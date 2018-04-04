|
-
-
My group just finished our third game yesterday. The first was mainly a learning experience, but by the end of the second we'd ironed out most of the kinks and now have the rules pretty much down pat without looking them up constantly.
The recurring theme in all three cases was the Axis being caught in the middle.
Session One
I played the Western Allies. My strategy was to wait to see what the Axis did, then if they weren't immediately aggressive, build up France.
The Axis strategy was to diplomatically secure Central Europe while building up and looking for an opportunity.
The Soviet strategy was to build up while waiting for an opportunity.
With three cautious strategies and nobody keen to take the initiative, no wars happened until 1940, not even VoNs. The Soviet player became bored with waiting, and attacked the Axis to shake things up. By 1942, it became clear no breakthrough was going to happen, and the Axis was going to counterattack imminently, so they brokered a truce and agreed to focus their energies on the West, since I'd been building strength considerably and my industry was scaring the other players.
In 1942, the Axis VoN'd the Low Countries, then declared war on me the following season. I stonewalled them successfully in Paris, and pushed them back into the Low Countries by 1943. That same year, the Soviets declared war, and successfully amphibiously landed (via Norway) in an undefended Scotland. I did not expect this, and they had not been uprooted by the end of 1945.
The time ran out, and I won based on having the strongest economy / most VPs. Western Victory.
Session Two
We decided to play the same teams again now that we had a better grasp on game mechanics.
My strategy was similar - anticipate an early Axis attack, and if one didn't come, then build up cautiously, with an eye on attacking the Axis when they were looking weaker.
The Soviet Strategy was to prepare for a mid-game war with the Axis.
The Axis strategy was to go crazy with VoNs and secure as many countries as they could militarily after the first turn of diplomacy.
This was a far more aggressive match from all players. The Axis had conquered much of Central Europe and Scandinavia by the time the war broke out, but in the process, was giving us free Action Cards like it was going out of fashion. Still, it did put us in an interesting dilemma in that most of the Action Cards couldn't be used for anything except operations, and just took up hand size. The Soviets responded by taking advantage of the (partially worn down) Germans and attacking once again. Although the Germans had a tremendous industry score (something like 17-18), their Res was very vulnerable in the event of an Allied declaration of war. They were also looking to be pushing back the Soviets, and so I decided now was the time to strike.
I declared war on the Axis after they attempted to invade Spain and Portugal for more res, and I blockaded their units that landed in Spain. This was followed by an invasion into a sparsely defended Italy and an extremely strong push into the Low Countries (Axis controlled). This included a spectacular Air Force roll where I got 4 hits on a 4 strength air-force (targeting ground), ending hte battle immediately with no casualties. Cutting off South America and Spain/Por the Axis was now fairly starved of Res and was bottlenecked in production. The units in Spain also started losing pips due to lack of supply.
The following season, I got to go first, and I managed to take Rome and the Ruhr. Military Western Victory.
Session Three
We rotated players - I became Axis, the Axis player became Soviet, and the Soviet player became The West.
This game was hyper aggressive, and ran shorter for time. In Autumn 1936, the Soviet player declared war on the Axis (me), to bottleneck my production dramatically the following year. They also attacked Romania to keep me away from those Resources the next year (I Satellited Yugo, CZE in the first turn with a strong Action card build).
I pushed back successfully, grabbing Romania (intervention), and naval invading an undefended Sevastopol. In late 1937, the Allied player moved units into France, and I became very worried about my flank there. I negotiated a 12 month cease fire (ending 1939) with the Soviet player, which was possibly a mistake. In 1939, the Allied player did declare war on me, and attacked into Milan and the Ruhr (satellited the Low Countries that year). I repelled both attacks, but by now the two front war was basically unwinnable. I attempted a last ditch plan - attack Baku via Georgia, and try to grab Paris at the same time. I managed to secure Baku and hold it for an entire year, however, my attack on Paris was ruined when I failed to take the Low Countries in one season, and that allowed them to build numerous Cadres and reinforce from nearby land when I failed to draw any Spring cards (I spent 4 cards on Action but couldn't afford any more).
The USSR and West slowly crushed me from both sides, and the game ended in Autumn 1942 with the Soviets taking Berlin and Italy.
Overall Impressions:
While the Axis is strong early, and may be able to successfully knock out France if they put their mind to it, the geography makes it almost inevitable that they will be the target of both other player's suspicions and plotting. The West and Soviets do not have enough to fight over, with Iran and Afghanistan acting as buffers and both players being reluctant to draw forces in large numbers away from their Axis fronts for fear of an attack.
