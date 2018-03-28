|
Alright, second Twilight Imperium game hosted by me, second session report. You can find my first here:
https://boardgamegeek.com/thread/1942005/hacan-has-trade-goo...
Utilised Special Rules:
None; Race selection was done via random draw of two races, pick one. The only thing we tried out was to keep our selection secret, keeping only one home system and place it face down. This way you knew from the start where everyone was, and had a vague idea what race they COULD be.
Participants:
Mentak (Yellow): Me. Ever since I read the startegy guide to Mentak I wanted to give our favorite freebooters a try.
Brotherhood of Yin (Red): Veteran Player. Mathematician. Quite often won in TI3.
Naalu (Green): Mathematician. Won last game as Hacan.
Xxcha (Black): Mathematician. Yeah, I run with a strange crowd.
Ghosts of Creuss (Blue): Old friend, T:I3 Vet.
Winnu (Purple): Old friend, played Universities last game.
Set-Up:
Round 1:
„And we shall reunite the stars, following our manifest destiny. So join us, and together we can lead the people of the galaxy into a better, brighter future!“
-Xxcha-Ambassador Junn to the people of Mehar Xull, mere hours before the invasion of the planet by the Mentak
Round 1 was the usual landgrab; notable events included a peaceful annexation of Mehar Xull by the Xxcha via Diplomacy; however, since that system was bordering Moll Prime, the Mentak homeworld, the reaction of the Coalition was swift and decisive.
The Yin annexed three systems, laying the foundation for the wars of expansion to follow.
The Ghosts made the best of their mobility and the natural chokepoints of their part of the board, ignored the closer New Albion/Starpoint system and instead took Mellon/Zohbat, effectively blocking a slice of the table for them.
End of Round 1:
Round 2:
„Yes, by the look on your face I can tell - you were expecting someone else. Well, you‘ll have to do with me for a while, so be a dear and fetch me a drink while I try this big fancy chair, will you?“
-Taliska Oresh, Captain of the Mentak Cruiser Aurora, addressing the Head Custodian of Mecatol Rex
The first conflict erupted unexpectedly between the expansionist Yin and the Winnu, as the Brotherhood invaded two systems next to the Winnu homeworld, cutting off the Winnu expeditionary force to Mecatol Rex from support in the process.
With the expeditionary force of the Winnu unsupported and probably unwilling to proceed to the capital next round, the opportunistic Mentak sensed a chance for profit and sent one of their new Cruisers II with a Ground Force attached to Mecatol, taking the planet without resistance. Wagers ran high as to how long that lone Cruiser could hold the capital planet.
Pictured below: Yin-Makroaggression, Mentak Ballsyness:
The Winnu, hit hard by the assault of the Yin at their border systems, began diverting fleet units to take the deserted but Yin-claimed Corneeq/Resculon system.
The Agenda Phase saw the Xxcha flex their diplomatic muscles as they quashed „Wormhole Research“, sending that Agenda into the limbo that are sub-sub-committees (some of which, apparently, were still working on issues presented to them during the regency of the Lazax). „Wormhole Reconstruction“ found widespread disagreement, however, which meant that players with fleets in wormhole systems would not be able to use said fleets next turn.
„Rise of the Messiah“ met widespread approval; allowing new Ground Forces to be raised all over the Galaxy.
End of Round 2:
Round 3:
„You misunderstood our intentions, Winnu. We did not „borrow“ those worlds from you, nor did we concede them to you when our ships left. These are our stars, now and forever. Now remove your filth from our worlds, and learn your place.“
Yin-Admiral Milor Darator, addressing the Winnu-Reclamation fleet in orbit over Resculon
Winnu reclamation efforts met a quick and gruesome end, as a Yin strike force engaged their fleet in the Corneeq/Resculon system, shattering their ships and engaging the garrison of both worlds. Defection of half of the Winnu troops proved to be the undoing of the Winnu on Resculon, as the small invading force suddenly was reinforced by traitors amongst the Winnu. The Winnu troops on Corneeq, however, could not only deal with the traitors, but also repel the invasion entirely. Corneeq remained winnarian; it was doubtful, however, whether they could withstand the onslaught for another round. The weary troops looked up at the stars and hoped for the impossible.
