Wayne Hansen
United States
Springfield
Missouri
On March 24th, 1945, the USS Little Grog, a Fletcher Class Destroyer (DD #621) was assigned to Picket Station 9 off the Southwest coast of Okinawa. Their mission was part of a quick, one-day showing of force before the invasion of Okinawa was to begin in April. The Officers, Captain W. Hansen (ahem), Executive Officer S. Carey, Engineering Officer J. Vance, Gunnery Officer R. Williams, Damage Control Officer Matt P., Chief Petty Officer R. Reeve, Repair Chief 1 T. Korchnoi, Repair Chief 2 C. Kahrl, and Repair Chief 3 E. Walters made up the core of the USS Little Grog's leadership. The rest of the crew was made up of a number of unnamed redshirts. Let us dive right in to the morning of their patrol...
Morning
Although expected to be quieter than some of the other Picket Stations, it appears that today the USS Little Grog will see its share of action. Early radar indicates two waves of Japanese craft approaching! Prepare the guns, assign targets, and get ready for incoming! Support today for the USS Little Grog will come in the form of carrier aircraft, and a single surface ship. It looks like since it is pre-invasion, there is no land aircraft available, and this station was expected to face less enemy activity so only one surface ship has been assigned.
Incoming aircraft identified! A Willow float trainer is coming in low, an Alf reconnaissance plane is coming in at medium altitude, and a Tony fighter is coming in high.
All three aircraft are approaching from 0 degrees! Directly in front of the USS Little Grog!
This is a dangerous wave! As the aircraft are coming in virtually head-on, only the guns on the bow (two 5-inch guns and two 40MM guns) are able to target the Japanese aircraft. Due to this, Captain Hansen calls in all available support... both carrier aircraft and support fire from the fellow surface ship.
Two of the attacking aircraft are destroyed! One by the USS Little Grog's guns, and one by a supporting carrier aircraft. All that's left is the Alf! It suffers two hits, but that's only enough to damage it, not to knock it out of the sky. It's coming in fast! Captain Hansen looks to XO Carey, but XO Carey has already read Captain Hansen's mind and bellows out "EVASIVE MANEUVERS!" Engineering Officer Vance, despite finishing last in his class at the Naval Academy (how else to explain his -2 value), is able to carry out the order.
Splash!
The USS Little Grog successfully evades the Alf, which plummets harmlessly into the sea.
Unfortunately there is no time for celebration, the second wave of Japanese aircraft is approaching!
At 45 degrees a Myrt reconniasance plane at high altitude and a Kate torpedo bomber at medium altitude
At 135 degrees at medium altitude a Tojo interceptor
The Tojo is targeted by all available guns in the Aft section and Starboard side
The Myrt and Kate are target by both all available guns and the surface fire support ship. As the carrier aircraft were called in to help intercept the first wave, they are unable to help with this wave
The Kate was destroyed by our guns! And both the Myrt and Tojo were shot down! Unfortunately, they have just enough control to attempt to guide themselves in for the Kamikaze strike on the USS Little Grog. As evasive maneuvers continue, what will happen...
Splash!
The Tojo misses, and plummets harmlessly into the sea.
Hit!
Our luck can not continue! The Myrt HITS the USS Little Grog, plunging through the deck and into the ship!
A deck fire starts automatically with the hit on the ship! Fortunately a good die roll, I mean fast reaction from nearby crew, and the fire is quickly put out.
Unfortunately for CPO Reeve, the Myrt ended up inside of his quarters. Looks like he'll be bunking with someone else until we return to port. We take a minor hit to our hull integrity, but the USS Little Grog is still sailing strong.
Mid-Day
Around mid-day rain sets in, and this seems to discourage any further Japanese attacks.
Night
During the Night phase the odds of Japanese attack are reduced, and the number of aircraft attacking would be reduced by 50%. Fortunately for us, no further attacks occur.
After a day patrolling off of Okinawa, the USS Little Grog leaves the area and returns to port. With valuable lessons and experience earned today, the ship will no doube be more prepared for the upcoming invasion.
Impressions of Picket Duty
I have to be honest, I really enjoy this game! If you weren't aware already, this game is heavy on die rolls, and light on tactical decision making. However as a "roll and read" style of wargame, it really hits the spot. The theme is strong, and the game does a good job of building a narrative as you play. Even with just playing a single day, I was able to experience a variety of different situations and results. I can only imagine how a full campaign would play out.