Our metagame as a group may change over time, and I hope it does, because both players ganging up on the Axis isn't very fun for whomever gets stuck in the middle. Once I was declared war on, and did not have the initiative, it felt like my chances of winning were slashed hugely - I either collapsed under Soviet pressure, and therefore lost, or I started winning, and the Allies pounce on my flank because I'm winning. Leningrad / Moscow seemed to be defended too heavily to take (I'm not sure if this was accurate, but many cadres were there and I was mostly south to take Baku, which I could reach! I couldn't go through Poland because then I'd have to waste too many pips on Cadres).
Secondly, early-action games I don't enjoy very much. The buildup is half the fun, and in the game where I was fighting tooth and claw from 1936 onwards was psychologically draining over a 4-5 hour game and limited my options dramatically.
I am considering house ruling that there can't be any wars until at least 1937, to simultaneously prevent what happened this game and also forestall the "Invade France immediately" Axis strategies I'm seeing a lot of concern about on these forums. I'm sure people might not like that idea since early wars are "part of the strategy", so to speak. Another possibility would be that you cannot declare war on somebody you don't share a border with - this would make it so that the Soviets could not simply do bizarre things like "Declare war" to tank Axis industry immediately even though they had no fleets or submarines and were fighting a defensive war vs the Soviet Union, so it's unlikely anybody Neutral would embargo them in that case.
We are scheduling a 4th game soon, so perhaps my impressions will change before then. I won't actually do any house ruling until I feel more confident that I understand the intricacies of the game better. I'll also have more conversations with the other two players to see how they feel.
-
-
Bernard Gourion
France
Paris
-
based on my experience, a too quick soviet DoW on the Axis, isn't so good as it gives the West time to build its economy and army while waiting for the USA.
The Axis is then prevented from attacking the West and must focus on the East Front. The purpose of the West is then to not intervene or to intervene so that this war stays balanced between the two totalitarism...
In fact, this games models perfectly the dilemna of the Axis leaders that have to choose where to attack first... Another possibility for the Axis is to build a strong economy and let the two others attack... In fact, the Axis has real chances to win by the economy (i have seen it).
-
-
David Timmerman
United States
Lexington
Kentucky
-
I've only got a couple of games in (so my opinions may be wrong) but I believe that the Axis needs to buy a lot of military units on the first turn while they have the best economy (before anyone declares war on them). That way people won't just casually declare war without fear of repercussions.
I'd suggest trying 9+ military builds for the axis on the first turn and seeing how that plays out.
Also note that an early Declaration of War costs both sides a lot of peace victory points so if the game goes till 1945, the party that isn't at war has a significant advantage in the final scoring.
-
-
-
I have to agree,
I really want to like this game, on paper it has everything I want in a wargame. In practice though it doesn't seem to play well to me. I have had the exact same problems in each of the games I have played and there seems to be no way around them.. in consensus anyways.
The Axis is just in a bad spot from a game mechanics perspective. They can be cripple by an early Soviet attack ( res depletion ), diplomacy is hard to conduct as both the west and soviets will undo most of your attempts, and early war is no good either as you can only concentrate forces vs one opponents, and the other is sure to take advantage.
This game is very well balanced for 3 players, but given the theme and subject Im not sure that was the best choice. Most games I have played have ended with the Axis vs the combined forces of west/east, and a race of which of those powers can deliver the knock-out blow.
In my opinion I think Italy should have its own economy and be controlled by the axis player. If Italy can distact the west in the med and threaten blockades, I think that would give Germany a bit more breathing room.
I really do want to like this game, but each play has left me a bit disappointed. Looking forward to Cataclysm, maybe that will scratch my WW2 itch.
-
-
-
As long as your metagame consists of 2 against the middleman you will not enjoy the games full potential.
As the Axis you coud try an opening with 6 action and 5 investment cards.
This should give you lots of resources and population and 14 industry.
Make it clear that the first player to attack you will loose the game together with you. I propose this only in slanted 2 vs. 1 metagemes.
See what happens.
Once everybody understands this is a 3 Player game and not a slugfest your metagame should Change.
The early Sovjet DoW vs. Axis is a sure way to loose this game so the Sovjets shouldent do it.
As you wrote he DoWed you and then he thought about the consequences.
This should be the other way around and the Axis has to make clear what the consequences are.
-
-
Doug DeMoss
United States
Stillwater
Minnesota
-
haeberich wrote:
Make it clear that the first player to attack you will loose the game together with you. I propose this only in slanted 2 vs. 1 metagemes.
To be fair, that's already the normal natural consequence of an early DoW (barring a successful quick strike for the win). It usually just sets up the uninvolved player for an easy win. It's certainly worth pointing out to the rest of the table.
-
-
-
haeberich wrote:
As long as your metagame consists of 2 against the middleman you will not enjoy the games full potential.
