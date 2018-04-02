|
While the appetizer commentary is still ongoing, it's finally time for the main course, as Sankt himself has agreed to make a short come back and play a game against me. While the break should make him a bit rusty, the man is a force of nature, and with equal luck I still need my best game to have a chance of defeating him. A bit too often I wasn't up to the task, as evidenced by our current score, which is slightly in his favor.
Turn 1
My hand:
Quote:
USSR Strategy Hand
#29 Ops 3: East European Unrest (USA)
#22 Ops 2: Independent Reds * (USA)
#8 Ops 2: Fidel * (USSR)
#106 Ops 3: NORAD * (USA)
#27 Ops 4: US/Japan Mutual Defense Pact * (USA)
#32 Ops 1: UN Intervention
#5 Ops 3: Five Year Plan (USA)
#13 Ops 2: Arab-Israeli War (USSR)
Solid turn 1 hand is paramount in fighting the Chinese players. Once you get behind, it is extremely hard to claw a come back, which is why I am quite glad too see what I see. And that is - a very nice choice for a T1 headline, and a good coup card. AI War is especially valuable, since, if successful and followed by at least a decent Iran coup, leaves the US player in quite a pickle. A counter-coup in Iran might lose the all-valuable Thailand, whereas without it USA just doesn't have enough places to spread influence. France, Malaysia, and that's it for the moment - no standard Egypt -> Libya move. All in all, the sight of this hand left me quite optimistic about the opening phase of this game.
No reason to deviate from the standard setup, with extra influence going to Austria due to my having the Independent Reds card in my hand.
Quote:
1 USSR influence added to East Germany, now at 4
4 USSR influence added to Poland, now at 4
1 USSR influence added to Austria, now at 1
3 USA influence added to West Germany, now at 3
2 USA influence added to France, now at 2
2 USA influence added to Italy, now at 2
1 USA extra influence added to Iran, now at 2
1 USA extra influence added to Italy, now at 3
Now a slightly diminished optimism.
Standard setup for me was countered by the Marshall variation. As claimed by some, the very best US setup, and indeed, usually a troublesome one - not only secures an instant Europe domination and makes NATO a problem, but also ensures a quick come back into the Middle East in case of a successful Soviet combo. Doesn't change my headline choice, though - AI War is still the best option.
Quote:
** Turn 1 Headline Phase **
Soviet Headline Card: #13 Ops 2: Arab-Israeli War (USSR)
American Headline Card: #23 Ops 4: Marshall Plan * (USA)
USA Headline Event: #23 Ops 4: Marshall Plan * (USA)
The Americans play the following card as an Event:
#23 Ops 4: Marshall Plan * (USA)
** The Marshall Plan card is permanently removed. **
American influence in Canada increased by 1, now at 3
American influence in United Kingdom increased by 1, now at 6
American influence in West Germany increased by 1, now at 4
American influence in France increased by 1, now at 3
American influence in Spain/Portugal increased by 1, now at 1
American influence in Italy increased by 1, now at 4
American influence in Turkey increased by 1, now at 1
USSR Headline Event: #13 Ops 2: Arab-Israeli War (USSR)
The Soviets play the following card as an Event:
#13 Ops 2: Arab-Israeli War (USSR)
USSR success on a modified die roll of 4-6; USA modifer is -0
** Die roll: 3 -- no effect **
Soviet Military Operations for this turn increased to 2
** Turn 1 Action Phase **
And that would be it for my optimism. AI War fails, which means I am reduced to a standard Iran coup and I've seen only too often what happens if that succeeds, but everything else fails. In short words "not enough". Still, what else can I do?
Quote:
Turn 1, USSR action round 1
The Soviets play the following card for Ops:
#27 Ops 4: US/Japan Mutual Defense Pact * (USA)
They also play UN Intervention to cancel the American event
The Soviets play the following card for a coup attempt:
#27 Ops 4: US/Japan Mutual Defense Pact * (USA)
Coup attempt in Iran (stability 2):
** USSR die roll = 4 (+4) = 8
The modified roll exceeds the doubled stability by 4.
American influence in Iran reduced by 2, now at 0
Soviet influence in Iran increased by 2, now at 2
DEFCON Level lowered to 4
Soviet Military Operations for this turn increased to 5
Turn 1, USA action round 1
The Americans play the following card as an Event:
#1: Asia Scoring
*** Scoring in Asia ***
USSR: 3(presence) +1(battlegrounds) = 4
USA: 3(presence) = 3
VPs down 1, now at -1
It succeeded, all right, but, in a big surprise, my opponent scores Asia in response! Is he ok with me being able to score ME presence like that? Does it mean that he has Middle East scoring as well?
As it usually happens at this moment, I have a dilemma about my next move. The first instinct was to play Independent Reds for free and use it to boost Iraq (the Middle East theory), or enter Afghanistan, to boost my chances of getting Pakistan in case of his lucky coup in Iran. Then I remembered, though, who am I playing against. After all, it's Sankt, "Mr Space Race" in the flesh. Well, since I'm going to space NORAD this turn anyway, why not now?
Quote:
Turn 1, USSR action round 2
The Soviets play the following card for an attempt on the Space Race track:
#106 Ops 3: NORAD * (USA)
** Space Race Die Roll (1-3 needed): = 2 **
USSR progress on the Space Race Track is now at Earth Satellite
VPs down 2, now at -3
Turn 1, USA action round 2
The Americans play the following card for Ops
#12 Ops 1: Romanian Abdication * (USSR)
They elect to have the Soviet event occur first.
