binh Dinh split into two groups and managed to keep the U.S. forces at arms length.
The following photos show the situation near the end of Turn 2. As you can see there are large sections in the middle of the country that are devoid of U.S. troops. This would start to cause problems for the Allies in the seasons to come.
Even in areas where the Allies were going after me, losses were light. For this season only 14 VC KIAs (3 of them politicals). But as previously mentioned, Allied casalties were light also. All that was going to change next season. Or so I thought.
Year end vital stats:
U.S. Morale - 501
Commitment - 150
SVN Morale - 78
SVN Draft level - 80
Controlled Population - 216
NVA Morale - 57
Commitment - 51
VC Draft Level - 89
Controlled Population - 144
VC Supply Pool - 66
James D
That "Operation Slingshot" image looks familiar.
I've been experimenting with different allied reinforcements in a solo game I've got going on the side. Won't know if they'll be worthwhile until I try them against a human.
NapTown Jim wrote:
That "Operation Slingshot" image looks familiar.
Ours is the third game I've used it in.
Quote:
I've been experimenting with different allied reinforcements in a solo game I've got going on the side. Won't know if they'll be worthwhile until I try them against a human.
To modernize an old adage - No battle plan survives the first contact against a human opponent.
craig grinnell
-
Grrrrr.
I can't see the images. Some idiot at my corporate IT help desk messed my computer up yesterday...
-
Michael McCalpin
This is a really, really fine AAR. Thank you for the clear commentary and images. I feel as if I can easily follow the goings-on, and I am keen to read more.
-
