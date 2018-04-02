|
Fernando Sola Ramos
Spain
Pilar de la Horadada
Alicante
The Panzer Pusher gives you prestige!
My son Daniel and I decided to play scenarios 19 and 20 as a mini-campaign. He played as the Germans while I played as the Soviet commander.
Here's the setup:
-> N
The Germans divide their forces into two groups. The intention is to move the Panzer company N-S using the western route and the Panzergrenadier company using the eastern route. The Panzer company will use Orlovo and hill 4.19 for hiding its movements and then race south towards the Soviet edge, whereas the Panzergrenadier company will use the small hills and tree lines in board 3 to hide from the Soviets.
The Soviets, on the other hand, place their tank companies (one of them hidden) centred on the map, hoping to manoeuvre them depending on where the Germans appear, although the Soviet tank companies will have a difficult time because of their low grade. Meanwhile, the anti-tank battery is placed also in the centre of the map, so it can threaten any German route. Part of the battery is hidden.
Turn 1
The German commander puts move orders on all his units. The Soviet commander places OW commands on their units, leaving the 1st light tank company as a reserve:
The initiative, strangely, goes to the Soviets, although they can't do anything to take advantage of this rare event. The German columns begin to move. The Panzer company goes through Orlovo, as planned, while the Panzergrenadier company starts moving using the easternmost part of the map.
Suddenly a pair of big Soviet guns appear, firing at the German half-track 221, which is carrying a Rifle squad. But the shot misses, as the Soviet gunners are green and are unable to calculate correctly the firing range.
The German Panzergrenadier company commander asseses the situation. It's a bit tricky to use that route with those big guns out there, but he decides to go on.
Turn 2
The German commander orders all his units to move. Time is very short to accomplish the objective, so combat must be avoided whenever possible.
The Soviet commander decides it's time to move the tank companies, while the anti-tank battery awaits for a better firing opportunity.
The Germans win the initiative, although this makes no difference when shells begin to fly. The Soviet gunners manning the 76.2mm AT guns aim carefully at the German half-track, but they miss again.
The Soviet 1st tank company begins moving slowly towards the Panzergrenadier company and part of the 2nd tank company emerges from the woods at full speed, following the German Panzer company.
The German columns, in turn, begin to move. The half-tracks reach the first tree line and uses it as cover. But on the western part of the map the Panzer company encounters a fierce resistence from the Soviets. Two 45mm AT guns are able to put out of action a Pz IIIG that moved out of hill 4.19, while the rest of the Soviet 2nd tank company appears at the end of a tree line firing at another Pz IIIG, which is also knocked out.
All in all, a very good turn for the Soviets, who put some pressure to the Germans.
Turn 3
The German commander begins to get very angry with the situation. Weren't the Soviets supposed to be mere dummies? The German Panzer company commander orders nearly all his tanks to fire at the AT guns and the Soviet tank platoon that have just fired. Two panzer platoons get move orders.
On the other side of the map, the Panzergrenadier commander orders all the company to move forward.
Meanwhile, the Soviet commander continues with his daring plan. One of the platoons of the 2nd tank company receives fire orders to fix the Germans while the rest of the company manoeuvre to get the back of the Panzer company. The AT battery receives fire (or OW) orders, so it can keep the pressure on the Germans. Finallly, the 1st tank platoon receives move orders to intercept the Panzergrenadier company.
The Germans hold the initiative, and this results a disaster for the Soviets. The Pz IIIG platoon, along with the company commander and his XO, are able to put out of action the entire Soviet tank platoon that sits on the boundary of the tree line before they can fire not even one shot. The other two platoons destroy the 45mm AT guns using HE shells, opening a gap.
The Soviet commander gets stunned, and the 76.2mm AT guns miss their shots misarably.
The Russian tanks begin to move. The fast BT tanks are able to position just in the back of the Panzers, although they rotate their turrents towards this new threat. The T-26s, meanwhile, continue their slow march towards the half-tracks.
Turn 4
The Soviet BT tanks are in a very dangerous position. This is one of those times when winning the initiative can make change the game.
All the tanks west of hill 4.19 receive fire orders. Loaders prepare shells, gunners calculate ranges and tank commanders choose objectives. A big turkey shoot is about to begin.
The AT guns in the centre of the map also receive fire orders, while the 1st Soviet tank company and the Panzergrenadier company commanders continue with their manoeuvres, placing move commands on all their units.
They fiesta begins. The Germans retain the initiative and the Panzers begin to shoot at the BTs. One after another are destroyed. Two BTs are brewed up, while the rest gets knocked out. The poor Soviet tankers never had an opportunity.
The AT guns respond, but they are unable to land a single shot on any objective.
To the east, the T-26s and the T-28 platoon continue their movement towards the German half-track company. And suddenly, something occurs. The German commander panics and orders all the half-tracks to turn back. He decides that it's too risky to face those tanks, so he orders all the transports to go towards hill 3.12 for cover and from there they will try to use the same exit route as the Panzers to the west.
This is a movement that some German high-rank commander will have to assess. Cowardice? Smart move?
Turn 5
The situation gets complicated for both sides, but the German commander seems more nervous. He places move commands on all his units, while the Soviet commander keep ordering fire to the AT guns, while the remaining tank company receives fire and move commands.