** The Romanian Abdication card is permanently removed. **
Soviet influence in Romania now at 3
The Americans use the Romanian Abdication card to place influence:
1 USA influence added to Malaysia, now at 1
Right, that is why. It succeeded, which is rather nice, but came with a price attached. It so often does against a strong player - whenever you score some win by choosing one action over another, the opponent finds a way of punishing you for it...
His move made me thinking, though. Considering the lack of access-gainers in my hand, I might have now the last Early War chance to win Thailand, or at least gain some influence in the region.
Quote:
Turn 1, USSR action round 3
The Soviets play the following card for Ops
#29 Ops 3: East European Unrest (USA)
They elect to have the American event occur first.
Soviet influence in Austria reduced by 1, now at 0
Soviet influence in East Germany reduced by 1, now at 3
Soviet influence in Poland reduced by 1, now at 3
The Soviets use the East European Unrest card for a coup attempt:
Coup attempt in Malaysia (stability 2):
** USSR die roll = 1 (+3) = 4
The modified roll does not exceed the doubled stability -- no effect.
Turn 1, USA action round 3
The Americans play the following card for a coup attempt:
#25 Ops 3: Containment * (USA)
Coup attempt in Iran (stability 2):
** USA die roll = 1 (+3) = 4
The modified roll does not exceed the doubled stability -- no effect.
DEFCON Level lowered to 3
American Military Operations for this turn increased to 3
What is it with those coups in Malaysia? Almost every time I see them, they fail. Not to look to far, it happened in the ongoing game BGG vs taulus. What's even more interesting, in both games it was countered by an equally failed coup in Iran :-)
Well, at least now my choice is clear - stop any further US coups by attempting one on Panama. Independent Reds have to be suffered anyway, so that's the lucky card to do the job.
Quote:
Turn 1, USSR action round 4
The Soviets play the following card for a coup attempt:
#22 Ops 2: Independent Reds * (USA)
Coup attempt in Panama (stability 2):
** USSR die roll = 6 (+2) = 8
The modified roll exceeds the doubled stability by 4.
American influence in Panama reduced by 1, now at 0
Soviet influence in Panama increased by 3, now at 3
DEFCON Level lowered to 2
The Americans use the USA event played by the USSR
** The Independent Reds card is permanently removed. **
American influence in Romania now at 3
Turn 1, USA action round 4
The Americans play the following card to place influence:
#34 Ops 4: Nuclear Test Ban
1 USA influence added to Lebanon, now at 1
2 USA influence added to Egypt, now at 2
1 USA influence added to Thailand, now at 1
A 6? Guess the dice-goddess returned from holiday. Standard US response and now it was time to think. Unfortunately, I wasn't up to the task. Considering how Europe is out of reach and Asia has already scored, I should have focused on Middle East. One influence in South Korea was perhaps reasonable, later a second one, but everything else should have went into Iraq and Saudi Arabia, perhaps Syria. Instead I entered Pakistan.
Quote:
Turn 1, USSR action round 5
The Soviets play the following card to place influence:
#8 Ops 2: Fidel * (USSR)
1 USSR influence added to South Korea, now at 1
1 USSR influence added to Pakistan, now at 1
Turn 1, USA action round 5
The Americans play the following card for Ops
#10 Ops 1: Blockade * (USSR)
They elect to have the Soviet event occur first.
** The Blockade card is permanently removed. **
The US player discards the following card to avoid losing all Influence in West Germany:
#7 Ops 3: Socialist Governments (USSR)
The Americans use the Blockade card to place influence:
1 USA influence added to Thailand, now at 2
Blockade to discard Soc Gov - a perfect way to get rid of both.
Now I have something of a dilemma. I do have the Five Year Plan, which would be perfect, when paired with the Europe Scoring in T2. However, it would require spending the China card - all while CIA and D&C are still around and I already have influence in Panama. What's more, I don't have good places to spend it, since Asia has already scored and taking Iraq and Syria isn't so hot, when it can be countered by just taking Libya.
Quote:
Turn 1, USSR action round 6
The Soviets play the following card to place influence:
#5 Ops 3: Five Year Plan (USA)
2 USSR influence added to Iraq, now at 3
1 USSR influence added to South Korea, now at 2
Turn 1, USA action round 6
The Americans play the following card for an attempt on the Space Race track:
#17 Ops 3: De Gaulle Leads France * (USSR)
** Space Race Die Roll (1-3 needed): = 4 **
No effect.
DEFCON Level raised to 3
A missed space roll! Against most opponents that would not have been a big deal, but denying Sankt his space advantage is very nice. Now I'm the favorite to the important second 2 VP bonus, which is a 4 VP swing. I don't enjoy being too far in space as the Soviets, but the denial value is very important - no x-ray vision, no Star Wars, and most importantly, no free discard, means that the fight will take place on a more familiar, even territory.
Overall, it was a decent turn, given the circumstances. I did make the mistake of playing into Pakistan instead of Syria, but other than that it's as good as it could have been. Meaning - not very good. Europe is likely lost for good, and ME+Asia look like a draw. I need at least one de-card, or this game is on the verge of being lost.
State of the world after turn 1:
Fascinating write-up! I quite like your clear and whimsical style.
Ziemowit wrote:
...Sankt himself has agreed to make a short come back...
Ah, did he recently retire from competitive TS play? I admit I've been a bit out of the loop.
-
He mentioned in a post (here or Reddit, not sure) that he had not played a game since last September.
-
I'm curious, does your pessimism help or hurt your play? Do you search harder for the best play, or do you miss good plays because you believe they won't help?
-
