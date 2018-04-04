|
I met a friend of mine (Brian) at my local game store for a Memoir '44 gaming session.
We played a breakthrough scenario, Seelowe Heights. There are a number of special units (5 figure Shock Infantry, Elite Infantry, Elite Tanks and Big Guns and Mobile Artillery for the Russians - the Germans have 2 fig Assault Guns which hit armor with star rolls in addition to tank and grenades and 3 fig Infantry).
There are also a number of special rules. For the Russians, up to 3 tank and / or Shock Infantry may be brought back into the game from figures lost during play. They also can order an extra unit after playing a section card as long as that unit is on the German side of the scenario breakthrough line.
For the Germans, a number of their starting units are camouflaged. These units may not be attacked unless the attacking unit is adjacent to it. There is another twist as the camouflaged unit rolls one die and if it rolls a star it may conduct a "Cambush". This is basically acts as if the unit played an Ambush card. note that a camouflaged unit retains the camo until it moves, fires (including a Cambush) or is forced to retreat from the hex it started in. The Germans also get to place 8 wire obstacles within a certain area on the map before play begins.
The map also feature additional wire, a few hedgehogs, some trenches, mines, bunkers, field bunkers, some woods and several marsh hexes near the Russian baseline which really restrict the opening Russian advance.
The Air Rules are in effect and the Russians start with one of the Air Sortie cards.
To win the Germans need only eliminate 12 units. The Russians must score 12 medals but two of those must be medal objective hexes and one of those must be a Berlin City hex. There are five objective hexes on the map. There is a Supply Depot on the German left which can be sabotaged by the Russians which would prevent the Germans from recapturing it. If the Russians hold it, the German armor can only move 2 hexes. There is a German HQ hex on the German right and if the Russians capture it they get to pick on card from the German player's hand and discard it. This also lowers the German hand size to 4 until the German player recaptures that if, if ever. There are also 3 Berlin hexes on the German baseline.
The Russians start with several tanks and infantry units along with three artillery. The Germans only have two panzers and two 2 fig assault gun units for armor. They have several infantry but many of these only have 3 figs. They They also have three arty units.
Well, that is the rundown and here is the report:
Brian takes the Russians and moves up his shock infantry in the center along with some tank support. Only my second turn I kill off one tank and a turn later a Shock Infantry unit. Brian brings up units on his left and right. A Russian ARMOR ASSAULT gets off many shots but few hits and another Russian tank burns.
On the 8th Russian turn BARRAGE takes out my right forward artillery. I COUNTER ATTACK that card and do the same to the Russian Big Guns on the Russian right. The Russians then bag one of my infantry in the center.
By the end of my 11th turn I have eliminated another tank and infantry unit although 2 Russian tank units have come in as reinforcements.
The Russians use their AIR SORTIE card to bring on a plane which can either strafe or provide Ground Support. It strafes on Russian T 10 and T 11 but is lost to a 1d Air Check on Russian T 12. I kill off another infantry on my T 12 and now lead 8 to 2.
Things look really good for my side but then there is a total turnaround. The Russian armor pushes on my right and in the center with the support of the Russian Mobile Arty. My tank fire is off and it seems nothing can stop the steel monsters that bear the Red Star.
I lose an infantry on Russian T 13, another on Russian T 15 along with the Russians gaining the HQ medal and me losing the BEL card, then a tank and infantry on Russian T 16, another tank on T 17 and an infantry on T 18. Incredibly the Russians have scored 7 medals to my zero over the last several turns to lead 9 to 8. My right only has an arty an one infantry left and my center is not in much better shape. The Russians are closing in on one of the Berlin hexes and things look bleak.
But now it is my turn to do some damage and I pick off two weak tank units and an infantry unit to make it a 11 to 9 German lead.
But the Russians press forward and close in on a Berlin hex. It is held by one infantry and Brian kills off that infantry and takes the Berlin hex to gain his 2nd mandatory medal and tie the game at 11. Incredibly he is now within one medal of winning the game.
I then close out the game as my right artillery finishes off a 1 fig tank unit. Whew -- that was a close run affair.
Good report.
This is the starting setup. The Russian forces are massed on the Russian baseline while the German defenders are scattered in a defense in depth setup.
This is the end game board. Note the Russian tank on the German baseline which occupies one of the Berlin outskirt hexes.
Comrade Brian who does not approve of the final score and his probable future trip to Siberia. Stalin does not like failure
Good report.
Thank you Pete. Glad you liked it.
Great play-by-play. A real tense ending. It's great when it comes down to that.
That's a great scenario. For others tackling it, it seems like an attack up the Russian left flank or middle sure beats the right flank. If that' that cards that one has, at least the long tom artillery could be consistently used to target the German artillery in the bunker.
Also, I made a couple of mistakes that you wisely and helpfully pointed out to me after the game.
1. I should have brought my Air Pack plane out earlier and I should have used it to soft up my left flank and not my right.
2. I should have brought my three reserve units out as soon as I could have
A great game with an elite mentor. I'm heading back to Siberia to practice.
