Quote:

USSR Strategy Hand

#29 Ops 3: East European Unrest (USA)

#22 Ops 2: Independent Reds * (USA)

#8 Ops 2: Fidel * (USSR)

#106 Ops 3: NORAD * (USA)

#27 Ops 4: US/Japan Mutual Defense Pact * (USA)

#32 Ops 1: UN Intervention

#5 Ops 3: Five Year Plan (USA)

#13 Ops 2: Arab-Israeli War (USSR)

Quote:

1 USSR influence added to East Germany, now at 4

4 USSR influence added to Poland, now at 4

1 USSR influence added to Austria, now at 1



3 USA influence added to West Germany, now at 3

2 USA influence added to France, now at 2

2 USA influence added to Italy, now at 2

1 USA extra influence added to Iran, now at 2

1 USA extra influence added to Italy, now at 3

Quote:

** Turn 1 Headline Phase **

Soviet Headline Card: #13 Ops 2: Arab-Israeli War (USSR)

American Headline Card: #23 Ops 4: Marshall Plan * (USA)



USA Headline Event: #23 Ops 4: Marshall Plan * (USA)



The Americans play the following card as an Event:

#23 Ops 4: Marshall Plan * (USA)



** The Marshall Plan card is permanently removed. **



American influence in Canada increased by 1, now at 3

American influence in United Kingdom increased by 1, now at 6

American influence in West Germany increased by 1, now at 4

American influence in France increased by 1, now at 3

American influence in Spain/Portugal increased by 1, now at 1

American influence in Italy increased by 1, now at 4

American influence in Turkey increased by 1, now at 1



USSR Headline Event: #13 Ops 2: Arab-Israeli War (USSR)



The Soviets play the following card as an Event:

#13 Ops 2: Arab-Israeli War (USSR)

USSR success on a modified die roll of 4-6; USA modifer is -0

** Die roll: 3 -- no effect **

Soviet Military Operations for this turn increased to 2

** Turn 1 Action Phase **

Quote:

Turn 1, USSR action round 1

The Soviets play the following card for Ops:

#27 Ops 4: US/Japan Mutual Defense Pact * (USA)

They also play UN Intervention to cancel the American event



The Soviets play the following card for a coup attempt:

#27 Ops 4: US/Japan Mutual Defense Pact * (USA)

Coup attempt in Iran (stability 2):

** USSR die roll = 4 (+4) = 8

The modified roll exceeds the doubled stability by 4.

American influence in Iran reduced by 2, now at 0

Soviet influence in Iran increased by 2, now at 2

DEFCON Level lowered to 4

Soviet Military Operations for this turn increased to 5



Turn 1, USA action round 1



The Americans play the following card as an Event:

#1: Asia Scoring



*** Scoring in Asia ***

USSR: 3(presence) +1(battlegrounds) = 4

USA: 3(presence) = 3

VPs down 1, now at -1

Quote:

Turn 1, USSR action round 2



The Soviets play the following card for an attempt on the Space Race track:

#106 Ops 3: NORAD * (USA)

** Space Race Die Roll (1-3 needed): = 2 **

USSR progress on the Space Race Track is now at Earth Satellite

VPs down 2, now at -3



Turn 1, USA action round 2

The Americans play the following card for Ops

#12 Ops 1: Romanian Abdication * (USSR)

They elect to have the Soviet event occur first.



** The Romanian Abdication card is permanently removed. **



Soviet influence in Romania now at 3



The Americans use the Romanian Abdication card to place influence:

1 USA influence added to Malaysia, now at 1

Quote:

Turn 1, USSR action round 3

The Soviets play the following card for Ops

#29 Ops 3: East European Unrest (USA)

They elect to have the American event occur first.

Soviet influence in Austria reduced by 1, now at 0

Soviet influence in East Germany reduced by 1, now at 3

Soviet influence in Poland reduced by 1, now at 3



The Soviets use the East European Unrest card for a coup attempt:

Coup attempt in Malaysia (stability 2):

** USSR die roll = 1 (+3) = 4

The modified roll does not exceed the doubled stability -- no effect.



Turn 1, USA action round 3



The Americans play the following card for a coup attempt:

#25 Ops 3: Containment * (USA)

Coup attempt in Iran (stability 2):

** USA die roll = 1 (+3) = 4

The modified roll does not exceed the doubled stability -- no effect.

DEFCON Level lowered to 3

American Military Operations for this turn increased to 3

Quote:

Turn 1, USSR action round 4



The Soviets play the following card for a coup attempt:

#22 Ops 2: Independent Reds * (USA)

Coup attempt in Panama (stability 2):

** USSR die roll = 6 (+2) = 8

The modified roll exceeds the doubled stability by 4.

American influence in Panama reduced by 1, now at 0

Soviet influence in Panama increased by 3, now at 3

DEFCON Level lowered to 2

The Americans use the USA event played by the USSR



** The Independent Reds card is permanently removed. **



American influence in Romania now at 3



Turn 1, USA action round 4



The Americans play the following card to place influence:

#34 Ops 4: Nuclear Test Ban

1 USA influence added to Lebanon, now at 1

2 USA influence added to Egypt, now at 2

1 USA influence added to Thailand, now at 1

Quote:

Turn 1, USSR action round 5



The Soviets play the following card to place influence:

#8 Ops 2: Fidel * (USSR)

1 USSR influence added to South Korea, now at 1

1 USSR influence added to Pakistan, now at 1



Turn 1, USA action round 5

The Americans play the following card for Ops

#10 Ops 1: Blockade * (USSR)

They elect to have the Soviet event occur first.



** The Blockade card is permanently removed. **



The US player discards the following card to avoid losing all Influence in West Germany:

#7 Ops 3: Socialist Governments (USSR)



The Americans use the Blockade card to place influence:

1 USA influence added to Thailand, now at 2

Quote:

Turn 1, USSR action round 6



The Soviets play the following card to place influence:

#5 Ops 3: Five Year Plan (USA)

2 USSR influence added to Iraq, now at 3

1 USSR influence added to South Korea, now at 2



Turn 1, USA action round 6



The Americans play the following card for an attempt on the Space Race track:

#17 Ops 3: De Gaulle Leads France * (USSR)

** Space Race Die Roll (1-3 needed): = 4 **

No effect.

DEFCON Level raised to 3