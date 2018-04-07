|
|
|
-
charles kobold
United States
Casper
Wyoming
-
After having put gaming on hold for a sojourn in the Sahel (check out the Toyota Wars page) I am back with a bang and have decided to give Next War Poland a try, all in (sadly a solo effort). Advanced game rules with Tactical Surprise. I will be posting some updates with lots of detail as with a complicated system like this it is easy to mess up on the rules so I am also soliciting any opinions or screw up notifications from anyone who cares to comment.
Background
The US continues in political stagnation and turmoil, roiling markets across the world, albeit the professional military (still completely volunteer) is still in excellent condition, despite being underfunded (Putin and his generals know the US military is man for man and machine for machine ridiculously expensive to maintain and look to exploit this weakness). But the nation itself remains divided.
The European Union continues to fray, as the economic problems that have brought on such turmoil in Greece, Spain, Italy and other nations remain unsolved. Germany is still the most powerful economic power on the continent but continues to lag in military spending. There have no been solutions, either short or long term to the current migration crisis affecting EU nations. Economic turmoil in the weaker EU states (as their debts come due and their products are difficult to sell due to EU regulations and standards) causes living standards to drop. In the Baltic states lead to violence against the Russian minorities there. The Ukrainian government is wracked by a military coup and the country threatens to completely dissolve. Thousands of economic migrants cross from the Ukraine into Poland, hoping for work and stagnating wages, enraging the Polish middle class.
President Putin is genuinely concerned with the well being of ethnic Russians in the Baltic states (even Lithuania where the Russian minority is less than five percent). Being of the old school he is always looking for an opportunity to improve Russia's strategic situation in the world. St. Petersburg (his hometown) is far too close to the borders of a Nato nation (Estonia) for his liking and although no longer a major force he does not like how bottled up the Baltic Fleet has become. As anti Russian riots continue in the Baltics (perhaps influenced by outside sources) and new hardline governments take hold of power there Putin decides to act. His final goals are known only to him and his closest advisers and most senior military men. Belarus (which he regards as a useful vassal state) agrees to assist. Additional men and large quantities of equipment (including more of the vaunted S400 anti-air systems) pour into the Kaliningrad enclave.
In scenes eerily similar to the Eastern Ukraine/Crimea crisis of 2014 Russians forces begin appearing in predominately Ethnic Russian communities in Latvia and Estonia and low scale ambushes and conflicts break out between communities. The three Baltic nations demand Nato intervention. Not wanting business to be disturbed Nato is divided and nothing occurs, aside from a slightly higher readiness state. Poland, alarmed at large wargames in Belarus is extremely concerned but determine to never subject itself to Russian aggression again and demands the Russian buildup in Kaliningrad be halted. Putin refuses.
Although not entirely unexpected (as evidenced by some slight reinforcement from Nato and the US) one day Putin summons the ambassadors of the Baltic nations, including that Lithuania allow for free and un-inspected transit of goods (both military and commercial) and citizens (military and civilian) between Kaliningrad and Belarus (which already has an agreement with Russia). The nations, confident in Nato's resolve refuse all demands. Putin then informs them that a state of war exists. He summons the Polish ambassador and demands that their military return to its barracks, the US military forces exit the country (under Russians supervision) the navy return to port and it's air force lower its readiness status. Poland, with US support refuses. Nato then summons its Russian liaison and informs them if Russia attacks then war will occur. He then reminds them (in the form of a veiled threat) of the two US Carriers in the North Sea. The response from the Kremlin indicates they are willing to call Nato's bluff and the die is cast.
In a lightning move inspired by Tom Clancy's Red Storm Rising the entire world is shocked when an entire Russian Airborne division (the 106th) is airlifted into Bornholm and the garrison is quickly subdued. The Capital Copenhagen remains calm however, as large numbers of people calmly make their way out of the city, into the countryside to avoid potential Russian air attacks. Denmark's representative to Nato is livid and demands Article 5 be invoked immediately.
