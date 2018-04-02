|
Filip Labarque
Belgium
Kortrijk
Hi all,
I went on a trip to Venice and after that I wanted to spend some time in Milan so I could play some games with the people of Ventonuovo Games.
Be aware that all components in the pictures are prototypes. They will look a lot better in the final production copy.
Last night I played the Easy Level game, so no extra rules for the German player. And I could start with some cards already in play: Hoth, Paulus and Richthofen.
This means I can Blitz, my aerial attack power is doubled and I'm drawing 2 cards instead of one when taking a Soviet Victory hex.
As a first action, I made a hasty attack with the German stack from their starting hex "W" into the Soviet unit in area 2. Since the area is green and I'm attacking with a combined force (Panzergrenadiers and a tank), I attack before the Soviets. The Soviet unit was easilly dealt with and after the combat my units advanced into the previously Soviet occupied hex. Since I also have Hoth in play, my fast units can move into an empty green hex. This means I can take the first spawning hex from the Soviets.
The Soviets now have 5 spawning hexes, but the number of top stacked hexes is much higher (all Soviet hexes have one unit) so the Soviets make a spawn action.
The action I did for the Germans is to call for reinforcements. Getting these units.
Not a fantastic result, I was hoping for one more strong blue unit.
The Soviets roll 2 dice, since the number of top stacked hexes is now 2 (well below the 5 Soviet controlled spawning hexes). They roll a 1 and a 6, both allowing them to draw 2 cards. Any time the Soviets draw cards is bad news for the Germans, since if the Soviet deck is empty the game is over!
For my next action I decide to attack the Soviet hex to the right of hex "Y". This accomplishes 2 things, one is moving that German stack out of it's spawning area (freeing the area up for later reinforcements) and also allowing new incomming units more freedom of movement (since you can't make a long move when starting adjacent to a Soviet unit for example. This means I will also have to deal with the Soviet unit above the "Y".
After a Soviet move action, I call for more German reinforcements.
Again not a great mix. I deploy the yellow units with their assault gun in hex "Y", this mean I will have 2 strong formations moving up in the centre and I deploy the blue and white unit in the "Z" spawning area.
In a previous turn my blue units have already made an attack against the Soviet unit to the left of their spawning area. This means they are now in place for a combined attack on the hex below Soviet spawning area 19.
The Soviets get another one of their Leaders, but I manage to clear the hex without taking any casualties. And when advancing into the area I can combine my forces into a stronger stack.
After the Soviet turn, it is time to take this flank. Since my units started adjacent to the Soviets in hex 19 I can make a deliberate attack and since I see there are 3 Soviet units deployed there I decide to use a card. I deploy the Heinkel bombers and the Soviets get an AT gun. I can take the hit of the AT gun on my panzergrenadiers instead of on my tanks since they are both at the same strength. This means both flank spawning areas are taken. This should be the first goal since Soviet units inside these hexes have a larger chance of depleting the Soviet card deck. There are fewer movement options there and each time it's not possible to execute the Soviet move action, they draw another card.
In the next German turn I decide it's time to clear the Soviet unit above the "Y" hex. My units are in place for a deliberate attack with multiple stacks.
The Soviet card is an AA card, which generates rubble in hex nr 26. Rubble is always bad news for the Germans since it doubles the defense of the defender. But at least we can clear this hex which will help movement in future turns.
In the next German activation I decide to do one more call for reinforcements.
These are looking a bit more powerfull. But I am depleting my row nr 4 and almost row nr 1.
I bring in as many units as possible on the right flank, since I feel this side needs it the most.
The next turn I make a hasty attack with the new stack on the remaining Soviet unit in hex 33.
During the combat the Soviets get an Infiltration card, which adds an extra unit to that hex.
Here is an overview of the overall situation at this point in the game.
Next German turn I made a hasty attack on hex 31, I'm trying to get in position to take the next Soviet spawning hex.
The Soviets reveal some strong units (from the viewpoint of the Soviet side they are a guard unit at 4 strength and an infantry unit at 2 strength).
I manage to take the area, but got lots of hits on my units. Still I decide to go for it an try to take the next spawning hex. But I give some extra support to my depleted units in the form of a pioneers card.
The pioneers are a strong asset, rolling 5 dice, hitting at 4+ and only adding a +1 to the rubble die roll. After I cleared this area, I spent some activations doing short movements to get my units into position for future offensives.
Next German activation was a hasty attack on the Soviets in hex 30. They got an extra unit due to an Infiltration card.
I managed to take the hex, but got a hit on my strongest panzer unit.
Now I have 2 stacks I can activate to elliminate one more Soviet unit, the one in hex 14. This will put more of my units in a good position to take the next Soviet spawning hex.
I still had a couple of sniper cards and decided to use one of them to reduce the risk of further losses to my units. Off course the revealed Soviet unit was a weak one, so the sniper got him at once.
After advancing more units so now they are in place to take the next spawning hex. I use an other sniper card and take the hex.
The next German activation I start moving more unit up in te center.
Some activations later I start the assault on the stractor factory.
I was able to take it, but incurred heavy losses on my units.
Some activations later, I start preparing for the attack on the last Soviet spawning hex.
And get hit with incomming sniper fire.
Now I use a trick to give the Germans some more time, I call for reinforcements, and manage to empty the first row. This means I need to remove one German unit from the field, but I will also give them more to finish Stalingrad. It means the Germans sent more of their units to protect their flanks.
Now I need to go all out, I use an artillery support card to attack the final Soviet spawning hex.
It was not enough to clear them out, but in the next activation I use both the pioneers and demolition cards (you can only use them both at the same time after Linden is in play).
This was finally enough to wipe out the last defenders and it was a victory for the Germans.
And with only one card remaining in the Soviet deck (and the bottle of Muscato almost finished), it was a close game.
Steve Duke
United States
Georgetown
Texas
-
A really great report, I'm so excited about this game!
Thanks for the AAR! So glad I backed this game.
Kirk Bollinger
United States
Baltimore
Unspecified
Jemand mus etwas glauben und ich glaube ich trinke jezt noch einen
So, what do you want to play?
Can't wait to get this one!
