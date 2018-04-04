haeberich wrote:

As long as your metagame consists of 2 against the middleman you will not enjoy the games full potential.As the Axis you coud try an opening with 6 action and 5 investment cards.This should give you lots of resources and population and 14 industry.Make it clear that the first player to attack you will loose the game together with you. I propose this only in slanted 2 vs. 1 metagemes.See what happens.Once everybody understands this is a 3 Player game and not a slugfest your metagame should Change.The early Sovjet DoW vs. Axis is a sure way to loose this game so the Sovjets shouldent do it.As you wrote he DoWed you and then he thought about the consequences.This should be the other way around and the Axis has to make clear what the consequences are.