At the same time Nato airfields across Europe are plastered by large numbers of cruise and ssm missile attacks. Putin, ever weary of Nato's airpower demands priority be given to the USAF's Wild Weasel aircraft, as he is bound and determined to keep any destruction that might occur from this war off of Russian soil. His best way of doing this is to make sure his Air Defenses remain strong and intact. He also hopes to use his vaunted S-400s (with their very long range)to keep Nato from rapidly shifting troops around in Poland. At the same time he has three Airborne divisions in reserve. Before he can use them though he wants to make sure they are not sitting ducks for Nato's SAMS. The vaunted US Aegis system ashore is plastered, but not yet completely destroyed (It is not a hardened target right and it is subject to both cruise and SSM attacks right?). The USAF's Wild Weasel squadron was destroyed, as well as four other steps of Nato aircraft.
Nato is not caught completely flat footed. Although itching for action Russian Air Defenses and the Baltic Fleet are forced to watch helplessly as the elite of the Dutch military arrive in Talinin to shore up the Estonia defense of their homeland. The small Latvian and Estonia surface fleets are also active, shadowing the Russian forces and relaying any intelligence back to Nato HQ. At the same time the majority of the Polish military is deploying to protect Warsaw. The elite but lightly armed US 82nd Airborne deploys to northern Poland, along with a brigade of the 1st Calvary division. They are hoping to hold the line for as long as possible, as Nato reinforcements are on the way. As the Lithuanian Rep at Nato screams for help (in what will no doubt be a attempt by Russian to open a land bridge to the Kaliningrad Oblast a huge Russian force appears ready to attack straight into Southern Lithuania) the US general is hesitant, for although his brigade is very powerful it cannot hope to stand toe to toe with the entire Russian 20th Guards army.
So there you have it. The stage is set for the first war in Europe between major powers since 1945. Please take a look at the Strat display and the map itself. If people are interested I will continue to post.
-
- Last edited Sat Apr 7, 2018 5:19 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Wed Apr 4, 2018 6:58 pm
-
-
kevin d
United States
Kingwood
Texas
-
keep posting!!!
-
-
GRS
Poland
Polish wargamer
-
Yeah, hope you're continue.
Just post some pictures between the text, it makes whole stuff easier to read.
-
-
charles kobold
United States
Casper
Wyoming
-
Turn 1 Update
A disclaimer before I go any further. Whatever scenario I come up with for a bit of dramatic flair is not to be taken seriously and I hope no one takes offense. This is nothing to be taken seriously. I of course have my political opinions just like everyone else but this is not the place for them. Just want to head off hate emails.
The fight in the Air between Nato and the Russians is basically a wash. Both sides take casualties but the Russians come out ahead due to sheer numbers, as Nato is still mobilizing. Unfortunately for Nato two squadrons of SU-27s manage to jump two squadrons of F22s and F35s and damage them, forcing them back to the US bases worse for the wear (no replacements for these aircraft per game rules). However Russia's MIG31 squadrons are heavily damaged. Russia maintains air supremacy simply through sheer numbers. That will change shortly.
High on the list of targets for the Russian Speznatz and Air Assets are the Nato airfields and radar assets. The attacks on the detection track go poorly and no hits are scored as the Speznatz team was intercepted but got away. Nato airfields are plastered and a Speznatz team that was living deep undercover in the UK managed to destroy several Typhoon and Tornado fighters on the ground. A cruise missile attack destroyed several French Mirage aircraft, enraging French public opinion. Another Speznatz team manages to pinpoint the exact location of the 1st Calvary Division's HQ, pinpointing it for a follow on airstrike, which devastates the 1st Cav's rear areas. Putin smiles when he hears the news, as he has made the US military know that the Russian military is not the same as the amateurs that they have made their reputation against for the past 17 years. The Polish navy escapes detection from the Russians and makes plans to flee to safer waters. Putin is enraged when he hears that the attempt to mine the entrances to the Baltic via aerial assets failed. However the vaunted Aegis system the US installed in Poland (one of the reasons for the war in the first place) was destroyed by a strike of SU-24s and ballistic missiles.