With the Winnu attention on the defense of their inner systems, their expeditionary force around Quann - as wagered on by the Mentak - did not break orbit, and the Mentak could execute the Imperial Strategy without opposition, consolidating their lead. However, fleets started to mass all around Mentak holdings, as the success of the Coalition drew undue attention of the other great powers.
End of Round 3:
Round 4:
„They confuse patience with hesitation, kindness with weakness and might with right. As such, they are a threat not just to us, but all races, all people. We shall lead the galaxy against them by example, and reclaim what is rightfully ours!“
-Excerpt of a speech addressing troops of the Winnu to be sent into combat against the Yin
Round four started with the invasion of Mecatol Rex by a Yin task force, utilising veteran troops involved in the subjugation of Resculon. The Mentak occupation ended shortly after the remains of the sole Cruiser protecting the planet rained down on the planet‘s surface; the last remnant of the Mentak occupation force being smoked out of the council chambers themselves.
The Winnu capitalised on this movement that cleared the Corneeq/Resculon system of Yin ships, and launched an offensive of their own, providing the troops holding out on Corneeq with much needed fleet support and retaking Resculon - this time, for good.
The Ghosts decided to punish the Mentak for earlier acts of piracy, clearing border systems of a marauding Mentak Cruiser and massing troops on the Mentak/Ghost borders. The Ghosts, it appeared, were ready to reveal their true intentions to the galaxy.
The Xxcha were mobilising as well, sending a fleet towards Mecatol Rex and also strengthening their border systems, and moving ever closer to Mentak space. Their ulterior motives remained unclear, perhaps even to themselves.
The status phase revealed a new Stage 2 Public Objective: „Conquer the Weak“ - 2 VPs for controlling a planet in the home system of another race.
The galaxy was about to become a very interesting place.
End of Round 4:
Round 5:
„We follow the path to greatnesss wherever it leadsss usss. It jussst so happensss that now, it leadsss usss to your homeworldsss. Jussst sssubmit, and thisss will be over ssssoon!“
-Ambassador Sssla-Sala, explaining the invasion of Archon Tau to the Xxcha
Whatever the plans of the Xxcha were, the Naalu changed them, when their invasion fleet braved the gravity rift that protected the Xxcha homeworlds until now. The assault found the Xxcha woefully unprepared, however, the single Ground Force on Archon Tau defended itself valiantly, and stood strong against the invaders despite their 3:1 superiority in numbers. When the fog of war lifted, not a single Ground Force was left functioning on Archon Tau, a world once more blighted by war - and still under nominal control of the Xxcha. The Naalu might have taken the skies and burned the land, but they failed to secure the planet - and thus were denied the extremely valuable Stage 2 Objective.
End of Round 5:
Round 6:
„The space around the places you call „wormholes“ belongs to us. You have been repeatedly warned. We will tolerate no further transgressions.“
-Message received from an unidentified ship, presumed to be affiliated with the „Ghosts of Creuss“
The Ghosts of Creuss were meanwhile waging war far from home, attacking a Naalu ship at the Alpha-Wormhole next to the Naalu homeworlds. The „Battle for the A-Hole“, however, didn‘t make any headlines, since the Xxcha almost at the same time managed to clear their home system from the Naalu fleet, the Winnu launched another offensive against the Yin and the Naalu also joined in and took a system from the Yin.
Only the Mentak stayed clear from the skirmishes, and instead executed a „Construction“-Strategy for the third time in a row, slowly turning the Tequ‘ran/Torkan system into a system of fortress worlds.
End of Round 6:
Round 7:
„The destroyed ships of the Mentak defense fleet were falling through the atmosphere of their homeworld, leaving flaming streaks of smoke and burnt metal in the sky. Resistance on the ground was stiff, but we finally managed to take the chambers of the Captain‘s Council - and found them deserted, dusty with disuse. Confused chatter filled the com channels with rising urgency, as unit leader after unit leader reported derelict military bases, emptied stores, a missing civilian population. The planet, it seemed, was empty save for the garrison.
All confusion was gone when the heavens burst open, and the Mentak counterattack was upon us. Sudden realisation struck us: Trap. This was a trap, and their homeworld the bait. [...]With a roaring explosion, our hearts sunk as one, as we saw the Hil Colish, pride of our people and our way home, destroyed with a single shot from the monstrosity the Mentak unveiled to our fleet, and even before the debris from the Mentak defensive fleet fully cleared the skies, more flaming hulks were added to the spectacle - our ships, this time. [...]