As the Axis you coud try an opening with 6 action and 5 investment cards.
This should give you lots of resources and population and 14 industry.
Make it clear that the first player to attack you will loose the game together with you. I propose this only in slanted 2 vs. 1 metagemes.
See what happens.
Once everybody understands this is a 3 Player game and not a slugfest your metagame should Change.
The early Sovjet DoW vs. Axis is a sure way to loose this game so the Sovjets shouldent do it.
As you wrote he DoWed you and then he thought about the consequences.
This should be the other way around and the Axis has to make clear what the consequences are.
My opening (can't remember exactly) was something like a few builds, 5 action cards, and a few investment cards. I was trying for a strong diplomacy opening, but I never expected a DoW in '36, so instead of focusing on RES, I focussed on satelliting Yugoslavia, Austria, Czechoslovakia and Hungary. I actually did manage to grab Yugo and CZE in turn 1, which was probably not a result I could expect consistently, and managed to pick up Austria in '37.
Even with an identical opening build, I probably could have done better by focusing on getting resources from a broader variety of countries, instead of concentrating on getting free units by satelliting central Europe. On the other hand, Yugoslavia's unit gave me a path directly into Rumania to fend off the Soviet VoN there. Arguably, what caused the Western back-stab while I was engaged in my defensive war was that I did *too* well at pushing back. Entering Romania managed to let me drive out the attack (which was not well planned by Sov) and convert a free unit there via intervention rules. I was then able to ship a bunch of units in for a serious push to threaten Ukraine via Crimea, at which point the Western player was spooked and declared war shortly after. The Soviets actually had a very good chance of defending, because my push couldn't go much further than it did (I managed to reach Baku temporarily but was in a very fragile position) but even then I was only matched with Soviet Industry once bottlenecks were taken into consideration.
I was more grumpy at the Western player for his attack than the Soviet one, so I prioritized defending against the West when the inevitable end started coming and this allowed the Soviet player to get the win over the West. I was basically in a reverse-kingmaker position there, because I definitely couldn't have held out much longer than I did, but by shuffling my forces I could decide who would get the second Capital first. In retrospect this did end up rewarding the Soviet player for his early aggression, and potentially reinforcing this meta at some point. But I can't rewind the clock now unfortunately.
The Geography of the game really makes the idea of the West going to war with the USSR very difficult to pull off. Unless the West somehow gets Finland or Persia they basically can't do jack. The problem, as I see it, which a change in meta can only somewhat relieve:
Scenario 1: Axis at war with USSR, is winning
Most likely outcome: West attacks Axis to help Soviets, prevent Axis victory
Scenario 2: Axis at war with USSR, is losing
Most likely outcome: West attacks Axis to prevent Soviets from capturing 2 capitals
Either way, the Axis gets pinched from both sides. While I can imagine some scenarios in which the Allies attack the Soviets, they are very circumstance dependent, and the Allies would always feel safer pushing from home territory into Germany than they would creating extremely long and vulnerable supply lines into Russia that take several seasons to ship units across with numerous action cards. It's just not efficient, unless you mean grabbing a few undefended provinces with just one or two units that happen to already be nearby. It makes sense to build up in UK (or France if the Axis isn't threatening it immediately), building up and shipping to India or Scandinavia is basically committing to a long term plan and lacks flexibility if the need to defend arises.
-
- Last edited Today 12:58 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Today 12:56 am
-
-
-
Concerning geography:
Persia usually falls to the Sovjets which opens a border to the West,
As the Axis I leave Norway to the West which opens another border to the West for the Sovjets.
Results you can expect from my prefered "wait and see strategy":
( 6 Action Cards + 5 Investment Cards )
Axis production of 14 at beginning of 37.
2-3 satellites: target 2+ muster neutrals and conquer the 1 muster neutrals if possible. Exception Romania top priority and Sweden high priority.
Enough resources to support my production in 1937.
In 1937 you start a Building Programm of at least 5 probabely more.
The 5 minimum units should be 4 inf and 1 tank unit. Thats whats needed for an attack against France as a minimum.
Then you wait and see what your opponents are doing and grab as many neutrals as possible ( meaning all ) in the Balkans.
Whenever you can take Romania by diplomacy or force before the Sovjets get it.
Should the West be playing a careless game in the early years take Paris in 39 and go for London in 1940.
Should the Sovjets really overindustrialize take a close look at your attacking chances there and go for Leningrad and Moscow.
If there are no early mistakes you should have all of the Balkans, Denmark and Sweden.
With this you are able to play the long game.
You have now reached a precarious balance in which the first power to attack will probabely loose together with the power he attacked.
Now Things start to get interesting.
-
- Last edited Today 8:03 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Today 7:56 am
-
|