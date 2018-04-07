sscharlesk wrote:

Here are a couple rules ideas that I have come up with playing this and doing research although I am by no means an expert.



1. The refugee rule. I think the Russians should be affected less by it than Nato. It goes without saying I think their advancing columns would be far less gentle in dealing with clogged roads, although I don't think they would be wantonly massacring people. Perhaps the first turn it applies to everyone, 2nd turn the effects drop (for the Russians only) to the turn 3 and 4 levels, 3 turn it stays at 3 and 4th turn it is lifted.

2. The S400 and Aegis systems are designed to protect themselves against attacking cruise missiles as well as other threats. Much like Naval units get a shot at all cruise missile attacks coming at them I think it might be a good idea for these systems to get to shoot at missile attacks. These installations are simply too easy to destroy. Neither of the two original S400s survived one turn in Kaliningrad and another one placed was promptly destroyed turn 2. Aegis was destroyed on Turn 1. I don't see much point in putting out the other one just to get it destroyed and give Nato two points. The only benefit is they do eat up a lot of Nato cruise missiles. I also don't think Aegis is very mobile but the S400 is very mobile. Perhaps it should have to be detected before it can be attacked? The Nato player could maybe have to use one of their six detections on an S400 system or use SFs to detect them before they could be fired upon. These are just ideas I'm brainstorming. But these forces get destroyed way too fast to make much difference in the game.