Ultimately, the mighty struggle between our Empires, our daring and their cunning, was futile. While Mentak troops disarmed us, the com channels were filled with the news - the throne was no longer vacant. A new emperor had risen, while we were fighting each other at the wrong end of the galaxy.“
-Excerpt from „I, Ghost - Memoirs of a soldier of Creuss during the Consolidation Wars“
The start of Round 7 was the start of the endgame, and everyone on the table was aware of that. Three players were close to victory - Naalu at 6, Yin at 7 and Mentak at eight.
Three Stage 2 objectives were out (picture), with „Form a galactic brain trust“ out of reach for everyone, „Conquer the weak“ theoretically attainable for a few players, and „Revolutionize Warfare“ open for only the Yin as of now.
The Yin controlled Mecatol, but the Speaker token washeld by the Ghosts, and Mentak could claim Imperial to deny that to the Yin - and in the hope of receiving an additional Secret Objective.
The Naalu launched another attempt to conquer Archon Tau, with their fleet braving the gravity rift, and besting the defending fleet. Another landing on Archon Tau was attempted, and this time, the Naalu could gain a foothold on the planet.
The Winnu meanwhile found the Yin on Mecatol Rex greatly weakend by a Disease, and decided to take the capital from their hated arch-enemy. With strong fleet support, the Winnu claimed their rightful place at the center of the galaxy.
The Ghosts of Creuss launched an assault on the Mentak homeworld, taking heavy losses from the PDS-batteries installed on the fortress worlds of Tequ‘ran and Torkan, but ultimately defeating the defending fleet and taking the planet in a bloody ground offensive.
However, the joy of the Creuss was shortlived; out of the fortress worlds, the Mentak launched a counterstrike, led by the Fourth Moon, which - supported again by PDS fire from the Space Cannons of the Coalition - shattered the outmatched Ghost fleet and then retook their planet, allowing the Ghosts to score their secret objective „Unveil Flagship“, bringing the Mentak score up to 9 Victory Points!
All that remained was the Status Phase...
At Initiative 0, the Naalu scored „Conquer the Weak“, bringing their total score up to eight points, and adding a secret objective for 9 VP.
At Initiative 3, the Yin scored „Revolutionize Warfare“, coming up to 9 VPs, and then also scored a secret objective, coming to ten and winning the game.
The day belonged to the Brotherhood of Yin!
Final Results:
Brotherhood of Yin (Red): 10 VP
Mentak (Yellow):9 VP
Naalu (Green): 9 VP
Ghosts of Creuss (Blue): 5 VP
Winnu (Purple): 5 VP
Xxcha (Black): 2 VP
Summary:
A monster of a game, it took us around eleven hours from start to finish. However, it was thoroughly awesome, thanks to the aggressive start from the Yin and the Ghost-induced paranoia ("They could strike anywhere, anytime!"). Action almost every turn, drama, heroic last stands, intrigue and shrewe tactics - one of our best games so far!
Sorry for the long report; I tried to do the session justice, but I am sure I missed stuff.
Andrew Laws
Canada
British Columbia
"I play to win, as much or more than any egoist who thinks he's going to win by other means. I want to win the match. But I don't give in to tactical reasoning as the only way to win, rather I believe that efficacy is not divorced from beauty."
I'm due to play this game this weekend and I have to ask; how did the xxcha feel about playing for eleven hours and only ending up with two VP? Is it possible to be smoked early and then sit there for the rest of the day going through the motions?
-
HarlemMimeSchool wrote:
I'm due to play this game this weekend and I have to ask; how did the xxcha feel about playing for eleven hours and only ending up with two VP? Is it possible to be smoked early and then sit there for the rest of the day going through the motions?
Actually, the Xxcha player did NOT get kneecapped. True, he got dealt a sucky hand insofar as star systems in his neighbourhood were concerned; this was, however, also his fault during set-up.
No, he is a new player, and this was his seond game. He actually got more VPs than during his first game, and he was happy about it. He's still learningthe ropes; he could have scored more VPs, he just didn't bother to. He focused on learning the ropes.
Which actually made him dangerous to me, because he was kind of unpredictable; so we early on agreed on an exchange of ceasefires, etc. I also gave him my "Promise of Protection", and he sat on 10+ TGs most of the game.
-
-
Randolph Bookman
United States
Los Angeles
California
-
-
-
Daniel Grant
-
