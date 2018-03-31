NeedsNewDice wrote:

1775 is a game where you can learn things. 'Now, Virginia is hard to conquer,' one of the more seasoned players said. 'In part, because of this little piece of land that is only connected to Delaware.'



'What?,' I asked. 'That's a territory? I thought it was just decoration on the map.'



'No, that's actually called Delmarva. It's sort of Virginia and sort of Delaware.'



'Oh, that's what that place is!'



I had started reading a book about the war a few months ago I remembered reading references to Delmarva throughout, but I could never picture what or where this area of land was located. Thanks to 1775, I finally learned!

Barry Kendall wrote:

Yep, it's a rather sizeable piece of territory too, especially traveling north-south.



So named for DELaware MARyland VirginiA.



Renowned as the locale for Frank Perdue's original chicken farms. Not to mention some pretty fine fishing.