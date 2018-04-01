|
Francois-Xavier
Scotland
Edinburgh
So GWC French edition arrived in the post yesterday and we spent the evening playing the first scenario, with me as the French and my wife as the Germans.
It's August the 22nd 1914 in the town of Bleid, Belgium. At the start, the French deployment is specified in the special rules and their troops are scattered all over the town and controlling the two key roads on their end of the map. Unfortunately, a lot of the Ligne infantry is outside of the range of a leader and not in an objective hex, resulting in them being suppressed.
The Germans deploy next, seven hexes deep, giving them the option to suddenly appear in the village behind the French machine gun outpost at the entry of the village. Another group of Germans, complete with Lt Rommel and 4 squads of Fussiler and their MG-08 machine gun, opt to deploy in the ditch on the edge of the village.
Fast forward a couple of turns and the German fusiliers are approaching objective hex, and finally play a big advance moving in Hautptmann Waldau and one Fusilier squad in the object hex, resulting in a fierce urban melee. Unfortunately for the Germans, the French have two handgrenade cards and an ambush card, resulting in a total loss for the Germans.
A few turns later, the French get lucky twice with the reinforcement table and receive a total of two lieutenants and 4 Ligne infantry squads ( the 1914 versions with a little french banner in the corner).
Still the germans soldier on, using a couple of advance cards to slither along the ditch (although they are quite safe in there as they could only be targeted from adjacent hexes) and deploy in the forest on the edge of town.
Fast foward a few more turns and both French reinforcements have been wiped out on the edge of town near the forest, the Germans are nearing the exit points BUT time!
So the first game resulted in a French victory on points, with 5 French casualties ( one short of surrender) and 4 German casualties.
My feeling after one game is that the wild swings resulting from events are back (present in CC:E, but largely absent n CC:P) and the game is quite unpredictable until the last moment.
We liked the new Offensive order, which allows a continuous line of unbroken troops to move forward and then fire, without their weapons.
Line of Fire HMG suppress order was a bit unclear as there is no mention in the rules of what constitutes a heavy machine gun, but I assume that all machine guns in the game are heavy, which seems consistent with what I know of that conflict. [see glossary for HMG,LMG]
So all in all, it was an excellent experience and I'm looking forward to bringing in telephones, rolling barrages, air assaults and all the other novelties in GWC.
So go out and get yourself a copy! And for the people waiting for their English editions, be patient, it's worth it....
"The Line of Fire order was a bit unclear as there is no mention in the rules of what constitutes a heavy machine gun, but I assume that all machine guns in the game are heavy, which seems consistent with what I know of that conflict"
Francois,
No, both LMGs and HMGs are in the game depending on time of war. LMGs appear from 8/15 onward, have lower firepower and lighter portage cost than HMGs. Glossary defines both and counters match them. Machine Gun Suppress Order is with HMG/s.
Thanks for the intro report, the game seemed close and could have gone Rommel's way with a bit of luck.
Roger
Francois' AAR made me run out in the cold, biting rain and check my mailbox again, even though nothing has been delivered since Thursday. Thanks.
As the aforementioned wife I would like to add that I had a great game. I really enjoyed the greater interaction due to the tight board and troops staying together to help with cohesion and objective orders. I loved all the events coming out and that there is a mixture of good and bad events.
I went through a range of emotions as the victory points swung up and down the tracker. Starting with a lost unit in the first round due to some lucky rolls I then got quite annoyed later when my husband got the extra reinforcements. Although I should have been calmer and viewed them as what they were, more cannon fodder and potential victory points. Even though I lost due to the time event occurring at the wrong time for me, it was a great game.
thanks for the AAR FX. I hope that next time your wife will win! Some comments:
macfix wrote:
The Germans deploy next, seven hexes deep
you misread here:
Set Up: German: last; 1 hex deep
French: first; 7 hexes deep
macfix wrote:
The Line of Fire order was a bit unclear as there is no mention in the rules of what constitutes a heavy machine gun, but I assume that all machine guns in the game are heavy, which seems consistent with what I know of that conflict.
from the glossary (page2): HMG—Heavy Machine Gun. HMGs are the German MG 08, the French Saint Étienne, the French and US Hotchkiss.
and the exact title of this Order is HMG suppress.
Pascal
Frosty, this scenario pictured an action well documented in Rommel's book "Infantry Attacks". And yes he planned and managed his assault very carefully, clearing each zone one at a time. good luck for next game.
frostycoo wrote:
As the aforementioned wife I would like to add that I had a great game. I really enjoyed the greater interaction due to the tight board and troops staying together to help with cohesion and objective orders. I loved all the events coming out and that there is a mixture of good and bad events.
I went through a range of emotions as the victory points swung up and down the tracker. Starting with a lost unit in the first round due to some lucky rolls I then got quite annoyed later when my husband got the extra reinforcements. Although I should have been calmer and viewed them as what they were, more cannon fodder and potential victory points. Even though I lost due to the time event occurring at the wrong time for me, it was a great game.
Thanks, I was playing with a French edition of the game and did not check the naming of the orders in English (despite also having the English rules).
The initial setup makes more sense now, with the Germans 1 deep. That being said our mistake created an exciting game!
Having now played scenario 2, I am happy to report Frosty posted a win and held the village!
great! it is 1:1! scenario 3 will decide who is the Easter winner!
macfix wrote:
Having now played scenario 2, I am happy to report Frosty posted a win and held the village!
Sounds excellent. Excited that I have a package awaiting me at the Post Office, could it be GWC??
When can we expect the British and Commonwealth expansion? Us Tommies are eager to do 'our bit'!
sweaty wrote:
Sounds excellent. Excited that I have a package awaiting me at the Post Office, could it be GWC??
When can we expect the British and Commonwealth expansion? Us Tommies are eager to do 'our bit'!
Coming lads
