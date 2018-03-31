|
I started a campaign of On to Richmond with the Union landing on the peninsula, as they did historically. The game gives two other options.
For the first month (each turn is a day), the Confederates held firm at the Warwick River. They were dug in well and the Union was loath to attack them until McClellan could bring up his siege guns. That took 4 weeks. When those guns were in place there was much more action.
The Confederates were able to gain and hold the initiative which allowed them to pull units away from the Warwick River line before the Union could attack. There was one attack by Union forces that only caused a small loss for the Confederates. The picture below is just after Turn 30. The Confederates are retreating up the Peninsula. Union forces cannot get moving and are largely stuck in the lower Peninsula.
The second picture is after Turn 36. The Confederates continue to retreat up the Peninsula but not very rapidly. Rain has hampered both sides. The Union is stuck in York County unit until their supply depot is built. It will not be finished for about 6 more days.
Significant things have happened.
(1) The Union captured the Confederate York River forts. This allowed Union gunboats to come up the York River.
(2) The Confederates destroyed the ferry over the Chickahominy River and manned it with garrison forces to prevent it's repair. This will probably force the Union to follow the Confederates up the Peninsula.
(3) Turn 35 saw the first offensive action by Jackson in the Valley. It was inconsequential, enabling McDowell to detach small forces from Fredricksburg to the Peninsula.
Turn 41 (May 15) is now complete. Union forces have been stuck in York County waiting for their supply depot to be completed (at the end of Turn 42). Confederate forces continue to retreat up the peninsula in search of good defensive ground. They found such ground in narrow place between the Chickahominy and York Rivers. They are now digging in on this line.
A closeup of the line the Confederates are creating is shown below:
This location has a narrow front. In addition, the southern three-quarters of the line is penetrated by creeks to aid defense. There is possibility of the position being flanked to the north but it is anchored by Kirby Smith's corps of Whiting and Hood's divisions along with army leader Joe Johnston. Care had to be taken to keep units away from the York riverside to prevent bombardment from the gunboats that now have access to the York River now that the York River forts have been taken. Also in the line is Longstreet's corps with Magruder's brigades. DH Hill's corps is in reserve.
This position looks to strong for Union forces to attack once they start moving. This may require a change in Union strategy.
(1) Capture Norfolk to enable navigation on the James River, and;
(2) Use transports to outflank the Confederate position and land on the western side of the Chickahominy River. The weakness of this strategy is that it is very time consuming. The approach might then have to be to land forces west of the Chickahominy, attack the forces guarding the ferry over the Chickhominy, repair the ferry, and then bring the army over the river. Again, this could be very time-consuming also. A last possibility is to bring up the siege guns to destroy the fortification. This takes time and may not be possible in the location. Time plays into the Confederates' hands.
