|
-
Robin Reeve
Switzerland
St-Légier
Vaud
Looking for a game session in Switzerland? Send me a pm!
-
Where I am coming from
I have been playing wargames since 1980. My lifetime game being Advanced Squad Leader, I tend to look for more simple systems besides that rather complex monster.
The interest with simple games also is that I can introduce new players to wargaming.
When Victory Games published Across 5 Aprils, I thought that it would be a nice occasion to dip my toe in an ACW game.
Even though WW2 is my preferred epoch, I like to explore other times in History.
I am not a specialist of that war : I am Swiss and British, so the ACW is an "exotic" battlefield, and my contact with that part of History is much less culturaly marked than it is for Americans.
The chit drawing system (Eric Lee Smith is the pioneer of that system, which now is used in hundreds of wargames) as well as the elegance of the simple rules, hooked me immediately.
A5A was one of the wargames which I most frequently used to introduce newbies to the hobby.
Eric Lee Smith, the designer, had announced a sequel featuring Antietam and I was looking forward to purchasing it.
Unfortunately, Victory Games crashed down with Avalon Hill.
So I was left with a wonderful game, but wondering if its sequel would come into existence.
Perhaps four years ago, I found Eric Lee Smith via Facebook and I asked him if he had the idea of making the sequel to A5A some day.
He answered me that there was a project to reedit A5A, with an ameliorated system, with Compass Games. It was confidential, so I held my tongue - and keyboard.
Then the Compass Games project was made public, and I discovered that it covered Pea Ridge and Gettysburg (two of the battles previously featured in A5A).
I immediately ordered two : one for myself and another for one of my students whom I had introduced to A5A.
And here is it now, eighteen months after I preordered it!
Up to now, I have played the Pea Ridge Campaign and the Gettysburg Campaign solo.
The game contents
What strikes the eye, are the gorgeous maps!
Drawn after the style of 19th century battle maps, they really come out as among the most beautiful wargame maps that I have had the occasion to play on.
Granted that aesthetics don't make a good gaming system, they certainly make a good gaming experience.
As my relationship with games is not just a question of mathematical exercise, but an occasion to "feel what is happening", the effort to produce good looking components does weigh in my appreciation of a game.
Here is the Gettysburg map, which I find is the most beautiful of the two:
The units are also nice. The NATO like symbols work well.
My ageing eyes hesitate to differenciate artillery and infantry units, however and the formation colour bands sometimes are quite similar in tone - e.g. I and XI US Corps in Gettysburg.
But happily, the formation number or initials is written in the middle of the colour band, so I can differentiate the units.
Artillery and infantry are easy to distinguish after a moment.
The markers are clear, easy to spot, with different background colours.
Playing Gettysburg, there not enough of some of the SP and DM markers of a given type - I used post-it scraps of paper to change the values on spare markers.
The rules
The rules come in two books: a series rulebook and a specific rules book.
But they actually are written in continuity - the paragraph numbering goes on in the second rulebook.
For an example, an explanation of Game Terms appears after the scenarios descriptions in the second rulebook, as well as some combat examples.
Eric Lee Smith did an excellent pedagogical job, repeating some points of rules when necessary. The overall presentation guides the reader through the system with ease.
There are some small errors or imprecisions - which is the common point of most (board and) wargames.
But Eric chimed in over here quite fast, giving answers to posters asking rules questions.
That is appreciated a lot!
The way the game plays
I am only highlighting some aspects of the game.
The game pogresses along an "Hour" chart - with about 1h30 hours per "Hour", and two Night Hours for a battle which carries on further than a Day. Night hours are mostly there for recovering some units (either shattered ones which will be able to come back in play or on map units who regain from partial demoralisation).
Two types of chits (movement turns and combat turns) are placed in an opaque cup.
Players pull out a chit:
- If it is a movement turn, the units belonging to the formation indicated by the chit can move.
-If it is a combat turn, the side which combat chit it is engages a combat turn.
Chits are pulled out until there is no more remaining in the cup - which marks the end of an Hour.
As you see, combat can start at any moment - typically when only part of your units have maneuvered - which reflects the chaos of the battlefield quite well.
To mitigate that random occurrence of a combat turn, one side can be granted "Initiative" on a given game Hour: the player which such Initiative keeps his combat chit out of the cup and decides when it is used.
This is a progress over A5A, where randomness was total.
When a unit moves adjacent to enemy unit(s), it is marked with an "Approach fire" counter. If the enemy unit(s) didn't move away when comes the next combat turn, the units marked by Approach fire receive fire without firing back (but as they are moving, there is a penalty to the defending fire).
When a combat turn is declared, the following sequence is followed :
- Defender cavalry can try to retreat before combat (it can be stuck and have to fight)
- The attacker can bombard with artillery at a distance (i.e. 2-4 hexes): bombardment is not very efficient, as the odds go down heavily with the range.
- The attacker can have any number of his units retreat before combat (this mitigates the uncomfortable situation of a random combat turn, where attacking units are not well placed)
- Approach fire is conducted against units of both sides marked with an "Approach fire" marker.
- Engagements are determined (those are groups of units which are linked together by being adjacent).
- Engagements are fought one by one : units of both sides fire at adjacent units (artillery adjacent to enemy units cannot have bombarded and fires grapeshot).
Dice are rolled, with modifiers applied, and one determines if there is a Hit or more.