The Germans, as always, keep the initiative. The Soviets begin to fire at the moving Germans. The Soviet AT guns hit one half-track. At last! The transport is knocked out and the German squad is able to bail out, although they break. Not a very pleasant situation for that Squad, as they are in the open, with some AT guns firing continuously and a tank platoon moving closer and closer.
The other AT guns fire, but they miss again.
The German tanks decide that going against the AT guns will waste a lot of time, so they go south, hoping to get out of the firing arc of those AT guns quickly.
The half-tracks use the path to get to hill 4.19, but they have left the broken squad alone.
Turn 6
The Germans receive move orders for all their units. The Soviet guns receive fire orders, as always, while the Soviet tank company continues its movement.
The Germans keep the initiative. The 76.2mm AT guns fire and damage one Pz IV, which is unable to keep with the company. The T-28s reach the poor German squad and overrun it. Result: the Squad is reduced and finally eliminated. The other half-tracks keep their race. The most dangerous part is about to come.
The Soviet guns pivot so they can face the Germans.
Turn 7
The Soviet AT battery keep with those fire commands, while the tank company receives move commands so it can go back towards the enemy. It's strange to have a mobile force so immobile. The Soviet commander doubts the tanks can reach the west part of the map, but they have to try. You never know what the Germans will do.
The German commander puts move orders to all his units. It seems he avoids combat. Strange. I think he has time to fire at my AT guns, but I won't say anything.
The AT guns fire again. But this time the Germans receive a nasty surprise. The damaged Pz IV is knocked out and a Pz IIIG that thought it was safe receives a side hull hit and is put out of action too.
The German columns move south and the T-26s keep moving, but very slowly.
The situation is getting worse for the Germans, as they have bet for a rapid exit instead of engaging the Soviets, hoping the low grade of the Soviets would prevent any damage, but they have proved that they learn slowly, but they learn. I still think they could try to hit my guns to alleviate the west route.
Turn 8
The Germans again avoid combat and place move commands on all their units. The Soviet commander keeps moving the T-26s, while the T-28s and the AT guns receive fire commands.
The Soviet guns fire again. Those tubes are getting red! The AT guns fire at the half-tracks using GP fire and one transport is damaged. The crew and the Rifle squad don't bail out, but the squad is suppressed. The tanks begin to reach the last tree line before exiting, although some tanks are still vulnerable.
The T-26s keep moving, but or a miracle happens or they won't get to the Germans.
Turn 9
The German commander, again, decides to place move orders on all his units. The Soviet commander keeps with the fire orders on the AT guns and the T-28s and the move orders on the T-26s.
The AT guns, using GP fire, destroy the damaged half-track. The German Squad is reduced to a Half-squad and bails out suppressed. The rest of the Germans keep moving towards their objective to the south.
Turn 10
The command phase is a repetition of previous command phases, with the Germans receiving move orders while the Soviet guns receive fire orders and the T-26s move orders. This time, the T-28s receive move orders too.
My guns fire again, but this time no shots land on any target, so the German panzers begin to exit the map massively. It is turn 10 and now Daniel realizes that he could have engaged my guns for two or three turns at least. The German Half-squad (strangely now it seems a Squad, but it is an error) moves at half speed and manages to recover from suppression.
My T-26s reach finally a firing position.
Turn 11
The Soviet commander puts fire orders on all his units except the T-28s and the easternmost AT guns, while the Germans receive, again, move commands.
All the Soviet units fire. They achieve hits on half-track 233 using GP fire, suppressing both the half-track and the squad, and they suppress again the Half-squad 211. The last panzer platoon and three more half-tracks exit the map.
Turn 12
The German commander, lacking commands, decides to put a move command on the half-squad, while they keep the other half-tracks with N/C commands now that they are safely out of LOS of enemy units. This makes easier the decision of selecting an objective for all my units, that receive fire commands.
The rain of fire begins and the half-squad is finally eliminated.
End of Game
The remaining half-tracks, with their squads, finally exit the map.
The result has been somewhat contradictory. If this scenario had been played as a stand alone scenario, the victory would have gone to the Germans clearly, but as we decided this was going to be played as a mini-campaign, the result puts Daniel in a very difficult situation for the next scenario.
Daniel has played very cautiously and has not thought about the time he had in his hands. He could have eliminated my guns spending a couple of turns fighting against them, even more taking into account the advantage in grade of his units, but he opted to move towards the exit area quickly. He also made another controversial decision: to turn back the panzergrenadier company on turn 4. Maybe he should have done this earlier, so he could have waited with the half-tracks behind cover until the route had been cleared.
With regards to initiative, the game has gone as expected: the Germans have won the initiative on all turns but one. This was something I expected and I knew my BT company would be slaughtered when I get to point blank range, but knowing this was a mini-campaign, I had to take the risk. It didn't work. If this scenario had been played as a stand alone scenario, I would have avoided that move, as it meant I was to loose a lot of points, but orders were to halt the Germans at all costs!
The beauty of delaying action type of scenarios is that the attacker has to think very well what he can do and what he can't. Time is very important and managing when to fight and when to move is paramount.
All in all, although the last turns have been a bit repetitive, the game has been very fun and we've had a really good time playin it.
Thank you for reading this session.
