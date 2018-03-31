|
1775 is a game where you can learn things. 'Now, Virginia is hard to conquer,' one of the more seasoned players said. 'In part, because of this little piece of land that is only connected to Delaware.'
'What?,' I asked. 'That's a territory? I thought it was just decoration on the map.'
'No, that's actually called Delmarva. It's sort of Virginia and sort of Delaware.'
'Oh, that's what that place is!'
I had started reading a book about the war a few months ago I remembered reading references to Delmarva throughout, but I could never picture what or where this area of land was located. Thanks to 1775, I finally learned!
I also learned, again, that you can never assume there's going to be another round (not past the first two, anyway). Timing is very important.
It was me, the faithful Loyalists, and my partner, the stalwart British, against two other players controlling the Continentals and Patriots. Myself and the Patriot player had played before with the other two players new to the game.
The Americans had first placement and fortified primarily around New England and the central colonies. We did the same, but put a few reinforcements in the southern colonies. We had grand plans to hold the center and take the southern colonies, but that plan never quite materialized.
It's hard to ignore New England in this game, with its more compact, easier to control colonies. We did have a sizable force of Loyalists, British, and Native Americans in New York and I would have liked to swing them up north, gather the remaining Natives, and plunge down into Georgia. But, man, is that time consuming. Also, we realized that if we left New York it would leave it open to the Americans.
As usual, there were some wild luck with the dice. Benedict Arnold turned sides in Maine and managed to fight off a small American force all by himself! We also had some bad luck while pushing into Connecticut. If we had been successful, it would have cut off a major recruitment area of the Americans and may have made a difference.
The game ended in round six with both American players playing their truce cards. My teammate and I had been planning for the next round and were set up decently. I had, somehow, completely forgot, or at least allowed to slip to the back of my mind, the fact that the came might not go another round.
If I had been thinking, I likely would have made one or two moves differently my last turn and put a harassing force in Pennsylvania. I still think we would have lost but it wouldn't have been as brutal.
On the last turn of the game, the Continental Army pushed the game from 5-5 to 7-2. A crushing defeat.
And I still enjoyed every minute of it. This is around my fifth or sixth play and I've liked it a little more each time.
I continue to like:
Team play. Discussing strategy is fun and it's a good way to introduce new players.
The combination of luck and strategy. Hits a real sweet spot.
The length. Long enough that it feels suitably important, but not so long that it becomes tiring. The variable length due to truce cards adds tension.
The combat system. You know you probably have enough troops to win this battle, but then everyone runs. Or you manage to make the enemy pay, or even beat them back against the odds.
I'm starting to appreciate:
How much the initial set up influences the game. I didn't appreciate this as much initially, but where those extra 16 troops (4 for each faction, 8 a side) are put out during set up can really influence the opening stages, and even the length, of the game. Is this going to be a fight for New England? Are we going to be feeling each other out all across the map, probing for weakness? Are we both going for opposite strategies?
How you can't do everything. Sometimes you see a weakness in your opponent but to exploit that you'll have to divert your focus. Sometimes this is worth it. Other times, it's very risky.
Yep, it's a rather sizeable piece of territory too, especially traveling north-south.
So named for DELaware MARyland VirginiA.
Renowned as the locale for Frank Perdue's original chicken farms. Not to mention some pretty fine fishing.
While I've only played "1775" with a single opponent in a two-player, I can imagine it's great fun with four. I love this game. Mechanics are easy to get into, but there's more depth than first impressions might reveal, and the replayability is great as is the playing time.
I'm hoping there will be more games with this system.
Barry, I think they plan on continue to making different variations of this. There is 1754 and 1812 in this series, they just came out with one involving vikings in England, and I heard they are working on centered around Mexico.
And the Chesapeake watermen. And the wild ponies, on Assateague on the ocean side.
In the game, as in real life, the Virginia tip of the peninsula is connected only to the eastern part of Maryland, which in turns fits around Delaware.
I have indeed denied control of Virginia by occupying its Eastern Shore.
We have never considered that a separate territory. Learn something new everyday.
Edit -- I'll mention that I don't see a single image on BGG that shows someone with a cube occupying that space. It would appear that word needs to get out.
I'll also mention that the Virginia part of the Eastern Shore is rural rural rural. Even the big towns are small.
S.
- Last edited Mon Apr 2, 2018 5:08 pm (Total Number of Edits: 2)
- Posted Mon Apr 2, 2018 4:52 pm
