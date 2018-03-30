|
The 50 commitment surge in troops and air power was paying dividends. The US was finally making gains on the battlefield. The US lost 11 replacements, the ARVN were hard hit with 30 replacement point losses but the communist body count was enough to begin to boost US morale somewhat. The NVA lost 5 replacements, the VC had a net loss of 9 replacements and 32 battalions destroyed.
The past two turns I was sensing the NVA were winding up for an offensive and had reduced the aircraft sent to bomb the north. This is because there were scads of VC everywhere and I could see they were in a good position for an offensive. Turns out I was right. The NLF had wound up for a massive haymaker of an offensive.
The NLF announced an OFFENSIVE!! NVA replacements were at 25 and VC replacements were at 89.
I had decided to ration my air power because I knew if I spent too much early on I would be vulnerable later. Also up to now I had been very restrained in Free Fire Zones. To help make my air support stretch I would declare 15 Free Fire Zones. Further I had resolved to bleed the VC. Make them spend their replacements. This meant standing my ground wherever possible. My reasoning was if they still had a decent bank of replacements at the end of the turn and a decent force surviving I might face another offensive the following turn. This may be flawed logic but this game is so epic in scale its hard to put your finger on any one strategy that is effective.
Some highlights...
The NLF would place their free regiment in Kien Hoa and they would successfully take that capitol with some help from a VC battalion, driving the augmented ARVN infantry battalion there out.
The NLF had 4 batteries of independent artillery on board in Quang Tri. On turn 1 the USS New Jersey destroyed one of them with some additional air support. It was by itself in a swamp near the border. This would pay dividends in turn 2.
After the VC attacks ran out of steam at the start of turn 2 due to no replacements I made a massive counter attack against a NVA division supported by 3 batteries of independent artillery. I called in the entire United States Navy (New Jersey + 2 cruisers) plus about 20 air to support a NVA regiment, its HQ, 1 VC battalion and 3 batteries of indipendant artillery. They were in the rear areas but there was enough room for me to get around him for this big punch. I would activate most of two brigades of US Marines and Infantry from the Americal, artillery and an ARVN regiment and its HQ. The result was complete destruction of the enemy. The target hex was interdicted x2 and there was an ARVN ranger sitting on top of them. This meant that the artillery and HQ couldn't escape. Seeing that his support units could not escape the NLF decided not to attempt to flee with the regiment and everything was destroyed in 2 rounds of combat.
That felt good but the rest of the country was on fire.
When it was all done the VC would end with 0 replacements and the NLF would lose 53 battalion equivalents + 4 supply conduits. For all their loses they did manage to rack up 131 attacks. The US morale was crushed.
The FWA position is still perilous and I do not see much hope in turning things around....but as they say 'it ain't over 'til its over."
Below is a screen shot of the aftermath...