Hits markers are placed. Then, after all eligible units of both sides have fired, units which have Hit markers make a morale check : if failed, the unit suffers one strength point damage and the other hits are demoralisation hits (details further on), the unit retreats two hexes away ; if successful, the unit takes all hits as demoralisatio and doesn't retreat.
If, at the end of that combat round, there still are units adjacent one to the other in the Engagement, a second round of combat is played.
If, at the end of that second round, some attacking units - which did not advance after combat - are still adjacent to defending ones, they retreat two hexes.
After one Engagement combat is finished, players move to the next one.
An alternative to the classic odds computation system
What is interesting here, is that you don't compute odds as in many other hex and counter games (e.g. as A5A did) : each unit rolls separately as many dice as it has non demoralised or eliminated Strength Points remaining.
If adjacent to more than one unit, it must allocate the number of dice rolled the most evenly as possible.
This rewards having more than one unit move against an enemy unit : e.g. three units adjacent to a 7 strength point unit will receive : one 3, and the two others 2 dice rolled against them.
The Hit system also applies to the Bombardment or Approach fire - with different effects after the successful or failed Morale check.
An attritional loss system
Rather than a one or two step level of punishment (as was the case in A5A), units suffer progressive erosion of their strenght.
There are two types of losses:
- Demoralisation : when the total of demoralisation is equal or superior to the unit's (remaining) Strength Points, the unit is Shattered. It is removed from play, but will possibly be able to rally during the night and come back for another fight (often with only part of its demoralisation points recovered from).
- Strength loss : the unit loses Strength Points which it won't regain anymore. A much more severe kind of loss, but much less frequent than demoralisation. If a unit looses all its strenght points (a rare occurrence) it is eliminated from the game for good.
I really like the feel of that combat system.
It is more detailed than the A5A one, but easy to grasp.
I like the attritional aspect, where you tend not to use exhausted units and where you understand the difficulties of mounting an attack.
ACW battles were bloody, and sometimes you get a real spanking attacking solidly held positions.
On the other hand, it is much less brutal than old school elimination systems.
Units have morale (from -1 poor to +3 outstanding) which has an effect on their attacks as well as on their coping with enemy fire.
You will take risks with high morale units - and they will rally more readily if shattered.
The constant decisions you have to take makes the game suspense nailbiting.
The chit draw system makes it very solitaire friendly - with, of course, a "play the best for each side" mind orientation.
The pros and cons
Frankly, I consider this game as an overall success.
I loved A5A, and BH has brought the system to an even more satisfying level.
The only slight negs I have is that the colour codes of formations are sometimes quite alike and that there could be more SP and DM markers (but that is when playing the Gettysburg campaign).
Will you like Battle Hymn?
I do believe that some players want more detail, more logistics considerations, etc.
Actually, Battle Hymn isn't meant to meet those expectations - which other ACW games do.
It is a game for gamers, for people who want an immersive, simple and challenging game on ACW battles.
A game which doesn't drag for hours, nor require heavy recording of ammo level or other bean counting.
I am the perfect audience for that type of game.
But I do understand that some people want more control on their units as well as more details on some aspects that they consider important.
As for me, this game will hit the table quite often, especially to introduce new players to wargaming - but also as a wonderful solitaire experience.
Post-Scriptum : History can be changed !
Here is a picture of my Gettysburg Campaign end game situation.
The CSA thrashed the Union forces, flushing them from Culp's Hill and mostly from Cemetery Ridge on Day one.
The USA nearly lost at that time and, the next day, tried to regain the lost positions in progressively despaired assaults - also trying to develop an offensive in the West - but was steadily repulsed by the CSA.
The battle ended on Day two, with a CSA win.
-
- Last edited Fri Apr 6, 2018 4:56 pm (Total Number of Edits: 5)
- Posted Wed Apr 4, 2018 1:26 pm
-
-
Wayne Hansen
United States
Springfield
Missouri
-
Good review of an excellent game! Already one of my favorite ACW games, for both components (amazing quality) and gameplay (tense and fun).
-
-
Christopher Schall
United States
Evans City
Pennsylvania
-
Nice job, Robin!
-
-
Larry Doherty
United States
Windsor, Northern-
California
-
Yes, well done on the review.
-
-
Cracky McCracken
United States
Ohio
-
OP, is that a cup of coffee sitting right on the board!?!
You are an old school wargamer
-
-
Robin Reeve
Switzerland
St-Légier
Vaud
Looking for a game session in Switzerland? Send me a pm!
-
Cracky wrote:
That is the mug for the chits.
OP, is that a cup of coffee sitting right on the board!?!
You are an old school wargamer
Starting a day off with a black coffee and a playing a wargame was one of my simple pleasures of life - but I had to stop coffee, as it hurts my health.
But I still like to push counters in the morning.
If I play further on in the day, I usually drink some beer or whisky - but sodas too.
So, I certainly am a wargamer getting older - an old school one possibly too.
-
-
Eric Smith
United States
Philadelphia
PA
-
Greetings Robin,
Thanks for the detailed and kind review! That must have been one thrilling game you played there for it to end the second day. That was a strength of 'Across Five Aprils' too, it was not scripted to end historically.
Thanks too for keeping the game confidential. We're out now!
Cheers,
Eric
Eric Lee Smith
-
-
Gilbert Collins
Canada
Ottawa
Ontario
-
Thank you for an excellent review. I'm feverishly awaiting my copy now, after having reviewed the computer version of the game.
-
|