Component quality is fantastic. The counters are all nice and thick. The art is beautiful, especially on the aircraft counters. Speaking of which, I love them! They are oversized (I think 1.2 inches) and look amazing on the board. I added in the flame tokens and cubes to raise up the aircraft myself, but other than those I think you can tell from the pictures how attractive this game is. It looks great set up on my table.
I have no experience with earlier editions or versions, so I can not comment on issues with their rules. All I can say is I watched Stuka Joe's playthrough video once, then sat down with the game. The 2nd Edition that I have guides you through the setup, and then throws you into the game. By keeping the Sequence of Play (which I printed out separately) handy, and referencing the rule book and charts book as needed, it played surprisingly smoothly. There wasn't a lot of flipping back and forth, as the tables are set up so you have nearly everything that you need in front of you during each phase and sub-phase.
I'm really glad I picked up this game, and I wouldn't hesitate to recommend the 2nd Edition to anyone who likes the roll and read style of solitaire wargames.
Matt P
United States
Kansas City
Missouri
Great write up Wayne. I've been eyeing this one. I'm gonna tackle Doolittle's Raid this weekend to see how much I enjoy solo games in the this vein (I think I could be way off). Sounds like this would be an easy enough one to jump into though.
Wayne Hansen
United States
Springfield
Missouri
Thanks Matt. Yeah I had no trouble jumping into it. My suggestion, don't grab the book of charts and start flipping through it unless you're actually playing the game... or else the game is going to seem overwhelming. Also having the sequence of play printed out separately was invaluable since it's not printed on the board anywhere. It's two of the last three pages in the rulebook, so they are easy to print out from the pdf of the rulebook posted to Legion Wargames site.
Reverend Uncle Bastard
Canada
Toronto
Ontario
Unapologetic Continual Troublemaker!
I love these kinds of solo games. I have the 1st Edition of Picket Duty and love it. I haven't played the Doolittle game yet, but I have Enemy Coast Ahead: The Dambuster Raid and it is amazing. With the Enemy Coast Ahead games, take the advice in the manual about playing some of the simpler scenarios to learn the flow, but make no mistake, the real game is the full campaign. The scenarios are really just for learning so they will not give you a full sense of the campaign game, so stick at it.
Barry Kendall
United States
Lebanon
Pennsylvania
Wayne, if you like "Picket Duty," I can't recommend too strongly the free downloadable version of "Inside the Armor" now available on the game's BGG page. It's well worth printing, assembling and playing.
Depicts another Fletcher class DD, the famous USS JOHNSTON, in her epic fight off Samar against the Japanese battle fleet.
Plus, it'll give you a side view if the innards of a "Fletcher" to go with "Picket Duty's" top view!
Good report. I'm looking forward to playing PD with the new iteration of the rules.
Wayne Hansen
United States
Springfield
Missouri
Barry, what an interesting looking game! I'm not a big print n play guy, but all it takes is something to catch my eye. Thanks for the recommendation!
Steve Carey
United States
West Coast
With such a stellar crew, how can you go wrong Captain!?
(terrific write-up, Wayne - I'm ready to tackle Raiders of the Deep: U-boats of the Great War, 1914-18, and then I may have to order this game)
Wayne Hansen
United States
Springfield
Missouri
Raiders looks good too. Definitely not enough time in the week for this hobby.
Steve Carey
United States
West Coast
I went to Legion's website and the pre-order price ($20 off) is only good through 3/31 (tomorrow as I type this).
Decisions, decisions...
Runs with scissors
United States
Vancouver
Washington
The die is cast.
You say OCD like it's a bad thing.
I suspect that engineering officer Vance has a still set up somewhere below decks, and partook a little too heavily of it's product. That explains the -2.
Looks like fun. Great writeup.
Wayne Hansen
United States
Springfield
Missouri
With the difficulty of buying Legion games at a discount at a traditional retailer (unlike say GMT or DVG games), I say buy it direct from the publisher at the discount. You're getting the newest edition, and if you like narrative building wargames, I don't think you will go wrong with this one.
Don't make me make it an order, XO