Nato attempts to respond but cannot yet match the intensity of the Russian strikes. Their attempts to inflict damage on the vaunted Russian Air defenses fall flat. No hits are inflicted by Nato cruise or ballistic missile attacks and their attempts to interdict Russian airfields fall flat. Even the Navy Wild Weasel strikes fail, although they fortunately suffer no casualties. However with help from the US special forces the S400 systems in the Kaliningrad enclave were devastated by a combination of cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and a B2 strike (one survives until the 2nd strike phase, preventing Nato from using Airmobile movement). With large numbers of Russian interceptors lurking unopposed Nato is very reluctant to use their small numbers of attack aircraft right now, so the B1s remain grounded. Only the B2s are let loose. Russian S400s manage to pick up one strike, damaging aircraft and forcing an abort (in game terms just an abort to the US box which puts them out of action for 2 vital turns). The high value US aircraft have to be based in the USAF box, safe from Russian missiles and Speznatz strikes.
The Baltic states are brutally crushed. Estonia surrenders and the elite Dutch marine battalion is destroyed. Large numbers of POWs are being paraded through St. Petersburg. Latvia refuses to surrender but Riga is besieged and under heavy pressure (even though Riga is occupied only by Russia can I still place Latvia reinforcements there or must they go in Courland). Elite Russian airborne (whose senior officers have all fought in Chechnya, Georgia, Syria and the Eastern Ukraine) are assisting the heavy forces in their combat operations. The Baltic fleet is also active, although remaining close to the Rodina. A Nato cruise missile attack is defeated with little trouble.
Vilnius surrenders rather than be destroyed but heavy fighting is taking place in Sudova (Southern Lithuania), where the US 1st Calvary division marched north to face the elite of the Russian ground forces (the 2nd Guards Motor Rifle and 4th Guard Tank). However heavy Russian airstrikes combined with long range artillery obliterate the supporting elements of the division, killing most of the senior officers. Junior officers withdraw the brigade back across the border with Poland, leaving Lithuania to its fate (which no doubt influenced Lithuania's decision to surrender).
The attack into Poland is going slow, as the majority of the Russian forces are fighting to subdue the Baltics as quickly as possible. But the armed forces of Belarus are advancing from two different fronts. Artillery is active on both sides and although suffering heavy casualties the Polish military slows the White Russian advance and then safely evacuates Bialystock, hoping the mass flow of refugees and rearguards left will slow them down as more reinforcements arrive from Southern Poland. The 6th Guards army is moving slowly, as the Polish border guards slow them and they shirk from running over refugees on the crowded roads. But they are the closest Russian units to Warsaw. Panicked the Polish government demands assistance and the 101st Airborne's 1st brigade and HQ are airlifted into Warsaw. The 82 airborne is forming up to defend the Marsurian lake area and the 1st Calvary division is regrouping, with another brigade arriving in the south via reforger (10 vp penalty for Nato) and the ACT team has arrived in Poland, although its advance is being slowed by hundreds of thousands of people on the roads and the MPs are unable to control the traffic. The Baltic is a Russian lake for now, as the ASW threat is down to 1 (minus two for Tallinn and Zematija and plus one for the German SAG).
The Kremlin has reasons to be satisfied so far with the outcome of the first few days of campaigning. Although Latvia has not yet surrendered it is on the ropes and the Nato air forces took a heavy beating. His air defense system (being used as a passive offensive system) is intact and the Polish military is being slowed just as badly as his military is by refugees (perhaps a good house rule would be to have the Russians be impacted by one less level of refugee delay than Nato as I doubt they would have the same concern with refugees). Is Warsaw his goal? Not even Nato can figure this out yet. Perhaps where the 41st Army shows up will be a good indicator. Another S400 system is put up in Kaliningrad, basically grounding Nato's airmobile capability. Putin (confident in his ground forces conventional superiority) orders the military to continue to target Nato's air power, the only thing that scares him (I know the aircraft type replacement limitations but is there a limit on numbers per turn?).
