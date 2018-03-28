shieldwolf wrote:

GrumblingGamer wrote:



The day belonged to the Brotherhood of Yin!





Final Results:



Brotherhood of Yin (Red): 10 VP

Mentak (Yellow):9 VP

Naalu (Green): 9 VP

Ghosts of Creuss (Blue): 5 VP

Winnu (Purple): 5 VP

Xxcha (Black): 2 VP



Yin won? You must be playing the game wrong.Don't tell Matt or Hunter.