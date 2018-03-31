|
Hi from Germany,
here is a first session report of a DIF campaign (expanded version).
Enjoy.
The rules book.
Humble, humble ...
The campaign is determined by referring to the HoF.
Available aircraft:
Some more for the Germans:
Here are the 3 cards providing the campaign data.
The Resource decks.
There is no fixed set of resources for each campaign/operation.
The initial set of resources for the Allies.
The initial set of resources for the Axis.
The Mission deck.
First possible mission:
Not applicable (the campaign data excludes this target for the Allies).
Second possible mission:
Not applicable as the Allies cannot conduct night attacks.
Third possible mission:
Applicable. The dice roll results in a single mission to be played.
The next 1d100 roll provides the range data.
The initial # of TB and HB turns are marked on the Time track.
The target:
The target values are determined rolling 1d6 on specific table.
This way there are no fixed target values.
The target values also serve to determine the overall Attack force strength.
68 Bomber points for the Axis.
8 bombers (Ju-88 and He-111) will fly the AtG mission.
Each applied Fighter resource will provide 33 Fighter points (this value was also determined referring to the HoF).
The German escort force.
The Polish intercept force.
The secret operation plan of the defender:
The secret operation plan of the attacker:
The applied resources must be revealed.
Both sides have to determine pilot/crew skills and presence of Green pilots/crews.
The result:
Game Turn 1
The German armada is set into motion.
The long range escort; note the fuel markers. Both a/c carry drop tanks.
No defender in sight.
Game Turn 2
The first interceptor element is about to appear.
The Me-110s jettison their drop tanks and climb.
The interceptors start their descent.
Game Turn 3
Two more elements show up.
Wingman 01: No effect against Leader 16.
Element 01 climbs to High.
Leader 01 applies speed advantage against Leader 20 but is thwarted by Tight Turn.
Leader 01 then ...
Fire!
This is wrong as I forgot to apply the +1 to #hits (the Me-110 and Me-109 were dreaded for their cannons).
Wingman 16 has no target.
Element 16 down to Low. No escort present. But Leader 16 has no Attack cards!
Element 17 jettisons drop tanks (a bold decision as the range of the Me-109s is very limited).
Wingman 17 attacks Wingman 20. The flimsy P.11c has no chance to defend. The aircraft was shredded to pieces (7 hits!)
Element 17 down to Medium. No enemy present there.
Element 20 (now without Wingman) down to medium; followed by element 01.
Leader 20 tries to improve his position.
Success.
But the second attempt fails.
The situation ...
The correct one:
Leader 20: out of cards.
Fuel situation: Elements 16 and 17: Low.
Game Turn 4
Two more Interceptor elements (3 aircraft total).
Wingman 01 strikes again:
The second DOWN IN FLAMES.
Element 01 down to Low.
Superior Relative Speed provides an M.
Another M.
Death by firepower.
Element 16 draws 3 new cards.
As the M-110s are back together with their bombers and Element 16 is low on fuel, Leader 16 decides to drop down to Very Low and Voluntarily Disengage there (no attack cards in hand). Safe escape.
Wingman 17: No enemy present; all P.11c at High altitude.
Element 17 climbs to High. Relative Speed advantage provides an M against Element 27 (no Wingman).
Another M.
Best attack position.
Another P.11c damaged.
Wingman 22 attacks Wingman 17: no effect.
Element 22 down to Medium.
Element 27 down to Medium. Followed by Element 17.
Leader 27: Maneuver - Barrel Roll - Yoyo. Leader 27 disadvantaged.
Leader 27: Scissors - Barrel Roll.
Leader 27: Half Loop. Advantaged.
Leader 27: Maneuver - Tight Turn.
Bad situation for the Me-109s as they must quit the battle.
Element 01 low on fuel.
Element 17 must conduct Fuel Disengagement.
Wingman 17 crashed on way home. Leader 17 got his aircraft damaged when landing.
Elements 22 and 27: Fuel okay (down to 5).
Game Turn 5
INGRESS turn!
All three Polish aircraft break-off.
The two Me-110s also break-off.
Wingman 01 has no target.
Element 01 conducts voluntary disengagement. Both aircraft return home safely.
The interceptors also conduct voluntary disengagement. All 3 return home safely.
Area FLAK!
2 bombers suffered some hits.
Game Turn 6
BOMB turn!
Main tool: Bombing and FLAK table.
The Ju-88s go first, dive bombing and moving from Low to Very Low altitude.
The first one scored 1 Direct hit, 2 Hits, and 1 Miss. The FLAK spoiled all three hits. The bomber remained unscratched.
2nd Ju-88: 1 Vital hit, 3 Hits. All hits were on target. Aircraft suffered 2 hits.
Sector Airfield: Damaged.
3rd Ju-88: 1 Hit, 3 Miss. Hit was spoiled. Aircraft was not hit.
4th Ju-88: 2 Direct hits, 1 Hit, 1 Miss. Aircraft suffered 1 hit.
The 4 He-111: Total of 7 hit points.
Total #hits on sector airfield: 16. Target cratered (19 VP).
4 bombers were lightly hit.
Game Turn 7
EGRESS turn!
Area FLAK.
All but one bomber had suffered some hits. None was damaged yet.
Game Turn 8
The last interceptor element shows up.
No target for the Wingman. Element down to Medium. No targets there.
Game Turn 9
Wingman has no target.
Element down to Low.
The Ju-88 with 4 hits is the preferred target.
From 2 to 3 bursts.
Bloody fight.
One more attack destroys the bomber; the fighter is damaged.
The fighters are at low fuel.
Game Turn 10
Wingman attack has no effect.
As the fighters are low on fuel and the Leader aircraft is damaged, they conduct voluntary disengagement. Both return home safely.
End of mission.
The VP table is the tool to determine the final scores.
A difference of 67 ...
... provides a GOOD interim result for the Axis. 3 more missions to go.
Playing a mission consumes quite a few cards.
I hope all this provided a good idea about the mechanics of DIF and the action.
Ready for the next mission!!!!
Cheers
U.L.H.
David Hailey
United States
Georgetown
Texas
Great session report!
Having just purchased Wild Blue Yonder, I'm intrigued by your additional resources - where could I find the HoF cards and stuff?
Thanks for all the time in posting. I am trying to teach myself Wild Blue Yonder.
Thanks for the interest and question.
The quick answer: On my computer.
Seriously:
I collected all games and versions of DIF (including the DVG editions).
The game system invites to increase variety. So I collected all resources of all campaigns, etc. Same with the targets. Each campaign now is assigned a deliberate set of those targets and resources, ace pilots and what have you. My Hall of Fame systems serves to have the player try and use all different and eligible a/c, targets, resources and so on over time.
Currently I work on the update of the campaigns and operations of 1940 (1939 was completed just recently).
If there is some interest I could demonstrate my system presenting/describing in detail one example, e.g. North Sea 1940(first half of 1940).
Cheers
U.L.H.
Hi,
have fun with the game.
My opinion: not all of the latest modifications will be integrated into my system. No INGRESS, no EGRESS turns? No. The somewhat complicated "bomber" rules? No! KEEP IT SIMPLE, STUPID. Fixed target data? Never.
I currently update my system, mainly the campaigns and operations. WBY adds some new interesting ones (the other they will be integrated, e.g. the new targets like tankers, port facilities, and so on).
The best part of playing the game: All players start to shoot their wrist-watches, and start to imitate engine noise and the rattling of guns.
Cheers
U.L.H.