However the Russians have underestimated Nato. The article 5 roll is successful and the German navy has begun to mobilize and they have even activated a mechanized brigade (although they are a shell of their former glory) and the Spanish Airborne infantry is now available for deployment. France has also deployed an additional two squadrons of Mirages. But until the Russian air superiority has been mitigated Nato's fleets seem reluctant to enter the Baltic and even attempt to retake Bornholm (anyways all airborne assets are deployed against the oncoming Russian threat), despite the protests of the Danish military attache. The only thing to do as Nato is to wait and do its best to keep from losing the game on an auto victory roll. Most important is to not fritter away their power but at the same time not give up too much.
Turn 2 is storm weather, driving all ships back to port and ground much of the air power of both sides. Who benefits the most is yet to be seen.
-
-
Paul Kreutzet
United States
-
Dude you're scarin' me.
-
-
charles kobold
United States
Casper
Wyoming
-
Turn 2 update
The stormy weather grounds some aircraft and drives both navies to safe waters. Can carriers still perform air ops in stormy weather? I allowed them to here but both WW missions missed the detection track (2nd turn in a row).
Russian missiles continue to plaster Nato airfields and their detection track is devastated by a combination of Cruise and Speznatz attacks (medals to be award to their very proud families) and drops three spaces, allowing the all weather strike aircraft of the Russian air force to support their advance into Europe. French and German airfields continue to bear the brunt of the strikes and the centrist government in Germany falls, requiring snap elections. The Bundeswehr manages to activate another brigade which is preparing to ship out to Poland. Nato is far from beaten though and strikes back, damaging Russia's air defenses and marking their HQs for destruction. Most importantly all sf teams survive their missions. Russia continues to maintain air supremacy as Nato cannot yet match their numbers.
The Russian attack is slowed by the horrendous weather but progress is made. The advance on Warsaw is slowed by the destruction of bridges but Siemiatyce and Bialystock both fall to the advancing Russians. Warsaw is in a panic but calmed by the presence of elite US and Polish Airborne assets, although the weather has grounded their aviation assets. Reinforcements continue to struggle to the front lines through the waves of refugees fleeing west. The US president declines a request to send his Marines into direct combat, preferring to keep them as a reserve force (he also realizes his marines are elite but lightly armed troops that are not meant to take on a heavy armor assault the likes of what the Russians are attempting).
Putin however is not concerned with Warsaw. Although he blames Solidarity for helping to destroy the Soviet Union he has bigger fish to fry. His most elite troops (4th guards tank and 2nd guards motor rifle) are coming at full speed through Lithuania and engage the 1st US cavalry in direct combat around Suwalki. The world awaits with hush breath the outcome of the first large land battle between US and Russian forces since the Russian Civil War.
Both sides pour resources into this battle. Artillery assets from the Russian divisions devastate the 1st Cavalry but they hold their positions. The general in charge of the assault requests air support and SU-25s fill the air as well. The 1st Cav is steadied by surviving officers and fight back, as new equipment from depots in Western Europe help to re-equip the devastated HQ of the 1st Cav. This fight is deemed important enough by SACEUR that the big guns of the US Airforce are sent into the fight. It is a calculated risk, as there are few aircraft left to escort them but the stormy weather is affecting the Russian radars and their units are massing in the open. This result is a disaster for the USAF as both strikes are detected by the S400 radars (not in game terms). Several B1 bombers are shot down as well as a flight of B52s (1 step of B52s lost and B1s are one step units). There are rumors of surviving crewmen being tortured and killed by enraged Russian soldiers. Russian technicians and GRU agents are all over the crash sites hoping to glean as much technical data as possible. The final attack on Suwalki results in one step loss for the US, nothing more. However with additional Russian forces moving south from the now conquered Lithuania the 1st cavalry pulls back and hopes to regroup, receiving reinforcements that are now flowing into battle. Suwalki will fall within a day and the corridor to Kaliningrad is now secured. Nato satellite communications are disrupted by a cyberattack and officers are shocked as once they are restored they find the entire 41st Russian army has appeared in Kaliningrad, with very little to stop them from over running much of Northern Poland. Significant Nato reinforcements have yet to arrive and the bulk of the Polish military is deployed to protect Warsaw.
