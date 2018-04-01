|
Norbert Chan
Canada
Calgary
Alberta
Wow, so this is what you get for 100 pieces of gold.
Jean was Austria Hungary, Don was Russia, Trevor was Germany, I was France and Gary was UK. Jean plays Franz Ferdinand Avenged to take over Serbia, Don builds in Petrograd, Trevor plays the Hindenburg Line to builds in Belgium, I build in Picardy and Gary plays the Royal Navy to build in the English Channel and West Med, but does not play a status card with the Royal Navy.
On turn 2, Jean builds a navy in the Adriatic, Don plays Russia Mobilizes to build in Poland and Galacia, Trevor plays 9th Army to put down the Easter Rising of Ireland and build in Prussia, I build in Rome and Gary plays an economic warfare card, forcing Trevor to discard 5 cards.
On turn 3, Jean plays an object token in Greece and recruits there. Don successfully land battles into Prussia. Trevor plays Landwehr to put down Triple Trench Lines and build in Prussia. I play the Isonzos River Offensvie to build into the Italian Alps (and do not need to attack into Tyrol as it is empty). Yes, I could have drafted a build Italian army card, but this play achieved the same thing, but I would lose a future attack into Tyrol.
The score is Central 9, Entente 8
On turn 4, Gary plays Gallipoli to take over Istanbul, as Istanbul is still empty. The game is tilting in favor of the Entente, but Trevor gets down Big Bertha on turn 6. On turn 7, he uses a Place in the Sun to take over Picardy (despite 3 defence), using Big Bertha to recover Schlieffen Plan from his prepared pile. So I know what is in store for Paris.
The score is Central 20, Entente 19
Down to what I think is France’s last turn, I land battle into Picardy, sustained once, but cannot dislodge the German army. I am saved by Don the next turn when he land battles into Berlin, emptying Berlin. Trevor is forced to build into Berlin, and on the next turn I attack into Belgium successfully and Gary builds into Belgium. That leaves the German army in Picardy out of supply so Paris is not in danger anymore. I believe Gary has Girl with the Yellow Hands at this point.
Just before the third scoring phase, the Central powers resign, as Paris is no longer threatened, and the German army in Pircardy will be picked off; the German attack has run out of steam. The Entente are also gaining VPs each round on the map.
Entente prevail after the German march on Paris has been stopped.
Game 2: Gary is Austria Hungary, I am Russia, Jean is Germany, Trevor is France, and Don is UK. Gary plays Franz Ferdinand Avenged to take over Serbia, I build in Ukraine, Jean plays Jutland to build in the North Sea, Trevor plays an objective token in Romania and recruits a French army there. Don plays Royal Navy to build a navy in the West Med and East Med and puts down Mark IV Tanks. Yes you could argue Don should have built a navy in the English Channel to avoid what is going to happen next.
On turn 2, Gary builds in Istanbul, I build in Poland, Jean builds a fleet in the English Channel, Trevor land battles into Western Germany unsuccessfully, while Don builds in the US.
On turn 3, Gary builds in Tyrol (I think) and uses the prepared Spanish Flu to cause some attrition. I build in Prussia. Jean then uncorks the Schliffen Plan from the English Channel – Trevor has double defence, but Jean has two single sustain attacks, (and Jean has to throw a single card each time to sustain as he is attacking from the sea) and takes over Paris. Trevor plays Sunny Days of May to build in Rome. Don belatedly sea battles into the English Channel successfully.
The score is Central 8, Entente 6.
Now with the German army out of supply in Paris, all it takes is a land battle from the UK there to take it out. However, with Don drafting constantly to go through his deck, he cannot find one until turn 9.
That leaves Germany time to setup – he gets down Red Baron on turn 4 or 5. I do get into Prussia, and land battle into Berlin a couple of times, once which empties Berlin and forces Jean to rebuild there. So I thought that would buy UK some time to get rid of Paris.
On the second round the score is Central 22, Entente 14.
Jean gets down Mustard Gas on turn 8. So despite Paris being liberated (France gets back on turn 10) after Don finds the land battle on turn 9, Jean get focus all his attention on Russia, forcing me to discard 2 cards each time. I lost at least 6 cards this way, and Austria Hungary was able to use attrition on me as well.
The third scoring phase is Central 34, Entente 25.
I thought the Entente was gaining, but after some economic warfare cards including the Christmas truce, the fourth scoring round it is Central 49, Central 34, an autovictory for the Central Powers. I had Peace Land and Bread but didn’t play it. I thought it was too early to play, as I was holding onto some VP spots as well. But the game would have been lost anyways for the Entente – we played it through and the final scores was Central 59- Entente 44.
Central prevails after taking Paris on turn 3, then change gears to get rid of the Russian deck of cards.
