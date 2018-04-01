frostycoo wrote:

As the aforementioned wife I would like to add that I had a great game. I really enjoyed the greater interaction due to the tight board and troops staying together to help with cohesion and objective orders. I loved all the events coming out and that there is a mixture of good and bad events.



I went through a range of emotions as the victory points swung up and down the tracker. Starting with a lost unit in the first round due to some lucky rolls I then got quite annoyed later when my husband got the extra reinforcements. Although I should have been calmer and viewed them as what they were, more cannon fodder and potential victory points. Even though I lost due to the time event occurring at the wrong time for me, it was a great game.