The bright news for Nato is that Riga is still holding out, against overwhelming odds (in game terms this victory costs the Russians the initiative). But for how long? Word has it that Putin has sent a Col. Kharlamov to oversee the fall of Riga. This name is well known to Western Military intelligence, as he was the architect of the savage Russian ambush of Chechen separatists attempting to flee Grozny, which killed hundreds of fighters in minutes in some of the most savage fighting the world had seen since WW2. This man strikes fear into the heart of the Latvian government, which refuses to flee (however with the Russians in control of the Baltic and air their safety would be difficult to guarantee). Although happy with the establishment of a land bridge between Russia proper and Kaliningrad Putin is concerned with the slowing offense (this blizzard has caused unacceptable delays) and orders the pace to quicken, as his agents have reported the landing of a British brigade in Germany and a French mechanized brigade has crossed France into Germany on its way to the battlefield.
Nato is still deeply concerned. Although casualties on the ground are at an acceptable level their supply depots are already dangerously low and their airforces have taken heavier than expected losses from the Russians. They are still too fearful of a wider war to think of attacking targets in Russia proper but continue to marshal their resources. The Danish navy has sallied from its bases and reinforcements from the US have arrived as well. With the failure of the Russian mining attempts in the straights Nato makes plans to move back into the Baltic as soon as the weather clears. The Russian admirals are keeping their few surface ships close to Kronstadt, under the protection of land based SAM batteries. Nato's generals are also contemplating grounding their airforces until additional units arrive, surrendering complete control of the air to the Russians as they are still too outnumbered. This in spite of protests from the Polish government.
The weather was probably responsible for the Russians losing the initiative, as they moved too slowly to take many towns and there were few instances of combat so losses were low on both sides. This did however limit the effectiveness of the few NATO airstrikes though. Using the B52s and B1s without escorts and jammers proved to be a disaster. But the battle at Suwalki was considered important enough to risk such valuable assets. That was devastating to the Allies. Although Nato reinforcements continue to trickle in it might be a good idea for Nato to simply surrender total command of the air to the Russians until more aircraft arrive. Right now they have roughly 1-1 in ratio but many of the Polish and French aircraft in particular are not coping well with the Russian airforces. That combined with the US keeping its most valuable assets in the US base boxes (to avoid the Russian missiles and Speznatz attacks) is lowering their sortie rate. The main Russian concern is how are they going to maintain control of the Baltic, as the Nato navies are now far superior to the Baltic fleet and the ASW-Sub threat is now down to a 1 advantage. Right now Nato is spread too thin on the ground and their airborne assets are holding the lines, but this will change soon enough. Nato is already down to 18 supply points and the Russians are down to around 34, as Russian attacks on bases have taken their toll. Turn 3 is sunny again, so expect the tempo of operations to increase as the Russians look to bring this war to a quick conclusion.
-
-
charles kobold
United States
Casper
Wyoming
-
Here are a couple rules ideas that I have come up with playing this and doing research although I am by no means an expert.
1. The refugee rule. I think the Russians should be affected less by it than Nato. It goes without saying I think their advancing columns would be far less gentle in dealing with clogged roads, although I don't think they would be wantonly massacring people. Perhaps the first turn it applies to everyone, 2nd turn the effects drop (for the Russians only) to the turn 3 and 4 levels, 3 turn it stays at 3 and 4th turn it is lifted.
2. The S400 and Aegis systems are designed to protect themselves against attacking cruise missiles as well as other threats. Much like Naval units get a shot at all cruise missile attacks coming at them I think it might be a good idea for these systems to get to shoot at missile attacks. These installations are simply too easy to destroy. Neither of the two original S400s survived one turn in Kaliningrad and another one placed was promptly destroyed turn 2. Aegis was destroyed on Turn 1. I don't see much point in putting out the other one just to get it destroyed and give Nato two points. The only benefit is they do eat up a lot of Nato cruise missiles. I also don't think Aegis is very mobile but the S400 is very mobile. Perhaps it should have to be detected before it can be attacked? The Nato player could maybe have to use one of their six detections on an S400 system or use SFs to detect them before they could be fired upon. These are just ideas I'm brainstorming. But these forces get destroyed way too fast to make much difference in the game.
-
-
Mitchell Land
United States
Ballwin
Missouri
-
sscharlesk wrote:
Here are a couple rules ideas that I have come up with playing this and doing research although I am by no means an expert.
1. The refugee rule. I think the Russians should be affected less by it than Nato. It goes without saying I think their advancing columns would be far less gentle in dealing with clogged roads, although I don't think they would be wantonly massacring people. Perhaps the first turn it applies to everyone, 2nd turn the effects drop (for the Russians only) to the turn 3 and 4 levels, 3 turn it stays at 3 and 4th turn it is lifted.
Probably so, but I decided not to include something like this because I didn't want the extra rules weight. It's a good house rule, though.
Quote:
2. The S400 and Aegis systems are designed to protect themselves against attacking cruise missiles as well as other threats. Much like Naval units get a shot at all cruise missile attacks coming at them I think it might be a good idea for these systems to get to shoot at missile attacks. These installations are simply too easy to destroy. Neither of the two original S400s survived one turn in Kaliningrad and another one placed was promptly destroyed turn 2. Aegis was destroyed on Turn 1. I don't see much point in putting out the other one just to get it destroyed and give Nato two points. The only benefit is they do eat up a lot of Nato cruise missiles. I also don't think Aegis is very mobile but the S400 is very mobile. Perhaps it should have to be detected before it can be attacked? The Nato player could maybe have to use one of their six detections on an S400 system or use SFs to detect them before they could be fired upon. These are just ideas I'm brainstorming. But these forces get destroyed way too fast to make much difference in the game.
Supplement #2 will have rules along these lines.
-
-
Peter Veenstra
Netherlands
Delft
Attaque! Toujours attaque!!
-
Nice AAR!
-
-
Anthony Breen
United Kingdom
Reading
Berkshire
-
Very gripping story. Please keep posting.
-
-
Anthony Breen
United Kingdom
Reading
Berkshire
-
Mitchell
Could you or someone at GMT add a game record for Supplement #2 to BGG, please?
Toadkillerdog wrote:
Quote:
2. The S400 and Aegis systems are designed to protect themselves against attacking cruise missiles as well as other threats. Much like Naval units get a shot at all cruise missile attacks coming at them I think it might be a good idea for these systems to get to shoot at missile attacks. These installations are simply too easy to destroy. Neither of the two original S400s survived one turn in Kaliningrad and another one placed was promptly destroyed turn 2. Aegis was destroyed on Turn 1. I don't see much point in putting out the other one just to get it destroyed and give Nato two points. The only benefit is they do eat up a lot of Nato cruise missiles. I also don't think Aegis is very mobile but the S400 is very mobile. Perhaps it should have to be detected before it can be attacked? The Nato player could maybe have to use one of their six detections on an S400 system or use SFs to detect them before they could be fired upon. These are just ideas I'm brainstorming. But these forces get destroyed way too fast to make much difference in the game.
Supplement #2 will have rules along these lines.
-
- Last edited Mon Apr 9, 2018 5:59 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Mon Apr 9, 2018 2:29 pm
-
-
Mitchell Land
United States
Ballwin
Missouri
-
tonybreen wrote:
Mitchell
Could you or someone at GMT add a game record for Supplement #2 to BGG, please?
You mean here at BGG? I did submit one. It has yet to be approved.
-
-
Anthony Breen
United Kingdom
Reading
Berkshire
-
Oh, OK, I will wait for that to appear. Thanks.
Toadkillerdog wrote:
tonybreen wrote:
Mitchell
Could you or someone at GMT add a game record for Supplement #2 to BGG, please?
You mean here at BGG? I did submit one. It has yet to be approved.
-
|